Utah Men’s Hockey Sweeps Arizona In Two-Game Series To Open Regular Season – The Daily Utah Chronicle

Although it was only the first two games of the season, the Skatin Utes sent a clear signal to the Western Collegiate Hockey League that they should not be taken lightly.

The Utes men’s D1 hockey team opened their season this weekend by defeating WCHL Western Conference favorites and back-to-back WCHL champions, the University of Arizona Wildcats, in a two-game run on home ice.

The Utes defeated Arizona 3-2 at the Salt Lake City Sports Complex on Friday night, a game in which the Utes scored less than a minute on a goal by striker Ethan Light. After the first goal, the game would remain close for three periods, with Utah coming out on top.

Saturday’s game was a different story, however, as the Utes defeated Arizona quite convincingly. Seeking revenge, Arizona came firing out of the gates, taking advantage of an early Utes penalty and scoring a power play goal to take the lead 1-0, just 1:44 into the game.

Particularly after the eight minutes of the first period, the Wildcats had outdone the Utes 12-3. However, thanks to some key saves from Utes goalkeeper Landon Anderson, who finished the game with an impressive 30 saves, he ensured that the game didn’t get out of hand early on.

Our team made it really easy for me,” said Anderson. “There were a lot of shots coming from outside but our guys did a great job of making sure there weren’t many screens to fight with and when there was a rebound they cleared it.

On just the Utes’ fourth shot of the game, striker Beau Slater slid the puck past Arizona’s net-less to tie the game 1-1. From then on, the momentum clearly shifted in favor of the Utes.

Just over three minutes after Utes’ equalizing goal, the Utes re-matched on an enveloping goal from striker Landon Langenbrunner. Shortly after, Utes forward Karsen Wight followed suit with a goal to give Utah a two-goal lead. By the end of the first period, the Utes had taken control of the game, beating the Wildcats 16-15 after 20 minutes of play.

This was quite a physical, chippy game as both teams took their share of penalties. While the Wildcats had most of the ball at the start of the second period, the Utes once again regained momentum with an impressive five on three penalties.

Penalty kills proved to be a trend for the Utes penalty kill unit all night long as apart from the first goal of the game, the Utes killed every penalty they got.

Impressively, The Utes scored again in the second period on a goal from striker Benjamin Mickel, and before the fans sat down again, striker Ethan Light grabbed a puck from the corner of the attack zone which he then threw on the net. Initially, the Lights shot seemed to go in, causing everyone on the ice to pause and wait for a signal from the umpires that never came. With everyone standing still, defender Steven Pawlow quickly picked up the puck and scored. Since the game was never called dead, Pawlows’ goal, which clearly went in, and essentially put the final nail in the Wildcats’ coffin as the Utes led 5-1.

Aside from a few penalty kills by the Utes, the third period was fairly uneventful, with the Utes convincingly beating the Wildcats 5-1.

Over the past few seasons, a lot of people have knocked us out, but I think this was definitely a statement weekend for us, Anderson said after the game.

Overall, Saturdays game was a clear statement by the Utes as the Arizona Wildcats were widely accepted as one of the toughest teams in the WCHL. The Utes will try to keep their momentum going next weekend as they travel to Las Vegas to play against rival UNLV.

