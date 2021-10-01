Here are the 24 top-50 Class of 2023 football prospects by USC





South Carolina has been extremely busy working on the 2023 hiring cycle, with 145 offers for uncommitted prospects. The largest position group was 29 offers to defensive linemen, followed by 19 to both wide receivers and offensive linemen and 16 to linebackers. In comparison, Clemson has only offered 33 recruits and defending champions and the best Alabama has made 87 offers. The Gamecocks have not been pledged for the class of 2023. Here’s a look at 24 prospects who received a scholarship offer from USC ranked in the top 50 by 2023 by the 247Sports Composite. DL Lebbeus “LT” Overton Ranking:2nd overall and 1st DL Length weight:6-5, 265 School:Milton (Alpharetta, Georgia) OT Kadyn Proctor Ranking:5th overall and 1st OT Length weight:6-7, 330 School:Southeast Polk (Des Moines, Iowa) DL James Smith Ranking:6th overall and 3rd DL Length weight:6-3, 270 School:IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) What’s next:South Carolina’s next recruiting challenge: Build on Summer Momentum CB Cormani McClain Ranking:10th overall and 1st CB Length weight:6-2, 165 School:Lake Gibson (Lakeland, Florida) CB Tony Mitchell Ranking:11th overall and 2nd CB Length weight:6-2, 180 School:Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) CB AJ Harris Ranking:13th overall and 3rd CB Length weight:6-2, 180 School:Glenwood (Phenix City, Alaska) DE Malik Bryant Ranking:15th overall and 2nd DE Length weight:6-2, 235 School:IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) Set goals:Hillcrest’s Trey Adkins Fulfills Sixth Grade Pledge to Play Soccer in South Carolina DL Peter Woods Ranking:17th overall and 4th DL Length weight:6-3, 259 School:Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) WR Jalen Hale Ranking:18th overall and 2nd WR Length weight:6-2, 175 School:Longview (Tex.) LB Anthony Hill Ranking:19th overall and 1st LB Length weight:6-2, 225 School: Ryan (Denton, Texas) Related:Spartanburg QB Raheim Jeter turned recruitment into an unforgettable experience with his father DL Jason Moore Ranking:20th overall and 5th DL Length weight:6-6, 255 School:DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Maryland) RB Richard Young Ranking:21st overall and 1st RB Length weight:6-0, 190 School:Lehigh (Lehigh Acres, Florida) WR Jalen Brown Ranking:24th overall and 3rd WR Length weight:6-1, 170 School:Gulliver Prep (Miami, Florida) CB Jahlil Hurley Ranking: 26th overall and 5th CB Length weight:6-2, 170 School:Florence (Ala.) LB Drayk Bowen Ranking:28th overall and 2nd LB Length weight:6-2, 215 School:Andrean (Merrillville, Ind.) LB Jaiden Ausberry Ranking:32nd overall and 3rd LB Length weight:6-2, 205 School:University Lab (Baton Rouge, La.) USC plans:Healthy Luke Doty, improved run game critical to South Carolina football DL Victor Burley Ranking:37th overall and 8th DL Length weight:6-5, 265 School:Warner Robbins (Ga.) OG Alex Birchmeier Ranking:38th overall and 1st OG Length weight:6-5, 275 School:Broad Run (Ashburn, Virginia) DL Jordan Renaud Ranking:39th overall and 9th DL Length weight:6-4, 250 School:Tyler (Tex.) Legacy SAF Caleb Downs Ranking:40th overall and 2nd SAF Length weight:6-0, 185 School:Mill Creek (Hoschton, Georgia) RB Treyaun Webb Ranking:41st overall and 3rd RB Length weight:6-0, 188 School:Trinity Christian (Jacksonville, Florida) OT Chase Bisontis Ranking:42nd overall and 3rd OT Length weight:6-5, 290 School:Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, NJ) W.R. Johntay Cook Ranking:45th overall and 8th WR Length weight:6-0, 170 School:DeSoto (Tex.) DL Derrick LeBlanc Ranking:46th overall and 10th DL Length weight:6-4, 250 School:Osceola (Kissimmee, Florida) DL Xzavier McLeod Ranking:47th overall and 11th DL Length weight:6-4, 301 School:Camden (SC) DL Kelby Collins Ranking:49th overall and 12th DL Length weight:6-5, 250 School:Gardendale (Ala.)

