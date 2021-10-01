Harrison, WL tennis meet in top-five showdown for sectional title





WEST LAFAYETTE West Lafayette’s quest for an eighth straight boys’ tennis title will come as an underdog. The fifth-ranked Red Devils face number 4 Harrison at Cumberland Courts today, after both teams progressed through the semi-finals on Thursday evening. Harrison defeated Lafayette Jeff 5-0, while West Lafayette defeated Central Catholic 5-0 after beating McCutcheon 5-0 in the opening round on Wednesday. Harrison is trying to win his first sectional title since 2013. The Raiders also won titles in 2010, 2007 and 1979. MORE:Lafayette Jeff’s Charlie Smart faces the tennis court’s toughest opponent Junior No. 1 singles player Aaron Gu, who recently joined the Navy, defeated Jeff’s Hayden Ritchie 6-1, 6-0. Isaac Flanery and Landon Mohr made it a sweep of Harrison and also lost one match each to Maysen Meyers and Charlie Smart respectively. Jack Graham and Ronan Clary teamed up to win 6-1, 6-0 against Dylan Cornell and Jackson Long at No. 1 doubles, while Nicholas Meyer and Attila Csathy won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles against Keelan Dunkle and Mitchell Vandeveer. Butler recruit Aidan William was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at No. 1 singles for West Lafayette over CC’s Calvin Pickerill. Arun Raman defeated Nathan Bapst 6-0, 6-0 at number 2 and Kevin Xiang defeated Zach Melville 6-2, 6-1 at number 3 singles. Shannon Tan and Zach Abrahamson teamed up to defeat Josh Siemers and Sam Siemers at No. 1 6-1, 6-0. Frank Ma and Jack Shi ousted Gavin Bkaric and Gavin Boutelle on number 2 doubles, 6-1, 6-1. Harrison defeated West Lafayette 3-2 earlier this season. Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

