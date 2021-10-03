Prospect Roundup: Make It or Break It Time

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

There are prospects every year that seem to have fermented long enough with juniors or abroad and we just want them to make it to the team or settle into their role as an AHL regular.

Every team seems to have a player in their system who should have been with the big club by now, but for whatever reason they have been slow in their development. They have dealt with injuries or inconsistencies. They may have just been set too high, creating expectations that they just couldn’t live up to.

This season is no different in that regard. The NHL has been waiting a few years for many of these players to arrive, from slow development burns to years of injury. While it is certainly not the case that these players cannot continue to develop and break into the league at age 25 – or even later – it is time for them to realize their potential or become a prospect with mediocre ambitions in the field. an NHL squad.

Barrett Hayton, C, Arizona Coyotes – Drafted 5th Overall in 2018

When he was selected fifth overall, there were questions about Hayton’s ability to live up to the draft slot. When he captained Canada to a gold medal at the World Juniors in 2020, his shares soared and expectations were high thanks to a brave performance as he led the team in scoring despite injury. Where Hayton eventually ends up as a professional player is the real question. Is he a third-line player who can make a difference in a clutch moment or is he a top six center who can help lead an NHL-level team?

Hayton is currently battling a lower body injury, but has looked good at times during the pre-season. The Coyotes coaching staff sees him as day-to-day and the prospects look good for a quick return, but will that return also happen to the Coyotes or the Tuscan Roadrunners? After a mixed season last year – in which he played for Ilves (Liiga), Tuscan (AHL) and the Coyotes – the Canadian World Junior hero is looking for stability.

Whatever the Coyotes decide to do with Hayton, it is clear that he risks becoming a slow and forgotten prospect to some degree. Many of Hayton’s tools are NHL ready, but he has yet to put everything together and when he seemingly does, an injury crops up. Can he stay healthy and get ready for a slew of NHL games?

Timothy Liljegren, D, Toronto Maple Leafs – Drafted 17th overall in 2017

At one point, Liljegren was expected to finish in the top three of the 2017 draft, but a battle with mononucleosis derailed his draft year for more than two months. When the draft rolled, it slid across the board all the way to the Maple Leafs, who felt they were getting a talent generally unavailable after making a surprise playoff run as the start of the Auston Matthews- era began.

The development of Liljegren has been slow and steady so far. Many fans and analysts expected the young Swede to attack at the AHL level almost immediately. What has happened since his arrival is impressive to an extent, as Liljegren has become a solid defensive presence with excellent puck moves. His attacking play hasn’t quite translated as expected, but 41 points in 61 games is certainly nothing to shy away from.

Liljegren faces an uphill battle to make the opening night roster with the Maple Leafs, but he should be one of the first if an injury occurs. If he makes the opening night roster after the solid camp he’s had, he’ll likely start out as a seventh defender filling in nights here and there while earning playing time. Ideally, Liljegren will have forced his way into the roster by the time of the play-offs, but that will likely require him to displace Travis Dermott, who will likely start the year on his outside at Toronto’s third clutch.

Vitali Kravtsov, RW, New York Rangers – 9th overall in 2018

Kravstov, which is divisive among analysts and Rangers fans, has had a strange development path. At one point, Kravtsov’s relationship with the Rangers appeared to be heading for disaster after an unfortunate AHL stint and his trip back to his native Russia to play in the KHL and VHL 2019-2020 before returning to the KHL and VHL last season. KHL played prior to the start of the NHL due to COVID-19. Now back in the pack, Kravtsov is looking to perform with the Rangers.

The training camp and preseason went well for Kravtsov. He even took advantage of Ryan Reaves being in town and getting some fighting lessons from one of the league’s key enforcers. Kravtsov’s game has speed and skill, which is only more intriguing given his pro-ready frame. His attacking play has never been the problem. Kravtsov’s defensive effort was his biggest problem, but with a seemingly renewed commitment to his own goal, he should be able to find his NHL roster spot.

The young Russian, who is currently injured with a minor lower body injury, is considered everyday by coach Gerard Gallant. This shouldn’t affect his position on the NHL roster, but a quick return to action will be beneficial for Kravtsov. Allowing another player to take him in the middle six role could force Kravstov to play lower in the lineup, a fate that 2018’s top ten pick will be disappointed with to say the least.

Olli Juolevi, D, Vancouver Cancuks – Drafted 5th overall in 2016

The Canucks’ faithful have nearly written Juolevi off, and at 23, that doesn’t seem too outlandish. While Juolevi was never really projected as a number one defender, Juolevi is said to have the physical tools you look for in a two-way blueliner and his understanding of how to defend and move the puck quickly was announced. The former London Knight had a good draft year then faltered with the Knights yielding an almost identical stat line in his draft +1 season. Juolevi’s journey into pro hockey began the following year and he has dealt with injuries, inconsistency and disappointing results ever since.

This year’s training camp didn’t do Juolevi any favors, as he seemingly fell behind Canucks’ shiny new toy Jack Rathbone, and even veteran journeyman Brad Hunt in a battle for a spot on the third pair in Vancouver. Juolevi remains an option for a selection spot, almost seemingly out of management just to give the kid a chance.

Juolevi seemed a step slow at times and his decision making has yet to ripen from his time with the Knights. If the Finn has to play another season in the AHL and once again put mediocre figures for a previously acclaimed prospect, his time in the Canucks organization may come to an end. It really is time for Juolevi.

Erik Brännström, D, Ottawa Senators – Drafted 15th Overall in 2017

The mainstay of the Mark Stone trade, Brännström, teased senatorial fans with good performances at the AHL level, but didn’t seem quite ready for the NHL at the time. The flashes he has shown at various times are holding the hockey world in place, but the frustration is starting to show among fans and analysts.

Brännström has a high skill level and some tantalizing mobility. He has an impressively offensive IQ and he is a silky smooth passer over the ice. The biggest problem is that he has a hard time defending the cycle and coach DJ Smith couldn’t trust him anymore in his own zone NHLers. If the coach doesn’t trust you and has publicly criticized your game, it can be difficult to find consistent playing time.

The depth map of Ottawa is not loaded on defense. If Brännström can figure out a way to replace one of the substitute level defenders, he should be able to get an extended look. If the Senators want to take advantage of their growing stable of young, fun and exciting attackers, Brännström may be the puck mover to help. It will just take some trust.

Logan Brown, C, St. Louis Blues – Drafted 11th Overall in 2016

After swapping from the Senators to his hometown of Blues, Logan Brown hopes a fresh start is just what he needs to really get his NHL career off the ground. Having played a few preseason games so far, Brown looked like a player adapting to a new environment. The problem that plagued him in Ottawa – his pace of play – still seems to be an issue, but the Blues hope to get Brown in the lineup and play at an NHL pace.

There were high hopes in Ottawa, but the clock was ticking, and with management and coaching staff growing impatient and a relationship that seemed strained behind the scenes, Brown and the Senators were destined to part ways. His AHL point totals were impressive throughout his time in the Senatorial Organization, but it was more difficult for him to adjust to the NHL level.

With a massive frame, NHL passing ability, and power play ability, Brown should be able to provide value to the Blues at the NHL level. It’s up to the Blues to put Brown in a position to succeed, because at 23 the time for Brown to become a true top six forward is almost over. It’s time for the 2016 first-rounder to get his game going.