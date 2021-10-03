Football official attacked Friday night after Spring Grove game





Spring Grove Area School District has acknowledged that a football official was attacked after Friday night’s home game against a visiting Dover at Papermakers Stadium. The school district has a press release said a member of the Spring Grove High School football family assaulted an official at the end of the football game. The press release did not state the exact nature of the attack or identify the alleged attacker or the official. It also did not say whether there were any injuries or whether charges have been filed. Police were present and have addressed the situation, the press release said. Spring Grove Area School District works with Northern York County Regional Police, YAIAA and PIAA District III. We appreciate the fans’ cooperation in enabling the police and district personnel to handle the situation without further incident. The press release also included an apology: our apologies to Dover and all of our Spring Grove fans. We assure you that this incident is not representative of the Spring Grove athletic program or the Spring Grove Area School District. The press release also said the district was disappointed and saddened by the events that took place Friday night. Chuck Abbott, the executive director of the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association, declined to comment Sunday. I cannot share information at this time as it is an ongoing investigation,” Abbott said. Doug Bohannon, the president of the District 3 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, also declined to comment on Sunday, adding that “we are still investigating the incident.” Spring Grove Area High School varsity football head coach Kyle Sprenkle and Spring Grove Athletic Director Jeff Laux did not return messages on Sunday seeking comment. The Northern York County Regional Police Department did not return calls on Sunday for additional information. The Rockets defeated Dover 34-14 on Friday to improve to 5-0 on the season. Spring Grove is having one of its best seasons in recent history, facing an imminent hometown York-Adams Division I showdown next Friday night against Central York, also unbeaten 6-0. It is not yet known what impact Friday’s incident may have on the future Rockets program. Reporter Tina Locurto contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2021/10/03/football-official-attacked-friday-night-following-spring-grove-game/5979693001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos