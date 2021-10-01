Indian men lose to Korea, take bronze at ATTU table tennis championships





The Republic of Korea, the front-runner, justified its top bill with a clinical 3-0 victory over India in the men’s team semifinals of the 25th-ITTF ATTU Table Tennis Championships here on Friday. India had to settle for the bronze, its best-ever performance in the continental event, which has been held under the auspices of the Asian Table Tennis Union since 1972. The Indian women’s team finished fifth, beating Thailand 3-1. Sathiyan was confident as he took on Jang Woojin in the men’s first rubber. Ranked 12th in the world, Woojin has a stabbing forehand and did not lose control of his main weapon during the match. Sathiyan, for his part, did well to attack Jong with his backhand, but the Korean was more than up to the task in that area too. If any player had the best chance of winning, it was Sharath. The top ranked Indian played well against Lee Sangsu. His favorite forehand top spins worked well, and on top of that his serve and third strike were top notch, but he whistled a few easy throws in the decider that made all the difference. Leading 9-7 in the fifth and deciding game, Sharath allowed Lee to make a comeback and in fact missed two easy forehand shots meant to kill, and Lee took the next two points to win 11-9 . In the third rubber, Harmeet Desai gave it his all, but went to Cho Seungmin in five exciting games. The results: Men: (Semi-finals): Korea bt India 3-0 (Jang Woojin bt G. Sathiyan 11-5, 10-12, 11-8, 11-5; Lee Sangsu bt Sharath Kamal 7-11, 15-13, 8-11, 11-6, Cho Seungmin bt Harmeet Desai 11-4, 9-11, 8-11, 11-6, 13-11); Chinese Taipei bt Japan 3-2. Women (5-6 positions): India bt Thailand 3-1 (Archana Kamath lost to Suthasini Sawettabut 7-11, 11-7, 6-11, 12-10, 9-11; Sutirtha Mukherjee Phantita Pinyopisan 11-5, 11 -5, 11-6; Sreeja Akula bt Wirakarn Tayapitak 11-7, 11-6, 11-2; Sutirtha bt Suthasini 11-7, 11-6, 10-12, 11-7). Women’s Final: Japan bt Korea 3-0.

