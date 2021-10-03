Sports
Sikkim: Men’s and Women’s Under-19 Cricket Teams Win
SiCA President Lobzang G. Tenzing said Saturday’s double wins showed the level of cricket in the state was growing by leaps and bounds

Siliguria

Published 04.10.21, 12:15 AM
Sikkim, the toddlers of Indian cricket, have had a smashing start to the 2021-2022 cricket season, with both their girls’ and boys’ teams doing well with three and one wins respectively in the early stages of the ongoing national under-19 tournaments.
While the Sikkimese girls have galloped their way to the top of the table with an all-win record and 12 points to their cat, the foals have trotted into second place with a win, a draw and a loss. Both teams play in the plate division, the lowest rung in the tournaments.
In their third appearance in the Womens Under-19 One-Day Trophy, played at Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Saturday, Sikkim defeated Meghalaya by 95 runs. Sikkim batted first and scored 135 runs on the loss of seven wickets in their allotted overs, then bundled Meghalaya for a paltry 40 runs.
While Samayita Roy Prodhan starred with the bat by scoring 55 runs, Leezamit Lepcha Chettri stole the show by taking four wickets.
In the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, played on the same day at Ranchi in Jharkhand, the Sikkim boys defeated Arunachal Pradesh by 41 runs to record their first outright win.
Despite the meager 90 runs with the bat, their bowlers led by captain Tarun Sharma, who scored a five-for, defended the total by bowling out their rivals for just 49 runs.
Unlike senior level tournaments such as the Ranji Trophy, where teams in the plate division are allowed to field three outstation players, there is no such stipulation in junior grade tournaments.
All our players are locals, which makes the wins even more important. Our children are progressing very well under supervision
from our director of cricket operation and coaching Atul Gaekwad, said Roshan Gupta, a spokesperson for the Sikkim Cricket Association (SiCA).
Gaekwad is a former faculty member of the National Cricket Academy and the high performance coach recognized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
SiCA chairman Lobzang G. Tenzing said Saturdays twin profits showed that the standard of cricket in Sikkim was growing by leaps and bounds.
The SiCA family congratulates the champion players and support staff for their extraordinary achievements, he said.
Cricket is a fledgling sport in the football-crazed Himalayan state, and SiCA won’t get full membership to the BCCI until 2018.
