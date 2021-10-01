Sports
Spirit Of Cricket Debate Revives After Indian Batter Walks Despite Umpire’s ‘Not Out’ In Women’s Test
Watch: Indian batter Punam Raut’s sacking became the focus of widespread debate during the ongoing Australia-India Women’s Pink-ball Test, when she decided to walk away after a caught appeal, despite the umpire’s “not out” ‘ judged.
The incident took place during the second day of the one-off test in Carrara, in the 81st over of India’s innings. Raut, India’s No. 3, tried to poke a Sophie Molineux delivery outside that turned and bounced off her. As the ball whizzed past the bat and was caught by Alyssa Healy, the Australian outfielders rose half-heartedly, guided mainly by the bowler.
The on-field umpire, Phillip Gillespie, was unmoved by the catch-behind appeal, but Raut immediately began to run, looking first in the direction of the umpire and then making her way back, much to the amazement of the fielders and the commentators.
It is worth noting that there is no DRS for this test.
The incident came just two days after the controversy over the ‘extra run’ in the IPL, after which Indian cricketer R Ashwin released a lengthy statement, talking about the whole ‘spirit of cricket’ conversation.
Raut’s decision to walk back was met with mixed reactions. Some thought it was the right thing to do and praised her for the deed.
Wow! Fair play for Punam Raut. This was her only chance on the tour and she is running. I’m not sure how many other players would have made that decision when their place was on the line… #AUSVIND #Respect #PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/wQxsXtakYB
— Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) October 1, 2021
Kudos to Punam Raut. Will no doubt be divisive. But if you are a walker, you walk all the time. Not just when it’s easy or when you think there’s no chance you’ll get away with it. Won’t make everyone happy, but Raut needs to sleep peacefully after sticking to what she values. #AUSVIND https://t.co/jxGgkwdV07
— Frances Mackay (@FrankieMac71) October 1, 2021
Punam Raut shows what the spirit of cricket is all about. Even Australian players don’t appeal in complete confidence, I think appeal is just to put pressure on the umpire. We Indians play with complete honesty, even if we lose it doesn’t matter. salute to @raut_punam.#AUSVIND #PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/YhLCvPkyf5
— Arjit Gupta (@guptarjit) October 1, 2021
Others didn’t think it was a smart decision, given the way it could affect the balance of the game.
A well-placed batter, new ball about to be taken, possibly hitting under lights…not sure if Punam Raut should run, for her team’s sake. Well, to each his own. #AUSVIND
— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) October 1, 2021
I didn’t understand why Punam Raut was walking. Not too strong/convincing call from Sophie Molineux. The ump said no. There is no DRS anyway. It wasn’t like there was a huge deflection either.
Beth Mooney in the air: No, no chance (I would have run)!
That says it all. #AUSVIND #PinkBallTest
— S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) October 1, 2021
Sorry, strongly disagree. She has a life, as far as I’m concerned. And she decided to walk away and leave her team with a new batter to play a new ball. That’s a cerebral infarction.
— Snehal Pradhan #MaskUp (@SnehalPradhan) October 1, 2021
There is a very good chance that the Indian team can succumb to the 2nd new ball under lights!
No, this is not about Punam Raut’s values. Cricket is a team game. No individual has the right to compromise a team victory on the altar of their individual milestones or ethics.
— Bubba Gump Shrimp Company (@wildcardgyan) October 1, 2021
Watch Punam Raut’s resignation here:
– Appeal for caught behind
– Given not off
…
But Punam Raut is running! #AUSVIND pic.twitter.com/Q9fzVuh5Zt
— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) October 1, 2021
