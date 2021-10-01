Miner tennis team finishes 2nd at regionals

The Park City girls’ tennis team poses after second place at the Regionals. Reagan Harrison (center, in black) led the Miners to a first-place finish in the third singles series.

Brendan Farrell/Park Record

For sophomore Reagan Harrison, it was all about the mental game.

She recently started meditating and it has paid off for her and the Park City girls tennis team at the Region 6 tournament at Brighton High School this week. Harrison shook the jitters from a narrow win in the first set to drive her opponent away in the second to claim the third regional championship in singles.

It was stressful, but I tried my best and got through it, so that was pretty fun, Harrison said.

I’m thinking of playing every point like it’s my last and giving 110% for every shot I can.

Harrisons’ performance led the miners to a strong overall show. Over two days of fierce competition, Park City came in second behind Highland of Region 6’s seven teams and had nearly all of its entries take home hardware. Harrison secured a spot in next weeks state tournaments at Liberty Park along with Park Citys second doubles team of junior Aly Inglish and senior Mayme Hansen.

Harrison entered the tournament as the No. 2 in the third tier of singles and she stormed through her first two games on Wednesday without dropping a match. The sophomore met top seed Samantha Kiburtz in the final. Harrison’s only loss of the season was against Kiburtz earlier in the season, but thanks to a renewed mental focus, it was Harrison who claimed a first-place medal on Thursday.

Park City’s two other singles players weren’t so lucky, though.

Junior Elle Martin easily passed Murray’s Hannah Allred 6-1, 6-1, but she came up short again in a rematch against Elisabeth Carter of Olympus. The two battled for three sets earlier in the season, but Carter needed just two this time in a 6-3, 6-3 win.

Fellow junior Olivia Tarmina met a similar fate. She sweeps her first opponent and almost went the distance against second-seeded Gabrielle Dooling from Highland. After dropping the first set 6-3, Tarmina forced a tiebreak in the second, but couldn’t keep the game alive any longer.

After those losses on Wednesday. Both Martin and Tarmina recovered on Thursday with their seasons on the line. Martin won both matches without dropping a match to finish third, and Tarmina also went 2-0 on the day. Both will have a chance to qualify for the state tournament during Tuesday’s play-in tournament.

I had a heavy loss yesterday, but some good wins today, so it’s good momentum for the state, Martin said on Thursday. Big focus is to just focus on each match and not think of it as bigger than that. Think of it as a regular game and play it as best I can.

I’m excited, I always love this part of high school tennis because it’s a tournament setup and everyone is here and there’s a fun atmosphere, so I’m excited to be playing state, Tarmina added. Last year I was kind of cheated because of COVID and all. I was quarantined for regions so I couldn’t play. So I’m really excited to be able to play this year.

Park City’s first doubles team of Lauren Allen and Daniella Santos both looked forward to having one more through the state tournament together as seniors. The two have been playing together for four years now and came as the third seed in the region. Santos and Allen easily dismissed their first opponent, but a loss to Highland relegated them to the backdraw.

The pair were upset by Olympus in straight sets, ending their high school tennis careers abruptly and emotionally.

Obviously, it’s really unfortunate not to go to states, especially since we’ve been since year one, Allen said. But I think the most important thing is that we both still keep going and supporting our team and still be there because at the end of the day it was miners and we were going to support. It’s hard, but still be there.

The miners’ strange continuous doubles continued in the second set of the doubles with Inglish and Hansen. The pair went through the regular season undefeated and enjoyed a first round first seed. Inglish and Hansen survived an upset bid that went three sets into the semi-finals but ended up losing in straight sets to Highland in the final.

Reagan disrupted the first seed, which was great and a fun game to watch, said Miners coach Lani Wilcox. Basically, (Olivia) and Elle both came in where they were set anyway, so all they have to do is win that one game in the play-in and they’ll be fine. Have at least four positions, so that’s good.