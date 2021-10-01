No pressure, Joe, but the future of Test cricket depends on this Ashes series | the axes

ANAt first glance, it seems a minor oddity that the two longest-serving English Test cricket captains of all time are the current ones and the ones before him. Every keeper with a Golden Age linen shirt, every hair-smeared gadabout, every lazy boy from the 80s: Joe Root and Alastair Cook have covered them all.

Of course, this includes some important footnotes. First, this has been an era of unprecedented stability. The resignation of the England captain, once an annual power play in the committee room, the high summer burning of the wicker man, has been swallowed up by the move to more corporate structures. We now deal in eras.

Second, and weirdest of all, even their most docile friends in the media would have a hard time arguing that Cook or Root have been remarkably good captains. Cooks’ leadership was defined by a kind of opacity. A way of standing. Mirrored sunglasses. A series of faintly interchangeable statements in front of a board full of advertisements.

Carrot is a little different. As Test Cricket itself drives on, there’s the same sense of time that just passes, obscured by the fact that Jimmy and Broady will slide through enough opponents’ top orders to keep the win and loss numbers looking good.

There has been a growing authority lately. Root’s own batting has entered the golden gleaming territory, with that glorious sense of perfect angles and perfect rhythm, a cricketer for whom batting has become a kind of dance, a geometric ballet.

To date, the best parts of Roots captaincy have taken place outside of the actual cricket. Over the past year and a half, his decency and good humor have been essential in keeping the entire rickety caravan from sliding into the nearest ditch. England cricket needs a good guy more than a good tactician, and it’s been lucky enough to have one.

And now we have this, the current Ashes shemozzle. The question of whether we will tour remains in dispute. The ECB is currently briefing the players on the concessions made by Cricket Australia and, more specifically, the politicians. Everything England has said publicly about this so far should be seen as leverage for those negotiations. Root himself has understandably been noncommittal, although the feeling is he will go.

It is hoped that this is the case, as his presence is vital not only to the tour’s credibility, but also to the continued good health of the Ashes, and beyond to the ever-shrinking frontier, the melting ice sheet. which is international red. ball cricket.

The Roots captaincy may have lacked outstanding moments, or a real sense of mission. But right now he has a chance to do something that could define it.

The concerns are clear enough. The players are concerned about being locked away from home and family for 10 weeks. Selection for the T20 World Cup would extend this to five months on the bounce. Jos Buttler has two very young children. These are not reasonable requirements. Add to that the confusion over the quarantine rules when families come to visit and the fear of rapid lockdowns, and it starts to look like mild sporting purgatory.

This is what Root has to balance in his own mind and it remains a wholly personal call. But with great player power comes great player responsibility. The fact remains that if Root says no, the tour becomes irrelevant. If he says yes, as England captain, and their only high-class player under 35, at least it will survive as an entity of sorts.

Steve Smith acknowledges the crowd at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, or Gabba, in the first Ashes Test in November 2017. Photo: David Gray/Reuters

And this matters more broadly, because red ball cricket is not only in a state of existential crisis, it is dying. It’s easy to capitalize on this, while the English summer can still summon its annual mist of beer-filled houses. But around the world, that loss has been violently accelerated by Covid-19. Downgrading the Ashes to the point where it becomes an unwilling development journey can be a misstep at the wrong time.

The debate here is not about whether Test cricket will simply die out after all. It’s about whether we really want that decision to be made for us by the pandemic: the shortages and land grabs, the sporting equivalent of panic buying on an empty shelf.

It has been suggested to delay a year, but there are hard, survival-oriented commercial reasons why the ECB was unwilling to kick the Hundred up the road. At the moment, this sport is being broken up and reinvented. Cricket’s own big reset is underway. The right kind of sound will have a big impact on how that plays out.

It’s up to you then, Joe, and no pressure. So what’s the balancing act here? Family and well-being come first, of course. England’s touring team are also being asked to bear Australia’s unusually neurotic response to the global pandemic, with the added jitters of an election year.

There is certainly something unpleasant about the spectacle of the Australian captain looking out at the world from his own sealed borders. The UK has suffered 130,000 Covid deaths. People have struggled terribly, staring this plague in the face for the past 18 months. The cricketers have played through all this. So please spare us the shit talk, Tim Paine.

On the other hand, despite all the concerns about the schedules, Root has only been away for one extended period during the entire 18 months of pandemic cricket. He has played six friendlies and three ODIs since March, all in England.

There has always been a lot of talk about leadership, captaincy and duties for the greater good. Give it a few more months and Root will top that list, England’s longest serving captain of all time. The fear is that he will eventually be the last of real importance.