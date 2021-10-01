Steelers’ Matt Canada hesitant to change sputtering: ‘We stick with what we do’

The Steelers’ offense hoped to improve in 2021 after a disappointing end to the 2020 season. Instead, the team has stagnated again and is in the lowest 10 offenses in football.

So, what is Pittsburgh going to change to fix that? Nothing, apparently.

“We’re sticking to what we’re doing,” Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada said Thursday the team’s official website. “Of course that’s not the answer and that’s not the sexy answer, but we believe we’re on the right track. We need to get some cohesion beforehand. We’re working on getting that, and that’s no excuse. We’ We have to produce now, so we don’t run from it or hide from it. But we have to keep doing what we do. We have to keep putting our boys in position to make plays that, until we win, if we win, we do that’s not good enough.”

“It’s up to me, but we’re not going to try to reinvent the wheel. It’s fundamental football. Everyone does the same. It’s fundamental football. We have to be better and I have to be better.”

The Steelers averaged just 308.3 yards (seventh-fewer in the NFL) and 16.7 points (fifth-fewer in the league) in three games. They’ve struggled tremendously on the ground as they have a league-worst 56 rushing yards per game. That is despite spending their first round pick on Najee Harris.

What’s the problem? Part of that is the continued decline of Ben Roethlisberger, who so far this year posted a passer score of 79, the second lowest mark in his career and the worst since 2006. He is also battling an injury.

“He’s not healthy. He’s got left pecs…and he’s in a lot of pain when he throws,” said NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. told Pat McAfee.

The other big problem is the offensive line. The Steelers did a great job in the pass blocking department by Pro Football Focus, but their line ranks as the fifth worst run-blocking unit in the NFL.

Still, Canada is unwilling to blame that unit, which has four new starters, including two rookies, for the Steelers’ problems. It’s a group-wide failure.

“I’m a big believer in everything that comes before, but I’m not saying that’s the reason if we don’t have success,” he said. “If you look at us, we just don’t click. I’ve said it many times and it won’t change, it’s 11 men doing their job.”

“We’re just like here and there and everywhere. That’s not walking away from our lack of what we’re doing. We can’t get it done and I’m taking that completely on me. We just have to find a way to be all on the same page “And execute at the same level at the same time. The line is part of it, but the wideouts, the tight ends, the backs, the quarterback, the play-caller, we all have to be together.”

Maybe the Steelers will come together offensively against the Packers. But if they don’t, Canada’s approach will certainly be questioned.