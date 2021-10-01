Field hockey breaks out for record win in Central Michigan 7-0 route





Next game: at Kent State 8-10-2021 | 12 o’clock FARMVILLE, Va. Longwood’s MAC-leading offense took just 36 seconds to score its first goal against Central Michigan on Friday afternoon. Six more came after the final whistle. On a scenic 72-degree day in Farmville, the Lancers (6-3, 2-1 MAC) set a schedule record for the largest margin of victory in a Mid-American Conference game, beating Central Michigan 7-0 to Elizabeth Burger Jackson. Field. Five different Lancers scored, including bursts of two goals from All-Big South senior Luna Lopez and freshmen Maroussia Walckiers , while senior Sophia Loscher gave her career-high three assists to three different teammates. sophomore Kate Frey scored that opening salvo on a pass from Loscher to ignite a three-goal first quarter that set the tone for a dominant performance against the Chippewas (2-7, 1-2 MAC) the rest of the way. “Scoring that first goal early made a big difference,” said Longwood head coach Iain Byers , whose Lancers have amassed a league-leading 26 goals on the year. “On paper, this was always going to be a really tight game, and I thought that early goal gave us a boost and put Central Michigan a little bit closer. I didn’t expect it to be such a one-sided result. But we were just working on it today.” The seven goals marked Longwood’s second game with at least six goals this season and the program’s first game with at least seven goals since an 8-1 win over Bellarmine during the spring season of 2021. The seven-goal difference surpassed Longwood’s previous benchmark for a MAC game since joining the conference in 2014, which was a 5-1 win against Central Michigan on October 22, 2016. The win was also Longwood’s seventh straight in the series against Central Michigan, and this year he faced a Chippewas squad upset out of a MAC over eternal might and 23rd-ranked Kent State, 1-0 last Friday. “We played really well together,” said Loscher, whose four assists are tied for the MAC lead this season. “At the beginning of the game we put pressure on them really well and played hard. We played our game instead of letting them play theirs. The first goal we had was a good confidence boost, but we gave not on.” That pressure was a theme at all three levels for the Lancers, who defeated Central Michigan 20-4, scored three goals in both the first and third quarters and delivered their MAC-leading fourth shutout of the season. Red shirt senior goalkeeper Madison Nuckols earned the shutout with a single save, as Longwood’s backfield and midfield remained largely in the Chippewas’ half of the field, successfully defending five Central Michigan penalty corners. That one-sided performance paved the way for the Lancers to put together their second game this season with at least five different goalscorers. Along with the two goals from Lopez and Walckiers and the early go-ahead from senior defender Frey Kolbey Donahue and freshmen Hunter Paige Johnson also scored. With the win, Longwood climbs to the lone second-place finish in the MAC, trailing just 3-0 Miami and a one-game lead over Ball State, Kent State and Ohio, all of which are 1-1. in competitive matches. The Lancers will have the chance to continue their climb up the conference standings next Friday, October 8, on the road against Kent State. That game starts at noon in Kent, Ohio. #horsepower

