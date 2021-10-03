Weekly Digest (27 September – 3 October): India’s Pink ball Test draw to Messi’s first goal for PSG

CRICKET

The Indian women’s team put in a very commendable performance and largely dominated Australia in the first day/night test, which ended in a draw, mainly due to poor weather during the first two days. (REPORT)

Royal Challengers Bangalore became the third team to qualify for the IPL play-offs after a six-run victory over Punjab Kings at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. (REPORT)

The ICC will allow stadiums to run at 70 percent capacity during the T20 World Cup, which begins October 17 in Muscat and ends in the United Arab Emirates on November 14. (REPORT)

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League will feature 10 teams. Two new teams will be announced on October 25. ( REPORT )

Punjab Kings (PBKS) star batsman Chris Gayle has withdrawn from the remainder of IPL 2021 due to bubble fatigue, the team announced on Thursday. ( REPORT )

English all-rounder Moeen Ali announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday. ( REPORT )

Moeen Ali. – AP

Richa Ghosh on Friday became the seventh Indian cricketer to sign for the upcoming Women’s Big Bash League after being roped in by Hobart Hurricanes. ( REPORT )

Former Indian cricketer Vijay Dahiya has been appointed head coach of Uttar Pradesh’s senior men’s team. ( REPORT )

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar wants reckless opener Rohit Sharma to lead India in the next two World Cups in place of incumbent Virat Kohli, who will step down from the T20I’s leadership position next month after the showpiece. ( REPORT )

Indian left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav underwent knee surgery on Wednesday for an injury sustained during the ongoing Indian Premier League in the UAE. ( REPORT )

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) expects uncertainty over the team’s Ashes tour due to Australia’s strict COVID-19 quarantine measures to continue until the last minute, chairman Ian Watmore said. ( REPORT )

Australian captain Tim Paine said the Ashes will continue despite the reluctance of some English players to deal with the strict COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. ( REPORT )

Pakistan’s former test captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has denied reports that he suffered a heart attack, saying his heart problems were discovered during a health check he underwent – after being hospitalized on Monday – for an upset stomach. ( REPORT )

Wasim Khan resigned as chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday, four months before his three-year term was due to end. ( REPORT )

Renowned cricket umpire Badami Satyaji Rao passed away on Tuesday in Bengaluru. He was 92 and survived his wife Nagamani and son Vinay Badami. ( REPORT )

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Real Madrid’s stuttering form continued on Sunday when they were stunned 2-1 at Espanyol in LaLiga. (REPORT)

Harry Kane’s drought in the Premier League continued but a virtuoso performance by his striker partner Son Heung-min ended Tottenham Hotspur’s losing streak with a 2-1 home win over Aston Villa on Sunday. (REPORT)

FC Goa won its first Durand Cup title in its first ever appearance in the tournament with a 1-0 win against Mohammedan Sporting at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. (REPORT)

West Ham United took a shocking 2-0 win over Manchester City women to rise to fourth in the Women’s Super League table on Sunday, while Tottenham Hotspur came second with a 2-0 win over newcomer Leicester City. (REPORT)

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Everton on Saturday after Andros Townsend’s equalizing goal wiped out Anthony Martial’s opening game for the home side. ( REPORT )

Lionel Messi scored his first goal in the Paris Saint-Germain colors as the French side rode to a 2-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League. ( REPORT )

Sebastien Thill scored a 90th-minute winner as Moldovan club Sheriff Real Madrid stunned 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Tuesday to continue his strong start to his first Champions League campaign. ( REPORT )

Mohamed Salah struck twice as Liverpool meandered to a 5-1 win against an injured Porto to take charge of a daunting-looking Champions League Group B on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

Mohammed Salah. – Reuters

Luis Suarez’s stoppage time and Antoine Griezmann’s first goal since his return to Atlético Madrid gave the Spaniards a 2-1 win over 10-man AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

Cristiano Ronaldo picked up a stoppage time winner as Manchester United came from behind to secure a lucky 2-1 Champions League win in Group F over Villarreal at Old Trafford on Wednesday. ( REPORT )

Brazilian football legend Pele left a hospital in Sao Paulo on Thursday after several weeks, and a hospital bulletin said he would undergo chemotherapy after having a colon tumor removed. ( REPORT )

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante’s has tested positive for the coronavirus. ( REPORT )

European Championship winner Italy will face Copa America winner Argentina in June 2022, the football governing bodies of Europe and South America said on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said he was in the dark about his future and had not spoken to the club president when the pressured Dutchman took a swipe at the club’s hierarchy on Friday. ( REPORT )

The National Women’s Soccer League will not play the games scheduled for this weekend, as it comes under the fallout of sexual misconduct allegations against a former coach. ( REPORT )

The All India Football Federation on Monday disqualified Kashmir-based Hyderya Sports FC from the upcoming I-League Qualifiers for producing a bank guarantee, which was “not real”. ( REPORT )

TENNIS

The highest placed team of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja took the doubles title in the 44,820 Challenger in Portugal, with a 7-6(5), 6-3 win over local team Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral, on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (left) and Purav Raja. – SPECIAL PACKAGE

Kim Clijsters lost on Monday in her final return to the WTA Tour, losing a three-setter 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 to Hsieh Su-Wei in the first round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic. ( REPORT )

World number one Ashleigh Barty withdrew from the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells and doubted her 2021 season is over. ( REPORT )

US Open champion Emma Raducanu is playing in her first tournament since stunning the tennis world at Flushing Meadows after being awarded a wildcard to next month’s WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells. ( REPORT )

The relationship between tennis players and the media must evolve and the sport must also do more to help the younger generation deal with negative comments on social media, Roger Federer said. ( REPORT )

The world’s number two, Aryna Sabalenka, will not play at the Indian Wells tournament after testing positive for COVID-19, the 23-year-old said. ( REPORT )

HOCKEY

Rupinder Pal Singh, who starred in the Indian hockey team’s historic bronze-winning Olympics, announced his international retirement with immediate effect “to make way for young people”. ( REPORT )

Rupinder Pal Singh. – SPECIAL PACKAGE

Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian hockey star Birendra Lakra also announced on Thursday that he will retire from the game with immediate effect. ( REPORT )

Indian hockey star SV Sunil said on Friday that he will be taking a break from the game and will be available to play in the shorter format. ( REPORT )

Hockey India has designated a core group of 30 members on Saturday for the national senior coaching camp, which will begin in SAI, Bengaluru, from October 4 (( REPORT )

BOXING

The Women’s World Boxing Championships will be held in Istanbul in early December and will offer a total prize pool of $2.6 million, the same amount as the men’s event, as the sport’s global governing body strives for gender equality. ( REPORT )

The fifth edition of the Elite Womens National Championships will be held in Hisar between October 21 and 27. ( REPORT )

A rare collection of sketches and paintings by American boxer Muhammad Ali – who liked to draw between fights – will be auctioned next week in New York. ( REPORT )

Boxing star Manny Pacquiao, who plans to run for president in the 2022 Philippine election, said he quit boxing to focus on the biggest fight of his political career. ( REPORT )

Manny Pacquiao. – Getty Images

Boxing matches for medals in the 2016 Olympics were established by complicit and compliant umpires and judges, an investigation reports. ( REPORT )

TABLE TENNIS

The Indian men’s table tennis team won a bronze medal at the Asian Championships after losing 0-3 to the formidable South Korea in the semi-finals. ( REPORT )

BADMINTON

Indias Sudirman Cup 2021 ended disappointingly as it failed to reach the quarter-finals ( REPORT )

Struggling with form and a nagging back issue, Sai Praneeth is desperate for some wins to regain confidence as he gears up for next week’s Thomas Cup and Uber Cup Finals. ( REPORT )

ARCHERY

Deepika and Atanu lose in the play-offs for the bronze medal in the individual bronze medal for women and men, respectively in the final of the World Cup Archery (WCF). ( REPORT )

Ram Soren and M. Baby Devi topped the men’s and women’s sections respectively after the individual ranking round of the 40th NTPC National Archery Championships. ( REPORT )

TO SHOOT

India brought the total gold medals in the ISSF Junior World Championship to six with wins in the Air Pistol men’s and women’s team events. ( REPORT )

MOTORSPORT

Qatar will host a Formula 1 Grand Prix for the first time in November with a 10-year contract and then from 2023. ( REPORT )

Maverick Vinales withdrew from Austin Moto GP after his cousin and fellow rider Dean Berta Vinales died during a World Superbike Championship Supersport 300 support race in Jerez. ( REPORT )

CHESS

Favorite Russia stopped India 2-0 to recapture the FIDE World women’s team chess title in Sitges, Spain, on Saturday. For fourth seed India, silver is the first medal in this first-class team championship. (REPORT)

Young Indian grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi scored seven points from nine rounds to finish second in the Junior U-21 Round Table Open Chess Championship that closed on Sunday. (REPORT)