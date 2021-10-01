Here’s the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press | National news from the Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) Drake London was the country’s most prolific receiver in the first month of the college football season, meaning the Southern California star gets hit way more than the average wideout. But there’s nothing average about London, the six-foot-tall former Trojan horse basketball player whose sole concentration on football propelled him to this monster start this fall. London has a physical, winning mentality in a .500 team in turmoil. He has already made 39 catches for 540 yards and scored three TDs as the Trojans head to Colorado for the next stop on their season-long roller coaster ride.

UNDATED (AP) The state of Arizona faces No. 20 UCLA in what could be one of the best early season games of the Pac-12. Two of the favorites to win the Pac-12 South share the division lead with Utah, taking impressive wins at the opening conference. The Bruins are one of the best in the country by run, and the Sun Devils are one of the best at running the ball, so this is going to be a battle of forces. No. 3 Oregon also faces a tough test against Stanford. The winner of this game has won the Pac-12 North seven of the past 10 seasons.

STANFORD, California (AP) No. 3 Oregon thrived early this season by taking advantage of the quarterback’s mistakes. Stanford QB Tanner McKee has done an impressive job dodging them in his first year as a starter. The Ducks travel this weekend to take on the Cardinal and the winner could be determined by which of those trends continues. Oregon overcame some shaky moments in its conference opener before beating Arizona 41-19, thanks in large part to five interceptions. McKee has not thrown an interception all season.

LOS ANGELES (AP) Arizona State UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jayden Daniels are the top two double-threat quarterbacks in the Pac-12. They will also take center stage in a pivotal South Division game on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Thompson-Robinson is tied for the conference lead with nine touchdown passes and has the No. 20 Bruins off to their best start since 2015. Daniels leads the conference in completion percentage among starting quarterbacks. Both are just as deadly when they run. Daniels averages 6.9 yards per carry and has two touchdowns. Thompson-Robinson also has two hasty TDs and has the most hasty attempts among quarterbacks.

BOULDER, Col. (AP) The Colorado Buffaloes are all-time 0-14 against Southern California going into their game this weekend at Folsom Field. The Buffalos go into the game with a 7 1/2-point underdog. The Trojans lose the state of Oregon. It was the first time since 1960 that the Beavers defeated USC in Los Angeles. The Buffs are leading 0-7 at home against the Trojans. That includes a 2019 game in which USC quarterback Kedon Slovis helped the Trojans recover from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a 35-31 win. Slovis had 406 yards and four TDs in that game.

CORVALLIS, Oregon (AP) The Oregon State Beavers are at home against Washington on Saturday on a mission to prove that their 45-27 thump from the Trojans was no fluke. Oregon State is currently second in the Pac-12 North standings behind undefeated Oregon. Washington is third. Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith is in his fourth year and at least early in the season it looks like his rebuilding of the Beavers is paying off.

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Chase Garbers is on the cusp of breaking the California legend Joe Kapps record for career-rushing yards by a quarterback. Garbers is also about to slip past Aaron Rodgers on the Golden Bears list for touchdown passes. There hasn’t been much else to celebrate for Coach Justin Wilcoxs’ team the first month of the season. The Bears go into Saturday’s game against Washington State after losing three of four, including their Pac-12 opener in Washington. Californias only victory so far came against FCS Sacramento State.

UNDATED (AP) The NCAA is exploring the idea of ​​holding a joint Final Four. That would mean that both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would play their semifinals and title matches in the same city on the same weekend. There is no guarantee it will happen and the earliest it could take place is 2027. The 2027-31 Final Fours for both tournaments will be announced next fall. Combining the tournaments was one of the recommendations that emerged from an external assessment of gender equality issues at the tournaments.