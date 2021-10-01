Sports
College Football Odds, Lines, Bets, Predictions For Week 5, 2021: Computer Model Picks Florida, Cincinnati
After helping Nick Saban usher in a new era of dominant offensive football in Alabama, Lane Kiffin now has the chance to serve him as an eyesore. Kiffin’s Ole Miss squad takes on the Crimson Tide at 3:30 p.m. ET in an SEC on CBS game as the highlight of Week 5’s school soccer program, and what a match-up it could be. The points tally stands at a dazzling 79 at Caesars Sportsbook, a sign of how explosive any offense is behind quarterbacks Bryce Young and Matt Corral. Alabama is the 14.5-point favorite in that matchup in the last week 5 college football odds.
That’s not the only massive SEC matchup on Saturday, though. No. 2 Georgia has been one of the best teams in the country to date and the Bulldogs are the favorites with 18 points as they take on No. 8 Arkansas in the hedges at 12 noon ET. How should you structure your college football bets for those matchups and the dozens of others this weekend? Before making your choice for college football in week 5, make sure that: check out the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven model.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past five years, the proprietary computer model has generated astonishing profits of nearly $3,300 for $100 players at its highest rating. choice of college football against the spread. After a blistering 9-3 in Week 4, it also heads into Week 5 of the 2021 season with an 81-61 run on all of the top-rated college football picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now it has turned its attention to the last week 5college soccer opportunities from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup.Go here to see every choice.
Top Predictions for College Football in Week 5
One of the top college football picks the model recommends for Week 5: No. 11 Floridacovers as a 7.5-point favorite in Kentucky in a 6:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The Gators showed signs of disappointment against Tennessee last week before pouring it out late in a 38-14 win, but the model still wants them to wake up and keep some distance between them and the Wildcats.
Florida is taking off, with quarterback Emory Jones delivering a surprisingly good stretch through the air and ground lately, as his team has covered the spread in two straight games. Florida wins and covers the spread in more than 50 percent of this matchup’s simulations, according to SportsLine’s model. The point total, which stands at 56, goes down in more than 60 percent of the simulations.
Another one of the model’s college football predictions: No. 7 Cincinnati covers as a two-point favorite at No. 9 Notre Dame in a kickoff at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Bearcats are 3-0 and 2-0 against the spread so far, and it’s challenging to be not only one of the best Group of Five teams in the nation, but also one of the best teams in the nation, period. If the Bearcats want to qualify for the College Football Playoff, this is a game you need to win.
Cincinnati passed his first test in a 38-24 win over Indiana in Week 3, and has had a week off before playing a Notre Dame team coming out of a physical against Wisconsin. In SportsLine’s simulations, Cincinnati wins and the spread covers more than 50 percent of the time. In those same simulations, the point total goes below 50.5 more than 60 percent of the time.
How to make school football choices for week 5
The model has also put out a call on who will win and cover in every other game on the week 5 school football schedule, calling for a Top 25 favorite to go down hard.You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.
So what college football choices can you make with confidence? And which Top 25 favorite is going down fast? View the latest odds for university football below visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning and cover the spread, all from a tried and true computer model that has brought in nearly $3,300 in profits over the past five seasons, and invent.
Week 5 College Football Opportunities (via Caesars)
Here are the college football lines for some of Week 5’s most notable matchups:
friday 1 oct
Houston v Tulsa (-3.5, 57)
Featured game | Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Houston Cougars
Iowa vs Maryland (+3.5, 46)
Featured game | Maryland Terrapins vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
BYU vs Utah State (+8.5, 58.5)
Featured game | Utah State Aggies vs. BYU Cougars
Saturday 2 Oct
Arkansas vs. Georgia (-18, 48.5)
Featured game | Georgia Bulldogs vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Michigan vs. Wisconsin (-2, 43.5)
Featured game | Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan Wolverines
Louisville vs Wake Forest (-6.5, 60.5)
Featured game | Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Louisville Cardinals
UL Monroe vs. Coastal Carolina (-34.5)
Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame (+2.51)
Featured game | Notre Dame fights Irish vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
State of Ohio vs. Rutgers (+15.5, 56.5)
Ole Miss vs. Alabama (-14.5, 77.5)
Featured game | Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State (+10.5, 52.5)
Featured game | Kansas State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Oregon vs Stanford (+8.58)
Featured game | Stanford Cardinal vs. Oregon Ducks
Florida vs. Kentucky (+8.55)
Featured game | Kentucky Wildcats vs. Florida Gators
Louisiana Tech vs. NC state (-19.5,55)
Featured game | NC State Wolfpack vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Baylor vs. the state of Oklahoma (-4, 49.5)
Featured game | Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Baylor Bears
Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M (-7, 47.5)
Featured game | Texas A&M Aggies vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Boston College v Clemson (-16, 47.5)
Featured game | Clemson Tigers vs. Boston College Eagles
Western Kentucky vs. Michigan State (-10.5)
Featured game | Michigan State Spartans vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Indiana vs. Penn State (-10.5, 52.5)
Featured game | Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Indiana Hoosiers
Maroon vs LSU (-3.5)
Featured game | LSU Tigers vs. Auburn Tigers
State of Arizona vs. UCLA (-3, 55.5)
Featured game | UCLA Bruins vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
State of Fresno vs. Hawaii (+10, 62.5)
Featured game | Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Fresno State Bulldogs
