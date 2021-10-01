Can Unmukt Inspire Silicon Valley Strikers To Take The Minor League Cricket Title?





MINOR LEAGUE Cricket, 2021 Attackers will be effusive after Unmukt Chand’s memorable 132-off 69-ball innings in a high voltage quarter-final © Getty First Semifinal: Empire State Titans vs New Jersey Stallions The Titans meet the Stallions in the first semifinal to be played at Church Street Park in Morrisville. The Titans, excited from beating the formidable Atlanta Fire 2-1 in the conference’s best of 3 semifinals, will believe to surpass the stallions with superior batting wealth in their ranks. Former Guyana Amazon Warriors batsman Trevon Griffith was prolific at the top of the order of more than 500 runs in 17 innings, while much will rest on the shoulders of another 500-run club member and former Westindies all-rounder Christopher Barnwell. Barnwell along with Bhaskar Yadram with strike rates of 157 and 142 respectively, the in-form, impact players for Titans, were adept at changing the complexion of the game within minutes. The pair also man the death overs with the ball for the Titans. Using some clever variations, Yadram famously defended 11 of the Finals over Atlanta Fire to score a key win for the Titans. Titans also have the luxury of throwing two quality spinners into battle in former Jamaica leg spinner Damion Jacobs and Trinson Carmichael. With 31 scalps in 17 games, Jacobs will lead the Titans’ defense with his flawless wrist spin. However, the Stallions have bragging rights about the Titans this season. The Stallions attacked the Titans in a low scoring encounter with 27 runs, while in the second game they again prevailed by the narrowest margin of 2 runs. The addition of Westindies all-rounder Rovman Powell will serve as a timely addition to Stallions’ batting arsenal. In just 4 games in his stint with the Stallions, Powell has already played two blistering strokes 61 out of 37 and 71 out of 38, hitting 11 sixes in a total of 112 balls. The child prodigy Saiteja Mukkamalla and the American batsman Dominique Rikhi form the stronghold of the stallion freight at the top of the ranking. The pair have been able to secure consistent starts throughout the Stallions campaign but have failed to pull through and convert them to a longer inning barring a few half-centuries from Mukkamalla. Stallions would hope to tame the Titans’ punching power with their speed battery led by American fast bowler Jasdeep Singh along with former SA U19 Justin Dill and young left arm pacer Stephen Wiig. The stallions would take heart from having limited the opposing team to under 120 in eight matches out of a total of 17 matches. Young Wiig tops the stallion bowling charts with 26 wickets in 16 matches. Second Semifinal: Silicon Valley Strikers vs Golden State Grizzlies Strikers will be ecstatic after Unmukt Chand’s memorable 132-off 69-ball innings in a high-voltage quarter-final. In the heartbreaking match, Chand eerily scored an unbeaten 132 from a successful 185 chase. The Strikers are not a legion of one, though. They have an accomplished international cricket star list in their roster with the likes of former Windies batsman Narsingh Deonarine and former Sri Lanka all-rounder Shehan Jayasuriya. The Strikers are worn by experienced players such as at crucial moments of their campaigns. Jayasuriya stood tall (78 of 51) amid a mid-range muddle in the first of the best of 3 quarter-finals to propel the Strikers 174 with a late push from Gary Graham (37 of 19). Graham, 39, played a similar hand in the final of the Striker’s latest do or die league stage meeting to help them secure a playoff berth. Saurabh Netravalkar is a force to be reckoned with with the new ball in hand. Back from duty in the US, teamed up with young fast bowler Abhishek Paradkar, Strikers’ attack looks powerful enough to make some early breakthroughs in the Grizzlies’ batting order, including their batting pivot, former Pakistani opener Sami Aslam , Zia Shehzad and the explosive Hammad Azam . The Strikers have held sway over the Grizzlies twice in as many games this season. Aslam, who has scored on a stroke of luck (477 runs) this season, has a stroke rate (111) that is slightly on the slower side, but his pedigree with the bat and top-level experience make him a match winner in his day on any surface. The Grizzlies X Factor will be Hammad Azam. Hardly anyone has knocked the cricket ball out of the park as ferociously and consistently this season as Azam. He has effortlessly drilled over the ropes every 6th ball he came across, with his six now at 32. Veteran fast bowler Neeraj Goel saved his best for the quarterfinal clash against the Austin Athletics. Goel gave match winning numbers of 4 for 24 while the Grizzlies defended 174 with just 11 runs. Young left-arm spinner Vatsal Vaghela (29 wickets) who has once been so frugal with the ball now has a clear shot at becoming the top wicket taker of the season, just 2 behind Titan’s Damion Jacobs. © Cricbuzz

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cricbuzz.com/cricket-news/119271/can-unmukt-inspire-silicon-valley-strikers-to-clinch-minor-league-cricket-title-cricbuzzcom The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos