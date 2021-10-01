Sports
‘Hockeyville’ status, exhibition game showcases El Paso .’s hockey scene
El Paso’s hockey scene thrived long before it won Hockeyville status, which is why it won Hockeyville status.
Kraft’s Online Contest netting Sunday’s exhibition game between the Dallas Stars and Phoenix Coyotes, as well as $150,000 in renovations to the El Paso County Events Center, granted El Paso a title built over the past 20 years of the El Paso Hockey’s existence. association.
This is a milestone for El Paso, for its NAHL hockey team the Rhinos, and for the entire EPHA.
“This is a huge event,” said Cory Herman, the founder and director of the EPHA and the coach of the Rhinos. “I never thought the Stanley Cup would be here in El Paso. I’m really proud of the city, excited for the city. It’s going to be a great event, we just can’t wait for Sunday.
“It’s a huge boost, a huge boost for all of our programs: our youth program, our figure skating program, our learning skating program, the Rhinos. Yeah, this is huge for us.”
Herman has estimated that among the EPHA’s 15 programs, which span all ages, including the typical Rhino game sales and the UTEP and Coronado High club programs, about 10,000 people have a connection with the EPHA.
The NHL has been quick to grab El Paso’s Hockeyville status to point to the sport’s growing popularity in the Hispanic community.
“This says Hispanics in Texas love hockey,” Stars president and CEO Brad Alberts told NHL.com. “As more Hispanics get access to the game, both from kids growing up and playing it on our rinks and having access to starting the game, right up to adults, and getting them to games, I think they’ll find this one. sports is where they feel comfortable watching and playing and enjoying.”
Xavier Gutierrez, president and CEO of Coyotes, told NHL.com that this exhibit is “a great opportunity to really say it’s a community, in terms of Latinos, which is very important, that we want to embrace, celebrate and connect with.” .
“It’s clearly a fast-growing, increasingly important community, both a demographic and economic force in America.”
Gutierrez is the first Spanish president and CEO of the NHL.
The Rhinos, a historically dominant junior hockey team now making the move to the NAHL, have a Mexico City player in goalkeeper Tomas Payno.
“I think it’s very special to have it in El Paso, especially for the growth of the game in the southern US,” Payno said. “That’s really interesting. Beyond that, I think it’s a great opportunity for Mexico, the game to get some exercise to Mexico, grow in Mexico, grow in the south of the US. Just expand this wonderful game where we all love.”
Rhino Center Jordan Zelenak hails from Minnesota, closer to the Canadian border than the Mexican border, but he has been amazed at the reception he saw for the game in El Paso.
“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “Before I came here, we didn’t know hockey was big here, but the community loves the game. For them to get the reward of seeing the Cup and all that the NHL is is incredible for them and everyone who comes to the game goes. be here for years to come.”
Said Herman, “This can build the fan base and build a whole awareness of hockey in the Southwest.”
Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; [email protected]; @bretbloomquist on Twitter.
