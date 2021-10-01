Buchholz, Chiefland, PK Yonge Host High School Football Games Friday – ESPN 98.1 FM





As high school football season enters the flesh of the schedule, there are plenty of selective matchups every week. The highlights of the week include home games for Buchholz, Chiefland and PK Yonge. Buchholz welcomes Leon to Gainesville The Buchholz Bobcats were well on their way to start the season, opening with a 3-0 record, including a 42-7 win over city rivals Eastside. However, the team made a mistake two weeks ago when it lost 16-7 to Cardinal Gibbons. Gibbons is undefeated, but the Bobcats hope to recover from their only loss of the season. They have a good chance of that in their match against Leon. The Leon Lions have lost their last two games on Friday night’s tilt; in those two losses, the Lions combined scored 17 points and gave up 77. Junior Creed Whittemore should have a field day with the Leon defense; the son of head coach Mark Whittemore has thrown 674 yards and nine touchdowns in four games. After throwing three interceptions against Cardinal Gibbons, the junior should be hungry for a revenge game. Trenton faces tough game in Chiefland Looking less unbeatable last Friday, the undefeated Chiefland Indians took a 14-7 win over Dixie County. Still, despite the closer-than-usual win, Chiefland looks set to make a postseason run. While sophomore Dakota Fisher leads the way in the backfield, the Indians relied on a solid defense to take out opponents. Chiefland has scored less than 14 points in three of his four games so far this season; Trenton’s attack looked above average at times, but it will likely face the toughest opponent it has seen yet on Friday. The Tigers attack is led by senior running back Keion Williams, averaging nearly 140 rushing yards per game. The unit has scored more than 30 goals so far this season, including a 41-point outing in a shootout loss to Crescent City last week. While the points are promising, the fact that Chiefland blew out Crescent City 56-13 earlier this season doesn’t bode well for the Trenton. For the 1-3 Tigers, keeping Chiefland on the scoreboard is probably their best chance of getting upset. Santa Fe, PK Yonge both seem to be on track When the PK Yonge Blue Wave welcomes the Santa Fe Raiders into town on Friday, they have a great shot at taking their second win of the season. Senior Aaron Small Jr. led the Wave as quarterback this season; while he hasn’t made many mistakes, throwing only one interception, he only averages just over 120 passing yards per game. The hasty attack has been fairly successful, averaging 130 yards per game on the ground, so an improvement over Small Jr. could be just what the Wave needs against the Raiders. For Santa Fe, the team is on the hunt for its first win of the season. After three highly contested defeats to start the season, the floodgates opened against Gainesville, who defeated the Raiders 49-14. After scoring 20 or more points in both first two games, the Raiders have not done so since; a Blue Wave defense that has earned at least 24 points in every game this year could be the team to get Santa Fe out of its rut.

