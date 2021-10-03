Tennis teams get new facilities | Sport





The Kossover Family Tennis Complex opened its doors on October 2 and is now the new home for the Emporia States tennis teams. I like the community aspects and how the community loves the tennis team, said Micaela Mcspadden, a psychology freshman. The indoor courts were a great addition and allowed the team to practice all year round with longer training periods. An ESU alumnus, Greg Kossover, played on the tennis team here at ESU in the early 1980s, according to Leslie Stafford, head tennis coach. Hes going to affect the State of Emporia for decades to come, Stafford said. The tennis season is played in early spring, which can present some challenges. The new complex has indoor and outdoor facilities that can be used. I think the great thing is that many of our games aren’t played in perfect weather, and the spring in Kansas can often be windy and cold, Stafford said. Now if you can come in you can see in and you can be out of the weather. Each team can practice throughout the building. They have their home on campus. It’s very homey, comfortable and lax, said Emma Biggs, a sophomore in special education. I enjoy having a space where we can all hang out and exercise. It feels like we have our own place and it makes us feel more whole. The project started about five years ago because, according to Stafford, there was an extreme need for new playable courses. They were outdated and essentially deteriorating, Stafford said. There were spots in the concrete that started to come up. They became almost unplayable. The new complex allows people to come to the campus and recognize the tennis teams. It’s going to scream Emporia State tennis when you walk up here, Stafford said. There have been a few challenges along the way to finally bring the complex together. COVID has pushed back construction on the complex, and it still affects some of the finishing touches to the facility, Stafford said. Although challenges have arisen, the team can still enjoy the facility and new team members can start their tennis careers here at ESU. Various donors have contributed to the renovation of the complex. There (were) a lot of people that all this came about, Stafford said. This was a community gathering type effort. It was all private money coming in to do this.

