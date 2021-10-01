Sports
2021-22 Fantasy Hockey Preview: St. Louis Blues
Are you ready? We are back to the regular season format of 82 games, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions every season, because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses, while the bad ones feel like we’re falling into an empty pool.
But we’re all gluttons for punishment, so we might as well stay informed to later rationalize why the fantasy hockey gods hate you. Yes, they specifically hate you.
Here’s your fantasy preview for all 32 teams. The annual Polar Guide is now available and also check out Matt Larkin’s top 250 players for the upcoming season.
—–
2021-22 Fantasy Outlook: St. Louis Blues
Last season: Was it just a prolonged post-cup hangover exacerbated by COVID-19 or had some complacency and rot set in? After their win in 2019, the Blues were upset by the Canucks in the first round of 2020, beating them 20-7 in a sweep of the Avalanche in 2021. There would certainly be some bumps after significant turnover on the blueline, including the Jay Bouwmeester’s retirement, the departure of captain Alex Pietrangelo and the addition of Torey Krug, and coupled with inconsistent goalkeeping, the normally reliable and predictable Blues were suddenly all over the map.
They got off to a blistering start in January 6-2-1, but won just two home games over the next two months. Their offense had dried up and their normally strong defense looked particularly vulnerable, thanks to a very pool penalty kill that came in 25th. David Perron’s standout season was canceled out by a poor season from Jaden Schwartz and limited appearances from Vladimir Tarasenko, and among their next wave of young players, only Jordan Kyrou really took a step forward. The good karma of “Gloria” was gone, and the Blues’ low profile season led to another low season with significant changes.
Best Option: Ryan O’Reilly, California
O’Reilly has been a model of consistency, scoring an average of 65 points over the past ten years, finishing 33rd with 0.80 points per game (min 500 GP). There may be better options when it comes to scoring, but O’Reilly really shines in leagues that count face-offs; over the past five seasons, O’Reilly leads the league with 4,982 wins, one of only five centers with over 4,000 wins and over 600 wins ahead of Anze Kopitar in second place, trailing only Patrice Bergeron in win percentage (min. 250 GP). In roto leagues where winning the goals category is as valuable as winning the faceoffs category, O’Reilly is like the McDavid of faceoffs, and there is usually more predictability and less variation in faceoff wins than scoring, which can sometimes be a side effect. product of better shooting luck. That’s probably the only red flag for O’Reilly this fantasy season; his 18.6 S% last season is an elite figure and much higher than his career average, but a drop in goals scored could be offset by an increase in assists with new potential wingers Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad.
Hidden Gem: Torey Krug, D
It really feels like Krug is often the top 10 defenders that everyone in the league seems to forget. Since his rookie season, his 367 points ranks ninth among defenders, and his 172 power play points ranks fourth, one behind Erik Karlsson and two behind John Carlson. He’s not an imposing defender and there’s nothing special about his game, but he’s about as consistent as they come and good for around 50 points a season. His shooting rate of 1.8 from last season should improve, if only because it should go back to the average, and he returns to quarterback, a power play that finished sixth in the league. Still, he’s the board’s 19th defender based on his Yahoo draft average of 94.9, meaning plenty of managers out there who have already found a fantastic value pick. Krug may not have the same advantage as a player like Miro Heiskanen (ADP: 80.6), but based on odds and past, Krug is the much better choice.
Goalkeepers:
This is perhaps the biggest concern of the Blues. If Jordan Binnington can’t stop the pucks, it doesn’t matter how good they are defensively. His big six-year extension worth $36 million in spades this season and we’ve seen many goalkeepers take cup wins early in their careers and never manage to hit the same peak again. There is strong bearish sentiment about Binnington’s fantasy value, similar to a decline in Carey Price, Matt Murray and Tristan Jarry, but it also seems to have gone too far. Binnington’s 85.8 ADP in Yahoo leagues follows Price (61.8), who plays on a possibly worse team; Spencer Knight (85.0), who Joel Quenneville just announced, will definitely be the backup; and even Frederik Andersen (44.0), who is looking for a timeshare in Carolina.
The Blues’ huge financial investment in him also means they’re stuck with him for a while, and based on last season’s performance, Ville Husso doesn’t look like a threat to take the job either. Binnington’s fantasy value will mainly be derived from playing time, making him a mid-tier goalkeeper with an advantage if the Blues improve collectively and become a top-5 team in the Western Conference. There is certainly some risk and Binnington is prone to the occasional bad start, but if you can get through the ups and downs and be smart with the matchups, the overall results over the season should be positive.
Outlook:
