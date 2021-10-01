Michael F. Florio’s 2021 NFL Season Week 4 Fantasy Football Matchups

It’s already been three weeks in the books. Hopefully those fantasy teams are sitting there with a winning record, but even if they don’t, there’s still plenty of time to turn things around. You can’t control what happened in the past, but you can make decisions that will help you get out of the slip and get back into the winner’s circle.

Now that we have nearly a month of data to use, I will no longer be using 2020 data to find the best and hardest matchups. However, we are still dealing with a small sample size and some teams that have struggled or awarded a lot of points to a particular position may depend on who played that team to open the season. I will emphasize in the article what I think those cases are.

Best QB Matchups

Matt Ryan to Washington: Washington faced Justin Herbert, Daniel Jones and Josh Allen to kick off the season, giving them an average of 26.69 fantasy PPG. Herbert didn’t break 14 fantasy runs, but he managed to throw 337 yards. Allen just shredded them for four passing TDs and 358 yards. I don’t think Washington is a defense you should shy away from right now, but the problem is that Ryan hasn’t been a QB you can trust as he has 17 fantasy points left in a game this season. This is an important week for Ryan. It is his first favorable match-up of the season after opening against the Eagles, Bucs and Giants. He is purely in the game in two QB formats.

Jalen hurts against Chiefs: Hurts had a match to forget in Week 3 by his own standards, yet he scored more than 20 fantasy points. He has done so in all three games this season, even in Week 2, when he threw only 190 yards and zero touchdowns. He brings a safe floor because of his hasty numbers. He has rushed more than 60 yards in all of his full starts except last week against the Cowboys. This week he faces the Chiefs, who have enabled Lamar Jackson and Herbert to score more than 30 fantasy points against them in two straight games. Those two QBs combined for seven touchdowns against Kansas City. The Chiefs defense didn’t look like last season, meaning you can start Hurts this week with confidence.

Other Favorable Matchups: Taylor Heinicke at Falcons, Russell Wilson at 49ers, Baker Mayfield at Vikings.

Best RB Matchups

Elijah Mitchell/Trey Sermon vs. Seahawks: The numbers against Seattle are a bit inflated after Derrick Henry won nearly 50 fantasy points against them (237 yards, three TDs). But they’ve had the starting RB they encountered finish in the top 17 in fantasy points every week. Jonathan Taylor nearly scored 18 against them, while Alexander Mattison scored 23. Mitchell’s status needs to be monitored, but if he adapts you can confidently start him as RB2. If it ends up being the sermon leading the way, it becomes more of a borderline RB2 or flex option. In the lead last week, Sermon played 60 percent of the snaps and had 10 carries for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor/Nyheim Hines at Dolphins: Miami awarded Peyton Barber 23 fantasy points last Sunday. The week before, the two RBs of the Bills combined for over 32 fantasy points, and in week 1 they conceded nearly 25 fantasy points to the Damien Harris-James White duo. Facing Taylor and Hines is easily the dolphins’ most difficult task yet. Miami is second in yards (518) and touchdowns (five) allowed to run this season. Hines played more snaps than Taylor did in Week 3 and has been used more in the passing game, but this is a matchup where the Colts could play with a lead and run out of clock with J,T. Taylor also leads the league in strokes within the 5-yard line with six, but hasn’t converted any to touchdowns, that could change this week. Both Colts RBs are in play this week as an RB2.

Other Favorable Matchups: Derrick Henry at Jets, Miles Sanders vs. Chiefs, Melvin Gordon/Javonte Williams vs. Ravens.

Best WR matchups

Calvin Ridley v Washington: Just as Washington has struggled with quarterbacks, they’ve also struggled with receivers. They admitted 53.53 fantasy PPG to the position, the second most in the NFL. That includes league highs in catches per game (20.7) and yards per game (247) to position. Washington has already allowed three receivers to score 20 fantasy points against them, with five over 17 fantasy points. Ridley has been slow to come out of the gate, but he’s seen double-digit goals in two straights and at least eight goals in every game. The volume and matchup combined is enough to rate him as WR1 again this week.

Odell Beckham at Vikings: Beckham returned in a big way in Week 3. He caught five passes for 77 yards, which is good for nearly 13 fantasy points. Not enough to blow you away, I know. But the volume is the most important. He saw nine goals, leading the Browns. Kareem Hunt saw seven, no one else had more than three. Beckham had a target share of 31 percent, in his first game back from an ACL tear. Now he faces the Vikings, who have allowed 47.23 fantasy PPG, the fourth most in the NFL. Every receiver with seven goals against Minnesota has surpassed 20 fantasy points. It’s a safe bet for Beckham to see that kind of volume in this one, which means he should have a nice fantasy day in store in week 4!