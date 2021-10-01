This Week in Michigan Men’s Golf: Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate

Michigan heads to Chicago for its third fall event of 2021 – Northern Illinois’ Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate will be held at the prestigious Rich Harvest Farms.

The Wolverines have opened the fall with back-to-back top-three team finishes.

After his career achievements and medalist at the Macdonald Cup, Will Anderson will lead the Wolverines who play in the No. 1 position.

UM is one of five Big Ten teams competing in a field of 13 teams.

THIS WEEK

sat-mo. 2-4 Oct — at Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate (Sugar Grove, Illinois)

Score live | Rich Harvest Farms

After two top-five finishes, the University of Michigan men’s golf team gears up for its third fall event in Sugar Grove, Illinois, and the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate, Saturday through Monday (October 2-4). The three-day 54-hole event will feature a field of 13 teams, with select teams taking individuals, including the Wolverines. The course is planned to be set up as a par 72 at 7,033 yards.

The Rich Harvest Farms Peer Field

13 teams will participate in the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate, including: Arkansas State, Aurora, James Madison, Kansas State, Marquette, Miami, Ohio, Purdue, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Northern Illinois and Wisconsin.

The Rich Harvest Farms Peer Schedule

Thursday September 30 — Travel day

Friday, October 1 — Practice Round, 10:00 a.m. CDT (10th tee)

Saturday, October 2 — First Round (18), 9:00 a.m. CDT (Nos. 1 and 10 tee times)

Sunday, October 3 — Round Two (18), 9:00 a.m. CDT (Nos. 1 and 10 tee times)

Monday, October 4 — Final Round (18), 9:30 a.m. CDT (shotgun)

The Rich Harvest Farms Peer Lineup

Michigan will travel a five-member starter group and one person to the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate. The starting five will include sophomores Will Anderson , freshman Hunter Thomson , sophomore Jude Kim , graduated student Brendan O’Reilly and senior Patrick Sullivan . Junior Pier Francesco De Col will travel as the invited person.

Wolverine Bites

After winning his first collegiate event, Will Anderson was named the Big Ten’s Golfer of the Week on Wednesday (Sept. 29). With a low 204 (-6) in his career, Anderson led from start to finish to win Yale’s Macdonald Cup. Taking advantage of six birdies in the first round, he shot a career low 66 (-4) and followed it up with a 68 (-2). Anderson closed with a par 70 and won by three shots. Anderson cut his career best 54-hole total by 12 shots to become the first Wolverine to win an event since Charlie Pilon won the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate 2019.

Despite the season being only two events old, Will Anderson led UM in both events with a top-10 finish — seventh in the Island Resort Intercollegiate and winning the Macdonald Cup. He leads the UM with an average of 70.33 per round and has three rounds under 70, of which 66 (-4). He has added a career-best 204 (-6) 54-hole total to the Macdonald Cup. In eight career events, Anderson has finished as the best Wolverine in four.

After opening the season in third place at the Island Resort Intercollegiate, Michigan took two consecutive top-five teams with a second-place finish in the Yale’s Macdonald Cup. It is UM’s first back-to-back top-five teams since 2019 and its first back-to-back top-three finishes since 2016.

Hunter Thomson posted a career-best tie for 2nd at the Macdonald Cup with a total of 207 (-3). He fired a career-low 66 (-4) in the second round, draw Will Anderson for the Wolverines’ lowest round this season. Thomson is averaging 72.50 per lap after under-posting three of his six laps.

Jude Kim will make his second start in three events after a career appearance as an individual at the Macdonald Cup. After firing off his first career under-70s – a 69 (-1) in the first round – he followed that up with an even lower career-best 67 (-3). He finished the event with a 75 and posted a 211 (+1) – cutting his career best 54-hole tournament score by 14 shots, which was his 225 in the season-opening Island Resort Intercollegiate. He is third on the Wolverines with an average of 72.67 per round.

In the season opener at the Island Resort Intercollegiate, six of the eight Wolverine individuals achieved a round of par or better. sophomore Will Anderson and freshmen Hunter Thomson led the way each carding 69s (-3), while junior Pier Francesco De Col and freshmen Yuqi Liu each fired a 71s (-1). Senior Patrick Sullivan posted back-to-back even par 72s, while sophomores Jude Kim added a 72 himself.

All three UM freshmen made their collegiate debut at the Island Resort Intercollegiate. In his first collegiate start, Hunter Thomson , tied for 39th (228), while Yuqi Liu and Bavake Sihota played individually. Liu used a career-best 71 (-1) to tie for 21st (224) in his debut, while Sihota tied for 68th (245).

After finishing second in 2019, Patrick Sullivan used a 2-and-1 win over East Michigan’s Tyler Rayman to win the 110th Michigan Amateur Championship at Cascade Hills Country Club this summer. Sullivan becomes the 16th Wolverine to hoist the Staghorn Trophy and is the first UM golfer to win since Andrew Chapman’s title run in 2013. UM now has 26 overall titles in state amateur history.

Next on the tee

Fri-Sun, Oct. 29-31 –White Sands Bahamas Invitation (Paradise Island, Bahamas)