Casper Rudd defeated the legend. The finalists reached the quarter-finals in San Diego





On Thursday, the upcoming ATP 250 second-round games were held on hard courts in San Diego. Promotion to the quarterfinals was won by Casper Rudd, among others, who eliminated the tennis player who inspired him. Rafai Smolensky

01 October 2021, 10:01 am

Getty Images/Carmen Mandato/Image: Casper Rudd As runner-up, Casper Rudd was eliminated in the first round and his opponent was Andy Murray. The former ATP leader and three-time Grand Slam champion fought with ambition, but now he is the 10th tennis player in the world with one break per set, eventually winning 7:5, 6:4. – On the other side of the net is the legend of the past decade. Even what he did in recent years, when he came back from a serious injury, inspires me. During his matches he was always fighting and never gave up. The past few years have not been happy for him, but it’s great to see him again. I think he played at a high level,” Rudd said in an on-court interview (quote from atptour.com). In the quarterfinals on Friday, the opponent of the 22-year-old from Oslo will be marked by number nine Lorenzo Soni. The Italian defeated American talent Sebastian Korda for the second time this season. In San Diego it ended at 6:4, 6:3 for the Italian international. In February, Sonego fared better at the ATP 250 indoor event in Montpellier. Watch the video: This is one of the most beautiful WAGs in the world. This video is taking over the internet Denis Shapovalov and Cameron Nouri will also compete for a spot in the semifinals. Ranked at a “four,” he defeated Canadian-American Taylor Fritz 7:6(7), 6:2, defending six sets on the first show. On the other hand, Nouri won the Great Britain Derby, as for the second time this season (previously at the Australian Open 2021) his compatriot Daniel Evans won, this time 7:6(3), 6:3. Aslan Karagio, who defeated Hubert Hurkacz in the second round, also met his opponent in the quarterfinals on Friday. Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov will stand in the way of the Russian by beating August Holmgren 6:1, 6:1. The Dane entered the bracket as a “lucky loser” in the elimination, with Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime retiring. San Diego OpenSan Diego (US)

ATP 250, hard court, 600k prize pool. dollars

Thursday 30 September Second round singles: Denis Shapovalov (Canada, 4) – Taylor Fritz (US) 7:6 (7), 6:2

Cameron Norrie (UK) defeated Daniel Evans (UK, 8) 7-6(3) 6-3

Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) defeated August Holmgren (Denmark, LP) 6-1, 6-1

Lorenzo Sonego (Italy 9) defeated Sebastian Korda (USA) 6-4, 6-3

Casper Ruud (Norway 2) defeated Andy Murray (UK) 7-5, 6-4 Also read:

Hubert Hurkacz has found a murderer. The end of the winning streak

Asan Karaggio commented on the match with Hubert Hurkacz Report an error WP SportoweFakty



