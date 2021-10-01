Mid-Season MVPs, Most Improved Players: 15 Hockey Coaches Take Their Pick

Syracuse, NY — Dozens of Section III field hockey players have emerged this season as difference makers for their respective teams.

Midway through the schedule, syracuse.com polled all the coaches in the section for their picks for the most valuable and improved players on their team. Here are the results of those who responded.

maroon

Ellie Dan: Ellies’ passion and dedication to hockey is evident both during practice and during the games with her stick skills and knowledge of the game, said coach Sarah Pitcher. As one of our team leaders this year, what really stands out to me is Ellie’s positivity and inclusivity of all team members. When you have someone like Ellie Dann on your team, who embodies the idea of ​​teamwork day in and day out, everyone can achieve more.

Baldwinsville

Sydney Huhtala: As a senior captain, she pushes her team every day to get better. She rushes both sides of the ball, not only counting goals and assists, but also defensive saves and clears, said coach Tessa Ordway. She can play any position and makes great decisions with the ball.

canastota

Chance Jaquin: Overall great player with great skills, Birchhead said.

Cazenovia

Center defender Sophie Clancy: She is on the circle for attacking corners and is also on defensive corners. She is actually one of the quietest players on the team, but her actions speak louder than words, said coach Lorraine Scheftic.

Cortland

Defensive Central Defender Gabby State: She is my speaking captain and the mainstay of our team, said coach Nicole Latham. Gabby is an incredible athlete and has helped us successfully defend over 50 penalty corners.

East Syracuse Minoa

goalkeeper Maura Leib: (She) has kept our team together and taken double figures in most of the games we’ve played this season, said coach Kate Harris. She is our captain and one of the best players I have had the pleasure of coaching.

Fayetteville-Manlius

Forward Nora Wilson: A true teammate and natural leader, said coach Kristin Gallivan.

Holland patent

Sweeper Molly Bathrick: She reads plays and often stops fast breaks or makes doubles with her teammates to keep the ball from entering the circle, said coach Renee Morrison. Not only does Molly have the ability to be a strong defensive stick, she also carries the ball and can often fetch it from deep in front and take it to the attackers for scoring opportunities. It is not uncommon to see her wearing the length and delivering in the circle. Molly is a constant leader on the field.

Homer

Morgan Brown: She has been an integral part of the team by not only leading the team as one of the three captains, but she has also led by example in both games and training, said coach Brooke Head.

Liverpool

goalkeeper Mckenna Ecker: She constantly directs and communicates with our team about where and when to be. She is a three-year starter and has a lot of experience in goal, said coach Molly Brown.

New Hartford

Forward Ella Greico: Ella has proven to be a team player on and off the pitch this season. She is a powerhouse and beats her opponent nine times out of ten. Ella’s passion for this sport is evident and she is a valuable asset to her team, said coach Alexis Dekanek.

New York Mills

Jemma Jordan: She is a leader on and off the field. She started and played every minute of every game, said coach Marisa Treen.

VVS

Midfielder/Attacker Victoria Nelson and forward Riley Cosimeno: Victoria did a great job generating the attack and taking a huge percentage of our free hits, said coach Kevin Zito. Riley is our top scorer and has forced many turnovers deep into the opponent’s territory.

whitesboro

Forward Emma Scranton: I think Emma is one of the hardest working student athletes I’ve ever coached. One of the coolest things I think about Emma is that she played soccer her entire career until freshman year when she tried hockey and fell in love, said coach Renee LaValley.

maroon

Midfielder/Attack Madilyn Babb: Madilyn is a listener, listens to her coach, her teammates, officials, and always applies all feedback. Madilyn participates in training just like a game, giving her everything when she has a stick in her hand, Pitcher said.

Baldwinsville

Skye Exware: She is one of our four core defenders and works hard to support her team and protect the circle, Ordway said. Over the past few weeks, she’s really stepped it up and fulfilled her role on the team.

Camden

Emilia Harring: She moved to a back this season and moved there with no complaints. She always works hard and has brought a lot of speed to the backfield, said coach Shannon McPheron. Watching a game or training, Emilia can be found all over the field. She is super coachable and always wants to find ways to get better.

canastota

Mattingly Clarke: (She) took over the task when other team members were injured. Made a great transition from JV to varsity, said coach Danielle Birchhead.

Cazenovia

Hadley Schug: Hadley has a knack for winning the ball and shows great hand-eye coordination. She has shown steady improvement as the season has progressed, Scheftic said.

Cortland

Goalkeeper junior Ella Martin: She joined a travel team in the past year and has grown into an incredible goalkeeper, Latham said.

East Syracuse Minoa

Forward Midfielder Juliana Riccio: She has become a utility player for me and willing to help where needed, said Harris.

Fayetteville-Manlius

midfielder Elizabeth Bansbach: Liz has started every game this season and is an important part of both our offense and defense, Gallivan said.

Holland patent

goalkeeper Filomena Allen: She took charge early on by communicating with her teammates and working hard preparing for this position, Morrison said. This season she has really stepped up to improve her skills and her game. In the early games, it was clear that lack of experience was a factor in her confidence on the pitch. Each game she has improved her ability to not only block the first shot, but also attempt secondary shots and read plays.

Homer

Leah Bouwens: Leah has really stepped it up this year and has shown significant improvement not only in her stick skills but also in her leadership skills. Leah came ready to go in the preseason and hasn’t given up since, Head said.

Liverpool

Julia Wiki: She came back to hockey for her senior year after not playing her freshman, sophomore, and junior years. She has played a key role in our defense for the 2021 season so far, said Brown.

New Hartford

Forward Francesca Sardina-Boisen: Francesca has been very vocal about what she needs to do to become a better player, Dekanek said. After some feedback, she has worked hard to prove herself and has dominated the field.

New York Mills

Lily Comenale: This year she has moved to a new position and has adapted quickly to playing in the middle of the field, Treen said.

VVS

Defender Alexis Dodge: Alexis has been a force in our defense, helping to start our offensive attacks with free hits and dribbling deep into the opponent’s territory, Zito said.

whitesboro

Defender Paris Wells: She works so hard and does great things in our defense. She never complains, and her improvement and bustle are worth noting, LaValley said.

