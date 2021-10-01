Connect with us

Spirit Of Cricket Debate Revives After Indian Batter Walks Despite Umpire’s ‘Not Out’ In Women’s Test

51 mins ago

Watch: Indian batter Punam Raut’s sacking became the focus of widespread debate during the ongoing Australia-India Women’s Pink-ball Test, when she decided to walk away after a caught appeal, despite the umpire’s “not out” ‘ judged.

The incident took place during the second day of the one-off test in Carrara, in the 81st over of India’s innings. Raut, India’s No. 3, tried to poke a Sophie Molineux delivery outside that turned and bounced off her. As the ball whizzed past the bat and was caught by Alyssa Healy, the Australian outfielders rose half-heartedly, guided mainly by the bowler.

The on-field umpire, Phillip Gillespie, was unmoved by the catch-behind appeal, but Raut immediately began to run, looking first in the direction of the umpire and then making her way back, much to the amazement of the fielders and the commentators.

It is worth noting that there is no DRS for this test.

The incident came just two days after the controversy over the ‘extra run’ in the IPL, after which Indian cricketer R Ashwin released a lengthy statement, talking about the whole ‘spirit of cricket’ conversation.

Raut’s decision to walk back was met with mixed reactions. Some thought it was the right thing to do and praised her for the deed.

Others didn’t think it was a smart decision, given the way it could affect the balance of the game.

Watch Punam Raut’s resignation here:

