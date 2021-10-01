Real Rahul, Cricket Shahrukh beat this way from KKR

It’s a decision that depends on your eyesight and your sympathy for both teams – you can agree with or be furious with the third referee’s call. When it took 11 runs from 10 balls, KL Rahul Shivam Mavi hit the deep midwicket where Rahul Tripathi charged in from the border. And he jumped forward to scoop the ball, just like Ajay Jadeja did during the 1992 World Cup to take out Allan Border. Luckily for Jadeja there was no doubt about that, here the umpires went up for the final call. Endless repetitions followed, zoomer was used and the umpire decided that a small piece of the ball had touched the ground. Many may have felt that Tripathi had his fingers under the ball, but the umpire felt it hit the ground when he picked up the ball. Rahul cut a four from the last ball to bring the comparison from the last over to five and although he fell in the second ball from the last over, there was still a Tripathi moment left in the game.

Shahrukh Khan lifted the next ball from Venkatesh Iyer and Tripathi ran to his left at the border and appeared to have him covered. The ball fell into his palms and not only popped out, but also out of bounds. Tripathi hung his head over the billboards and smiled wryly. Nothing sour about the dimples in Zintas’ smile in the stands.

PBKS defeated KKR by 5 wickets (IPL)

Open mouth!

Just as he was about to release the ball, left-handed sailor Arshdeep Singhs’ mouth opened wide. It could very well have been batter Shubman Gills’ reaction after what happened when the ball reached the other end. It was a jaffa; Full on a length, swinging in late, and it crashed through the bat-and-path opening to clatter the stumps. All Gill was trying to do there was defend. As always, he was a little late in transferring the weight to the front foot, but that ball was a beauty, worth a bang. It landed around the stump and bent inward to do the deed. The open mouth when released seemed like a sign in hindsight – Mr Gill, here I come to swallow you. Gill has averaged less than 20 IPL this year; he would hope he wouldn’t be presented with more pearls like this.

Referees dilemma

Nathan Ellis thought he had thrown the ultimate you-can’t-hit-me-me T20 balla tramline-hugging, back-of-the-hand slower ball with full toss that floated at the last minute and dove, as he defeated the sprawling willow of Venkatesh Iyer. But umpire K Ananthapadmanabhan had already decided that the delivery was illegal. However, he was in a dilemma whether it was a wide or a (waist-high) no ball? So he first called it a no-ball, sticking out only his right hand, because they would signal a no-ball. A split second later, he changed his mind and reluctantly spread his other hand as well. Ellis, who had already turned red after being knocked around, was also astonished and sought clarification from the umpires. A visibly frightened Ananthapadmanabhan could be heard reprimanding him: It’s a wide, it’s a wide, no no-ball, no no-ball. He then turned his anger on the non-striker, Nitish Rana, who wanted an answer as to why an earlier wide full toss wasn’t called a wide. Because it wasn’t wide, he said firmly, before throwing him a glance at your own business.

Devastated Tripathy

The distance from the crease of the striker to the dugout of Kolkata Knight Riders is about 70 meters. For the entire length of his 70-meter trudge back to the hut, a devastated Rahul Tripathi kept practicing the slog sweep, smothering his knock at 34 (another 30!). After each puff of the sultry air, he shook his head in horror, slapped his pillows angrily, and repeated the sequence again. Quick count: He repeated the failed shot at least six times, oblivious to the pat on the back from the incoming batter, Nitish Rana. Spotted next: Tripathi with the video analyst, possibly dissecting the stroke. It was one of his most important strokes in this format, one that he expects to clear the ropes nine times out of ten. But not this time, as he couldn’t completely get under Ravi Bishnois’ fault. It made him swear, curse and drag shadows in a loop. You know the first shot he would try to fire the next time he hits the nets. A slog sweep.