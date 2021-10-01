Sports
Here are the 24 top-50 Class of 2023 football prospects by USC
South Carolina has been extremely busy working on the 2023 hiring cycle, with 145 offers for uncommitted prospects.
The largest position group was 29 offers to defensive linemen, followed by 19 to both wide receivers and offensive linemen and 16 to linebackers. In comparison, Clemson has only offered 33 recruits and defending champions and the best Alabama has made 87 offers.
The Gamecocks have not been pledged for the class of 2023.
Here’s a look at 24 prospects who received a scholarship offer from USC ranked in the top 50 by 2023 by the 247Sports Composite.
DL Lebbeus “LT” Overton
Ranking:2nd overall and 1st DL
Length weight:6-5, 265
School:Milton (Alpharetta, Georgia)
OT Kadyn Proctor
Ranking:5th overall and 1st OT
Length weight:6-7, 330
School:Southeast Polk (Des Moines, Iowa)
DL James Smith
Ranking:6th overall and 3rd DL
Length weight:6-3, 270
School:IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
CB Cormani McClain
Ranking:10th overall and 1st CB
Length weight:6-2, 165
School:Lake Gibson (Lakeland, Florida)
CB Tony Mitchell
Ranking:11th overall and 2nd CB
Length weight:6-2, 180
School:Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)
CB AJ Harris
Ranking:13th overall and 3rd CB
Length weight:6-2, 180
School:Glenwood (Phenix City, Alaska)
DE Malik Bryant
Ranking:15th overall and 2nd DE
Length weight:6-2, 235
School:IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
DL Peter Woods
Ranking:17th overall and 4th DL
Length weight:6-3, 259
School:Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)
WR Jalen Hale
Ranking:18th overall and 2nd WR
Length weight:6-2, 175
School:Longview (Tex.)
LB Anthony Hill
Ranking:19th overall and 1st LB
Length weight:6-2, 225
School: Ryan (Denton, Texas)
DL Jason Moore
Ranking:20th overall and 5th DL
Length weight:6-6, 255
School:DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Maryland)
RB Richard Young
Ranking:21st overall and 1st RB
Length weight:6-0, 190
School:Lehigh (Lehigh Acres, Florida)
WR Jalen Brown
Ranking:24th overall and 3rd WR
Length weight:6-1, 170
School:Gulliver Prep (Miami, Florida)
CB Jahlil Hurley
Ranking: 26th overall and 5th CB
Length weight:6-2, 170
School:Florence (Ala.)
LB Drayk Bowen
Ranking:28th overall and 2nd LB
Length weight:6-2, 215
School:Andrean (Merrillville, Ind.)
LB Jaiden Ausberry
Ranking:32nd overall and 3rd LB
Length weight:6-2, 205
School:University Lab (Baton Rouge, La.)
DL Victor Burley
Ranking:37th overall and 8th DL
Length weight:6-5, 265
School:Warner Robbins (Ga.)
OG Alex Birchmeier
Ranking:38th overall and 1st OG
Length weight:6-5, 275
School:Broad Run (Ashburn, Virginia)
DL Jordan Renaud
Ranking:39th overall and 9th DL
Length weight:6-4, 250
School:Tyler (Tex.) Legacy
SAF Caleb Downs
Ranking:40th overall and 2nd SAF
Length weight:6-0, 185
School:Mill Creek (Hoschton, Georgia)
RB Treyaun Webb
Ranking:41st overall and 3rd RB
Length weight:6-0, 188
School:Trinity Christian (Jacksonville, Florida)
OT Chase Bisontis
Ranking:42nd overall and 3rd OT
Length weight:6-5, 290
School:Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, NJ)
W.R. Johntay Cook
Ranking:45th overall and 8th WR
Length weight:6-0, 170
School:DeSoto (Tex.)
DL Derrick LeBlanc
Ranking:46th overall and 10th DL
Length weight:6-4, 250
School:Osceola (Kissimmee, Florida)
DL Xzavier McLeod
Ranking:47th overall and 11th DL
Length weight:6-4, 301
School:Camden (SC)
DL Kelby Collins
Ranking:49th overall and 12th DL
Length weight:6-5, 250
School:Gardendale (Ala.)
