Opinion: Ashwin & Eoin – Haunted By The Spirit Of Cricket

A ghost haunts cricket, the specter of his holy spirit. The most recent victims are Eoin Morgan, England’s white-ball captain, and his supporters, including Tim Southee, Shane Warne and Jimmy Neesham. In a recent IPL match, Ravichandran called for Ashwin for a run when the ball bounced off Rishabh Pant’s bat. Morgan, the skipper of the Kolkata Knight Riders, found that Ashwin had attacked the SpiritofCricket. Ashwin and Morgan had words. Morgan apparently thought Ashwin was a disgrace. So did Warne. New Zealand Neesham rallied behind Morgan and channeled the SpiritofCricket like a veteran planchette.

Morgan & Co. are of course not responsible for the hurtful things they say or do while possessed. It’s a dangerous business to summon ghosts, as anyone old enough to have seen The Exorcist knows. I remember how that demonic bhoot Linda turned Blair’s head until she lay backwards, and the volley of green vomit that followed. Morgan and his lenders were decent by comparison. Yet, as members of the great brotherhood of cricket, we owe them, if not an explanation, an exorcism.

Ashwin’s point of view, laid out in a series of tweets, is rooted in rationalistic thinking, befitting a cricketer from the country of Periyar. Like cynics who don’t believe in Santa Claus or God, Ashwin doesn’t think the SoC exists. It’s not a thing in his eyes. A yard won by a non-striker, a run declined as a sacrifice to the SoC, could mean a game lost. In his opinion, it is better to play within the Cricket laws, which are published and systematically enforced, rather than surrender to this invisible miasma that has Morgan, Southee, Neesham and Warne in its mystical grip.

An altercation took place on the field between R Ashwin, Tim Southee and Eoin Morgan.

The problem with SoC isn’t that it’s a ghost, it’s a shape-shifting ghost. There was a time when catching a catch and not “walking” was anti-SoC, just like bouncing tails. SoCers like Viswanath routinely ran when they thought they had tipped the ball. Nor did desi teams ever rework opposition tailenders in the past. It’s another thing they couldn’t, as they sometimes opened their bowling with novice batsmen, but it was a little annoying that the tough guys from the older cricket countries, like Geoffrey Boycott and Ian Chappell, showed off their commitment to never running and gleefully beat India’s tailenders into submission.

The SoC is no longer invoked for not running or bouncing bowlers. In the day-night Test against Australia, Punam Raut ran after not giving out because she thought she had taken it, leaving the bowler in disbelief. Just in time, Beth Mooney, an Australian fielder with a microphone, declared that she would never walk, as the Laws of Cricket make it clear that the final word on dismissal belongs to the umpire. Helmets killed the fast bowlers club, though Jimmy Anderson probably didn’t get the memo given how much he moaned about Bumrah’s bouncers.

SoC arguments against steadfastness or bouncing tails have been superseded by advances in camera technology and protective gear. They used to have a reason, because in the absence of an omniscient camera and protective helmets, blatantly unjust decisions and fatal injuries were more likely.

What seems to have happened is that the SoC, which used to be a large fluttering ghost, the size of a double bed, has now shrunk into a tiny handkerchief used to control the game’s meat-and-potato action — fuzzy edges, tailender bouncers – but rare, exotic occurrences like the bowler stealing the non-striker, or, as in this recent case, the batter running for a deflection.

The players labeling this as SoC violations are objecting to actions expressly permitted by the Laws of Cricket that have no ill-effects. No injury is caused by a batter running for a deflection, nor by a false dismissal. There has been some back and forth about Morgan’s piety as England won the last World Cup on the back of a deflected four. Morgan’s defense is that once the ball crossed the boundary line, the laws went into effect automatically, that there is no hypocrisy here because no will was exercised there. The English didn’t want the four runs, but they had to have them.

It is worth trying to unravel the incoherence of this reasoning. The reason the umpires allowed the boundary was because they were convinced that the deflection was not intentional. Had it been intentional, the batter could have been dealt out for interfering with the fielder. The Laws allow all runs from an accidental deflection to accrue to the batter because the ball is not dead. Morgan’s argument seems to be that pushing the limit is unfortunate but must count because the chivalrous batter cannot influence the outcome, but bent singles, twos and threes are forms of intentional play because they are all run. This is exactly like saying an inside edge that crosses the boundary counts as four, but taking a single or two of that deflection, while trickling down to a fine leg, is a form of sharp exercise.

It’s crazy. If there really is a SoC consensus that runs from deflections are shady, the right way to stop them would be to change the rules of the game to declare the ball dead the moment it hits the batter or bat on a run that is taken. Had this happened, England would not have won the World Cup and Ashwin’s run would have been disapproved without controversy. The reason the Laws haven’t changed is that such a change would encourage fielders to constantly target running batters to reach dead ball and avoid runs. maram pitti, or tagging with a hard red ball, would be an exciting contact sport, but to steal a line from the SoC-wallahs, it wouldn’t be cricket.

Mukul Kesavan is a writer from Delhi. His most recent book is ‘Homeless on Google Earth’ (Permanent Black, 2013).

