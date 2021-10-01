Claudia Masciantonio of Cinnaminson is the heart of the hockey program

CINNAMINSON Claudia Masciantonio is the kind of player hockey programs are built around.

The senior captain of Cinnaminson was not recruited to play college hockey. She wasn’t even a starter until brain age. What she is is a lifer. A player who lasted four years in the Pirates-program, determined to make herself and, most importantly, her team better.

“I’m so glad I’m still playing,” Masciantonio said. “I’ve been playing since the fifth grade. It just makes me really happy. I love this team. That’s the main reason why I play. It’s such a great group of girls, and it’s really nice to come out here every day, it’s the highlight of my day.

Masciantonio, in turn, has become a highlight of the Pirates program. So much so that she was named captain in the preseason.

week 3:South Jersey High School Hockey Honor Roll

week 3:South Jersey High School Field Hockey Mean 15

Was that ever in her plan?

“I never thought about it,” said Masciantonio. I’m very, very happy to be getting some leadership in this team. I like that some girls look at me. It’s nice to know that we are all a team I have two great captains by my side and we are best friends so that helps.

As a freshman coach, SaraSkvir relies heavily on her three seniors, Abriel LePage, Miana Alessandronian and Masciantonio to help with the transition. It is an important resource.

These girls, especially the seniors and juniors, really helped me coach them, Skvir said. They taught me a lot and I think they are really open to me. Since me and assistant coach are both new to the program, they are open to new ideas and new strategies. All the girls are great at helping each other and helping lead the way.

It’s not really in a captain’s job description, but coaching a new coach is definitely in Masciantonios’ toolbox.

They are great, our coaches, Masciantonio said. It’s their first year and they’ve really done a great job. I think they really work as hard as everyone else.

Masciantonio has been active on the student board since high school. Some of her leadership qualities come from there. It is also a glimpse into her future.

That’s something I’ve been doing since eighth grade, Masciantonio said. I just really enjoy being involved, I guess. There are so many things we have to do. I just enjoy working with my school and being as involved with school as possible.

The student government also sometimes pulls her out of school.

We participate in the World Fairs Council of Philadelphia, Masciantonio said. Sometimes it is for a Model UN. Sometimes it is a global leadership seminar. There are so many people out there who are interested in the same thing. We have a few children from our school and we are the only school in New Jersey to attend. It’s really cool. I want to go to university in a city and I want to study political science or international relations.

College means quitting hockey, at least at the varsity level. Masciantonio takes stock of every milestone of her senior year.

It is very sad to know that we are having a senior day and that one of these matches will be my last and I am not going to pay more. I hope to play club hockey in college, but it won’t be the same because. These girls are like my best friends.

Support local journalism with a subscription to the Courier Post, the Burlington County Times or the Daily Journal.