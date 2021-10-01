Packers vs Steelers Matchups: Pass rush has chance to feast on Big Ben

The Green Bay Packers are starting to come together defensively and they will have a shot at a real breakout performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry was under some pressure after his defense struggled to generate pressure on opponents in the first two games. Although the pressure started to come via blitzes and extra pass rushers in the second half of their game against the Detroit Lions, it finally started showing up consistently in a primetime matchup last week.

The San Francisco 49ers had a hard time playing from behind, with Barry and his defense doing a good job attacking Jimmy Garoppolo and letting him throw pressure. According to Pro Football FocusGaroppolo was under pressure on 36.4 percent of his dropbacks, posting just a 35.4 passer rating while he was fired four times. He also flipped the ball twice while under duress, throwing an interception at Jaire Alexander and fidgeting with the ball in an attempt to throw it away.

Pressure is such an important part of a successful defense. Pockets are great, but pressure can also lead to poor quarterback decisions, leading to omissions and turnover.

Putting pressure on Ben Roethlisberger will be a big key to victory for the Packers in Week 4. Fortunately for Barry and his company, getting in the face of Big Ben shouldn’t be too difficult.

At 39, Roethlisberger looks like a player who should have retired already. That might sound a little harsh when you’re talking about a future Hall of Fame quarterback, but the tape showed a quarterback who struggles to move in the pocket, has terrible mechanics, and just doesn’t make good decisions with the ball.

Just look at some of Roethlisberger’s plays on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals provided by The Ringers Steven Ruiz.

Big Ben has been especially awful under pressure this season. On 33 force dropbacks, he averaged just 5.5 yards per pass attempt with three interceptions and a passer rating of 20.1.

Many Roethlisbergers struggles are due to his age and failing physical abilities, but Steelers’ offensive line doesn’t do him any favors either. An offensive line that once featured Pro Bowlers like Maurkice Pouncey and Alejandro Villanueva now includes players like Kevin Dotson and rookie Kendrick Green.

To make matters worse for the Steelers, there is a good chance they will face Chukwuma Okorafor without a left tackle on Sunday. The Pittsburgh Lineman didn’t practice this week and is still on concussion protocol, meaning backup gear Dan Moore Jr. likely to be available again. For the Packers, it will be a welcome change to face Moore Jr. to play in left tackle, having faced Terron Armstead, Penei Sewell and Trent Williams for the first three weeks.

This is going to be a big week for a handful of defensive players to perform for the Packers, especially with ZDarius Smith still on injured reserve. Perhaps no pass rusher has more to prove than Rashan Gary. Gary became a key pass rusher for the Packers last season. Hes has unfortunately had a slow start this year, earning only half a sack in the first three games.

A big reason for that is that Garys struggles to overshoot the quarterback and get behind him, usually when he’s rushing with power. When he doesn’t blast past the pocket, Gary also struggles with giving up outside control, focusing so much on a bull rush that the quarterback can escape by getting outside of him.

The good news is that it seems Gary understands those issues too. He was able to reach the quarterback last Sunday by going back instead of continuing to attack on the field.

Something @BenFennell_NFL stressed out with Gary. Was it cool that one time against Detroit to just throw the RT into Goff? Of course it was. Stop blowing past. Go to the level of the QB and go back. Use your enormous athletic ability. pic.twitter.com/SROk9wvDwk Ross Uglem (@RossUglem) September 27, 2021

Fellow edge rusher Preston Smith will also be looking for some teeing off opportunities. He’s done a great job maintaining the lead all season, but he had a much bigger impact as a push-rusher against the 49ers last week, getting his first layoff of 2021 and generating a handful of pressure.

Smith’s most impressive representative of the game came easily against Trent Williams, arguably the best left tackle in football at the moment. Watch as he drafts Williams inside before he cuts outside and takes a hit on Garoppolo.

It’s grounded no-call, whatever it’s discussed. Look at this rep of Preston Smith against Trent Williams, who is currently the best healthy LT in football. Trent just doesn’t get beat like that. (But the refs reward the QB for a terrible game). pic.twitter.com/EFN5JANbsK Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) September 29, 2021

Kenny Clark will be looking for another solid gig after making plays in back-to-back weeks. Despite deep concern for the defense line, Clark has made a big step for the defense. I discussed the impact of Clarks earlier this week and how his presence was felt in the win over San Francisco.

Fans have criticized Clark in the past for his inconsistency, especially considering he’s in the middle of a… four years, $70 million contract extension. Another big performance on Sunday could calm the haters, at least for a little bit.

Gary, Smith and Clark will be the key players to reach Roethlisberger, but Oren Burks could be someone who also has an impact as a pass rusher. Barry has only used him as a blitzer in limited reps, but he’s already put some pressure on the Lions and 49ers.

Given Roethlisberger’s limited athleticism and Pittsburgh’s exhausted offensive line, there is real opportunity for the Packers defense to generate pressure on Sunday. If Barry is willing to put pressure on extra rushers and the aforementioned players can step up, then Sunday could turn into a coming out party for the Packers defence.