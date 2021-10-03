



Next game: at LSU 10/9/2021 | 5 p.m. Box score GAINESVILLE, Fla. The 22nd-ranked Florida volleyball team (10-5, 4-1 SEC) closed the series against the Ole Miss Rebels (12-3, 1-3 SEC) with a dominant three-set win on Sunday afternoon in the Exactech- Arena. The Gators took the first set 25-17 and followed with an impressive 25-13 victory in the second. Florida secured the final frame with a 9-0 run over the last stretch to win 25-17. Merritt Beason and T’ara Caesar each recorded a feat of nine kills, leading to the Florida Offensive Strike. Thayer Hall added eight kills while middle blockers Lauren Forte (5) and Lauren Dooley (4) combined for nine murders. Marlie Monserez led the Gators to a .349 clip on the afternoon, recording 32 assists in the three-setter. The Gators were a force at the net, taking in 13.0 blocks while holding the Rebels to a .040 clip. Beason and Dooley led the way, taking up six blocks each, matching Beason’s career peak. Forte and Hall each recorded four blocks at noon, while Caesar rounded it off with three. Florida’s backcourt defensive effort was led by Caesar’s 12 digs. Elli McKissock followed with nine digs in the libero jersey, while Hall, Beason and Monserez added six, five and four respectively. Trinity Adams led the way behind the service line and scored two aces in the game. Beason, Caesar and Hall added one each. The Gators will be back in action next weekend, when the team travels to LSU to face the Tigers in a two-game series that starts on October 9. records No. 22 Florida (10-5, 4-1 SEC)

Ole Miss (12-3, 1-3 SEC) How it happened Ole Miss took the 1-0 lead in the first set, but it was the last lead the Rebels saw as Florida pushed on and didn’t look back. The set was in two at 9-7, but the Gators turned on a 6-2 run to take the 15-9 lead in the media timeout. Florida took an eight-point lead at 19-11, but Ole Miss narrowed the deficit to four after a 3-0 run. The Gators closed the frame with a 6-3 run to lead the game 1-0. UF hit .500 in the first set, while Ole Miss held a clip of .152. Beason led the way with four kills, while Caesar and Hall added three each. Florida also scored five blocks in the first set, led by Dooley’s four and Hall’s three.

With the Gators trailing 3-2 in the second set, Florida jumped out to a 6-0 run behind McKissock’s serve to force an Ole Miss timeout. From the break, UF continued to build its lead, gaining the 10-point advantage at 20-10. The Gators rode to victory 25-13, thanks in part to three Caesar kills and a Beason slam over the last five points. Florida hit .314 in the set, led by four kills from Hall and three from Caesar. Beason, Forte and Monserez each threw two kills of their own. The Gators again scored five blocks in the set, led by three from Forte.

The third set was up and down from the start, with neither team leading more than three points. Florida took the 15-14 lead in media timeout, but out of the break, Ole Miss took the 17-16 advantage. One deficit, the Gators went on a 3-0 run to take the 19-17 lead and force the Rebels to use their first timeout of the third. Florida continued to roll out of the break, finishing the game with a 6-0 run thanks to Hall’s play behind the service line to advance to 4-1 in the SEC. Beason and Ceasar led the way in the final frame with three kills each, followed by two from Dooley to secure the win.

dignitaries Merritt Beason tied her career-high in blocks with six in the match

tied her career-high in blocks with six in the match The last time Florida held an opponent below a .100 clip was on August 28 against Sacramento State (.098)

The Gators improve to 56-3 in the all-time series against the Rebels, including a record 50-0 under Mary Wise

Florida is now 47-0 against Ole Miss in matches of three sets

UF remains undefeated against the Rebels in Gainesville, Florida and goes to 26-0

The Gators are now 8-1 in three-set matches during the 2021 campaign

Florida improves to 543-73 (.881) at home since the program started in 1984

Lauren Dooley now ranks 21st in program history in career blocks with 296, surpassing both Lenee Hill (293) and Jenny Manz (296) She’s just 19 blocks away from breaking into the top-20

now ranks 21st in program history in career blocks with 296, surpassing both Lenee Hill (293) and Jenny Manz (296) Thoughts of Coach Wise “Six consecutive sets where we play as well defensively as we’ve played all season, and we do that against a very talented attack.” Next one The Gators headed out to face the LSU Tigers for a two-game series starting October 9.

Saturday’s game is scheduled for 5 p.m. on SEC Network +

Sunday’s game will air on the SEC Network at 1:00 p.m. No. 22 Florida at LSU Broadcast Information October 9

Date Time: Oct. 9 | 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Stream: SEC network +

Live stats: Statistics broadcast No. 22 Florida on LSU Broadcast Information October 10

Date Time: Oct. 10 | 13:00 ET

TV network: SEC network

Live Stream: SEC network

Live stats: Statistics broadcast Serial Information No. 22 Florida at LSU

Tigers | 2021 Season Review: 5-8, 1-3 SEC This is the 62nd encounter between the Gators and the Tigers

Florida leads the series 48-13 (45-5 under Mary Wise )

) 3-set: 29-7 | 4-set: 15-6 | 5 Series: 4-0

Home: 23-5 | Out: 20-6 | Neutral: 3-2

Last time out: February 11, 2021 | Gainesville, Florida | W, 3-1 (25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19) FOLLOW FLORIDA VOLLEYBALL FloridaGators.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://floridagators.com/news/2021/10/3/volleyball-gators-sweep-rebels-for-third-straight-win.aspx

