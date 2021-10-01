Akanbi Rilwan, Mustapha Boluwatife become champion at 3rd Prince Bayo Ikujenyo Table Tennis Championship

October 01 (THEWILL) –The Grand Final of the 3rd Edition of the Prince Bayo Ikujenyo Table Tennis Championship took place on Friday, October 1 at the sprawling Prince Bayo Ikujenyo Table Tennis Hall, in the Olawale Otesile Park, Area 4, OPIC Estate, Agbara .

Under the esteemed chairmanship of Mutual Benefits Assurance’s chairman and chief executive officer, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, the contestants for the best male and female top prizes sweated the hard-fought finals to the applause of the appreciative audience.

The occasion kicked off with introductory remarks from the host, Prince Bayo Ikujenyo, who welcomed everyone to the third edition of the competition.

Prince Ikujenyo quickly ran through the day’s program, adding that the occasion will begin with the semi-finals and then end with the final.

Prince Ikujenyo introduced the chairman of the day, Dr Ogunbiyi, to the appreciative applause of all those present as he took his place at the high table. Sitting at the table with the chairman was the deputy provost of Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Dr. Adedayo Daodu.

Trending ELECTION 2023: Fire in PDP, Governors Wike, Makinde, Fintiri Seek Seconduss Ouster

Other invitees to grace the occasion included Ogun State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA) President Alhaji Wasiu Olaleye; the former President of OGUNCCIMA, Mr. Akinola Lawson; the President of the Association of Residents of OPIC Estate (RAOPIC) Pastor Idowu Alebiosu; one of the oldest residents of the OPIC Estate, engineer Adefesan, and the human resources manager of African Fertilizers and Chemicals Nigeria Limited, Mr. Rajinder Malhotra.

After the opening prayer led by a Christian and a Muslim, the first semifinal participants in the male category sat down. After a brief exchange of hits across the table, Akanbi Rilwan and Ubanekwo Jude started the Best of Five match, with two serves each.

Akanbi was the better of the two and easily took the first set 11-5. Ubanekwo seemed to get off to a better start in the second set, but only briefly, as from 2-2 Akanbi took a series of games to rise to a 7-2 lead before Ubanekwo won the next two serves. Still, there was no game, as Akanbi took the second set 11-4. It wasn’t much different in the third set with Akanbi again winning 11-4 for a 3-0 victory.

In the second semi-final in the men’s category, Dele Melekeowei took on Surmer Qudus, the left-handed semi-finalist, who had shown his pristine long-distance skills in the exhibition and the warm-ups for the main event. In a difficult first set, the pair matched each other’s play with Qudus earning the meeting’s appreciation with applause for a strike that put the score at 5-3 in his favor. He served for the game at 10-8, but missed a strike to make it 10-9 before winning 11-9.

Qudus was more at ease in the second set, moving forward to make it 7-2 before making a mistake and letting Melekeowei back into the game. It didn’t take long as Qudus won the second set 11-5. The pair played a similar third set, but Qudus improved their style early on with an attack from a distance that earned him the applause of the guests and the crowd. They played a long rally before Melekeowei won a point from the edge of the table. But Qudus pulled back from him to win the third set 11-5.

In the women’s semifinal, Boluwatife Mustapha played in the first match against Funmilayo Adesosu. The match was a 4-4 match as Mustapha stepped up the style and took a 9-5 lead, before winning the first set 11-8. Mustapha carried that form into the second set, but at 3-3 Adesosu came back and earned a huge round of applause by winning a long rally 5-3. The net didn’t help Mustapha, as Adesosu took the second set 11-5.

In a very one-sided third set that followed, a series of Adesosu errors, from missing the ball to knocking it off the backboard and hitting the net, conspired to give Mustapha an unassailable 11-1 victory as she lost her serve. used to her. benefit. Now, at two sets to one, Mustapha needed one more set to qualify for the final, which was exactly what she got with an 11-7 win.

The second semifinal in the women’s category threw Eniola Ogunbanwo against Surmer Zainab. It was exciting to watch Ogunbanwo play because of all the fun she was having and her failed attempts to dodge the several times Surmer hit the ball in her direction. Surmer, who had shown her hand in the exhibition game, turned it down a bit and the first set ended in her favor with 11-5. A series of funny moments from Ogunbanwo to avoid being hit by the ball when she lifted the ball too high for Surmer to crush the provoked laughter in the second set, but with Surmer missing the most hits, Ogunbanwo took the second set with 11-9.

From 4-3, Surmer went as far as 9-3 in the third set before Ogunbanwo took another point. Surmer, however, wrapped it up and won 11-4. The fourth set was another one-sided encounter as Surmer went from 0-0 to 10-0 on a pitch. She backhanded, hit a few more, and it looked like Ogunbanwo had just relented before the end. Surmer graciously allowed her a run with a deliberate error before finishing it 11-1.

The next match was the women’s final and Surmer immediately returned to play the winner of the first semi-final Mustapha. It was a more even encounter as neither side gave the other a chance to go too far before catching up. At 3-2, Surmer earned applause with a smash that brought the points to 3-3. Though Mustapha took the lead to 8-5, Surmer caught up with another round of applause from another smash for 8-8. Mustapha, however, ended the set 11-8.

The second set followed the same pattern, but was a lot tighter and drew more appreciative applause as it went on. The players stuck together until it was 10-9 in favor of Mustapha and she held out to win 11-9. Surmer, however, took a 5-0 lead in the third set and won 11-4.

In the last set played, Mustapha recovered from the error-ridden third set. Like the first and second, they were evenly matched until Mustapha focused on her serve at 8-8 to take the set 11-8 and become the 3rd edition female champion.

It was then time for the male finalists, Akanbi Rilwan and Surmer Qudus, to battle it out for the male champion. They started with a series of long range shots, multiple long rallies and smashes to the absolute amusement of all in attendance. The first round of applause for the men’s final came to the southpaw but extremely gifted Qudus as he won the run for 2-3, but a lengthy rally enabled Akanbi to catch up to make it 3-3. At 9-9, Qudus failed to return the ball, but was called off for his strenuous efforts. He still triumphed and won the first set 9-11.

Shaking off the tight end of the first set, Akanbi immediately overtook Qudus at 3-3 in the second to take a points lead that brought the score to 10-3 with applause. Qudus tried to catch up, but Akanbi took it 11-5. In the third set, a long rally ended with Qudus leading 3-4, but Akanbi quickly came back to take a 10-6 lead before winning the second set 11-8. before leaving Qudus at 6-6 to move up 10-6 and take the second set 11-8.

In the third set, the finalists continued to entertain with long rallies, long shots and ball smashes. Akanbi looked destined to take it with a 7-2 lead, but Qudus picked up the pace to take it to 10-10 with one of the longest rallies in the final yet. But the players still couldn’t be separated until Akanbi hit the ball wrong and Qudus won 13-15. It forced the final to a decider. The tight encounter remained everyone’s game until 10-9 when a long rally in which Akanbi sent Qudus to the right and left of the table ended with an Akanbi attack worthy of any overall win and gave him a 3-2 set win.

At the end of the showpiece, Prince Ikujenyo proclaimed the prizes for the participants. All those who participated in the first phase were awarded N10,000, while those who made it to the second phase were awarded N25,000. The semi-finalists were awarded N50,000 while the female and male runner-ups were awarded N75,000 and N100,000 respectively. The female champion got N150,000 and a trophy, while the male champion got N200,000 and a trophy.