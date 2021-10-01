MLB Standings: Your Guide to the Final Games of the Regular Season

Welcome to The Opener, where you get a fresh, topical column every weekday morning to start your day from one of SI.com’s MLB writers.

Congratulations: You’re through to the final weekend of the regular season. But there’s still plenty to sort out, with playoff spots, key stats and much more up in the air. Here’s a primer on what to look out for.

How much chaos will we get in the AL wildcard race?

There is no longer any hope of an unprecedented five-way tie for two wild cards. (Turn your disappointment to the A’s for being eliminated on Wednesday.) But there’s a lot of potential for drama, with the Yankees, Red Sox, Mariners and Blue Jays all within three games of each other. There could be a tie resulting in a Game 163. There could be a tie resulting in a mysterious system of checkers and conditional statements. There can be a four– fashion tie. There may be a situation that ends in none of the above, but which nevertheless involves a great deal of turmoil! Here are the teams with three games left to play.

Team file Games behind Last opponent Yankees 91-68 +2.0 Shine Red Stockings 89-70 — nationals sailors 89-70 — angels blue jays 88-71 1.0 Orioles

The Yankees decide their fate. If they win at least two games this weekend, they’re a slot for a wild card berth, no matter what happens to everyone else. For all the other teams… well, it’s messy.

It’s worth noting that all four of these clubs are up against teams that currently have nothing to play for. (The Rays already have the best record in the American League and know they’ll be going up against whoever comes out of the wildcard game; the other three were eliminated from the fight weeks or months ago.) But that doesn’t necessarily mean everything. – as we saw this week, for example, Baltimore enjoys the chance to play spoiler. That just means we really have no idea what’s going to happen here.

It’s entirely possible that it will all fall apart neatly, with one team first, another second and no draw to be seen. But it’s just as possible that we end up with one of the scenarios below.

• A tie for second place: This is what we would get if the standings stayed as it is now. (If, say, the Yankees and Jays each win once, while the Sox and Mariners win twice each, or some other combination of outcomes that keeps New York in first place with two teams in second.) We would have a Game 163 on Monday, where the loser would go home, and the winner would face the Yankees in the wildcard game on Tuesday. In any other year, that scenario would qualify as a pretty wild finish. This year… read on.

• A three-way tie for both places: Let’s say the Yankees win one game while the Red Sox and Mariners both sweep and the Blue Jays get swept. Or maybe the Yankees and Mariners lose all three, while the Blue Jays sweep and the Red Sox win two. Anything where three teams tie with a record of 91-71 or 92-70 – these situations would put the three clubs at a stalemate for the two wildcard berths, which, to use the technical term, would be a total mess.

Jeff Passan did a great analysis of the various tie-breaking structures at ESPN earlier this week. Here’s an overview of the basics, with a disclaimer that: basic knowledge is a misleading term for even the simplest summary of a process as complicated as this one. A three-way tie would involve a draft of sorts – there are three different paths to proceed, and the three clubs would get to choose who gets which, the draft order being determined by their mutual records:

Yankees Red Stockings sailors blue jays Yankees — 9-10 5-2 8-11 Red Stockings 10–9 — 4-3 10–9 sailors 2-5 3-4 — 4-2 blue jays 11–8 9-10 2-4 —

The Red Sox come out on top here, so if they’re in the last group of three, they’ll get first pick. If it’s a tie between the other three teams, it’s a bit more complicated, as New York beat Seattle and Seattle beat Toronto, but Toronto beat New York. (We warned you it would be complicated.) The tiebreaker then becomes who had the best combined record against all the other teams, namely the Yankees.

On to the design. Whichever club has the first pick would choose whether it wanted to be Team A, B or C, with those roles defined as follows:

Team A hosts a first tiebreaker match against Team B, with the winner taking one of the places in the wildcard game.

The loser between team A and team B heads out to play team C, with the winner taking the other spot in the wildcard game.

But with those three trails, there’s really not much choice to make, as Passan noted. The one that belongs here is clearly Team A – giving yourself two chances to win a game is much better than giving yourself just one.

Understood? Okay, now let’s make it a little more complicated.

• A three-way tie for second place: A tie like this would come into play if, say, the Blue Jays sweep and the Yankees, Red Sox and Mariners all win two games. Or if the Yankees sweep while the Blue Jays win two and the Red Sox and Mariners win one each. This involves taking everything from the three-way scenario described above and making it just a little bit more zany.

Team A and Team B would still play in a first tiebreak game. But instead of the winner going straight to the wildcard game while the loser goes to play Team C, the winner will now play Team C, and the loser will go home. Whoever wins that second game then qualifies for the wildcard game. That means the obvious first draft pick here is Team C, not Team A, and there’s even more potential for this one to go wild.

Which leaves just one last messy possibility…

• A tie in four directions: This is a long shot. But it is possible! If Toronto swept, New York is swept, and both Boston and Seattle take two out of three – you’re looking at a tie of four. There is another draft process; this time for clubs to choose whether they want to be Team A, B, C or D.

Team A receives team B.

Team C will receive team D.

The winners of those two games will play against each other and the winner of that game will face the Rays in the ALDS.

The draft order is determined by the head-to-head records against all other tied teams, which in this case would be: Red Sox, Blue Jays, Yankees, Mariners.

You may have noticed that the quadruple tie size is demonstrable: less more exciting than some of the options described above – it’s nice to see a few win-or-go-home games, sure, but compared to the drama of the two-tier structure you see for a three-party tie? To which we say, if you analyze the tension level of a multiple playoff game with multiple single-elimination games, the baseball gods have indeed blessed you.

Can the Dodgers catch the Giants?

And after all that in the AL…there’s still the opportunity for a Game 163 in the NL! But the opportunities here are much further out, and it’s all much simpler.

The Giants have their fate in their own hands. If they win at least two of their three matches against the Padres, they win NL West. Meanwhile, the Dodgers must hope they can beat the Brewers and that the Giants will lose at least two. If that happens, they’ll be rewarded with at least a deciding Game 163, with a chance to win the division outright if LA sweeps and San Francisco is swept.

If it happens, Game 163 would be hosted by the Giants, thanks to their season-record against the Dodgers. And that’s all the logistical details to cover on this one.

What about the stat lines outside the playoff races?

Finally, outside of the playoff drama, there are a few interesting stat races worth keeping an eye on.

• Royals catcher Salvador Perez has already racked up the most home runs in a season from a primary backstop (48, better than Johnny Bench’s previous record, 45). But can he make it to 50? Although he sprained his ankle earlier this week, he seems determined to play through it, albeit as a DH. And even if he doesn’t make it to 50, if he makes it to 49, he’s got the franchise season record for himself. (He is currently linked with Jorge Soler, who led the AL in 2019.)

• Can Bryce Harper or Juan Soto do anything to gain one last advantage in the NL MVP race? Harper’s 1,033 OPS (176 OPS+) is close enough to Soto’s 1,010 (178 OPS+) that every little bit counts.

• What does Shohei Ohtani’s latest statistic look like? No, he’s not pitching this weekend. But will he get closer to the 30-30 club? (With 26 stolen bases, it would take him a wild weekend to get in, but it feels wrong to say that something is truly impossible for Ohtani.) Will he take the Major League lead in triples outright? (He’s currently on 8 with David Peralta.) Will he somehow find a new way to amaze us? And even if the answer to all of the above is “no,” it’s worth taking a moment to watch it one last time this year and reflect on an unprecedented, wonderful gift of a season.

