LWW Tennis continues to grow!





Suzanne Kok

The LWW Tennis Club would like to introduce and welcome Jordan Walker, a local tennis pro and Lake Wildwood resident. Jordan became a resident of Lake Wildwood last June. He is the director of tennis at the Auburn Racquet and Fitness Club. Part of Jordan’s bio includes playing tennis at California State University in Sonoma, as well as playing at the professional level, both nationally and in Europe, until he was thirty. Jordan has six years of college coaching experience and has been teaching tennis for 25 years. He is married and has two boys, ages 12 and 7. Jordan Walker and one of his students enjoy a lesson on the track

Photo by Suzanne Cook Jordan has graciously offered a FREE 1/2 hour tennis lesson to any LWW youth interested in ages 5-14 in September, October and November. Jordan is also planning a Junior Clinic from October 14 to November 4, 2021 (spread over four weeks). The clinic includes one session, one day a week on Thursday. Groups are: Beginner/Intermediate, 5-9 years, 3:45-4:45 PM; and, Beginner/Intermediate, 10-14 years, 4:45-5:45 PM In addition, Jordan is available for private lessons that run from $30 for a 1/2 hour to $60 for an hour. If you choose to schedule multiple classes, there is a cost savings. If interested, please contact Jordan directly at (540) 219-6800 to schedule a class or to register for the clinic. These lessons are given as part of the LWW tennis programs. If you failed to register to participate in the Intra-Club Doubles Tennis League, you may still be able to join a team. Please contact Paul Segel, Tennis/PB Manager, at the North Gate Complex if you are interested or if you have any questions about the competition. This is expected to be a fun and team-spiritual event. That’s not all! A Tennis Club Fall Tournament is also scheduled for Saturday, October 9, 2021. This year, the tournament will feature a poker theme where teams will earn playing cards based on the number of points scored during timed tennis play. This event concludes with a delicious fall-themed buffet. Registrations for this tournament are available at the north gate. Note: The Intra-Club Doubles Tennis League will not be played on Saturday October 9 instead of the Fall Tennis Tournament. Reminders: The very popular Tuesday tennis walk-in continues and starts at 8:00 AM. Other Reminders: Paul Segel is available to teach half-hour classes, and Ball Machine sessions with Paul continue on Fridays at 10:00 AM To close this article properly, go to the world tennis podium. I hope you all had a chance to enjoy the recent US Major Tennis Tournament held in New York. In the men’s game, Daniil Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles. The win was historic in two respects: Medvedev won his first Grand Slam title of his career and Djokovic’s bid for history was ruined. Djokovic reached the final after winning 27 Grand Slam matches in a row. Pretty amazing! On the women’s side, even something that was possibly more historic happened. Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, and only 18 years old, won her first Major Grand Slam, beating Leylah Fernandez (age 19) of Canada in straight sets. But what’s incredible is that not only did she beat everyone she met in New York, she absolutely destroyed the opponent and won 20 consecutive sets, including three matches she played in the qualifier to get into the main draw. She is the first qualifier, male or female, to ever win a Grand Slam tournament and will rise to a ranking of 23, from in the 300s just two months ago, and a ranking of 150 to enter the US Open tournament . Her win was only the conclusion of the fifth tournament she has ever participated in at the highest level of women’s tennis. I’m just saying Wow! If you are interested in learning more about our LWW tennis community or how to get involved, visit the Tennis Club website through the LWA website, stop by the North Gate complex almost every weekday morning and say hello or to watch the game, or consider joining the Tennis Club. We hope to see you on the runways!

