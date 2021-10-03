Women’s tennis completes solid weekend in Bedford Cup

TAMP, FL. The FGCU women’s tennis team kicked off the 2021-22 season in Tampa this weekend as they competed in the Bedford Cup.

freshman Isabella Colmenares (San Cristobal, Venezuela/Colegio Juan XXIII) won the title of Flight B by going 5-0 in three days. She won the title on Sunday morning by knocking down USF’s Sierra Berry, 6-3, 1-6, 10-5. Colmenares also almost won the doubles title, as did she and junior Alba Retortillo (Leon, Spain/La Anungiata) won three matches before falling into the final.

What a way to start your Eagle career! freshman Isabella Colmenares wins the Bedford Cup Flight B title after a 5-0 win over the weekend!#WingsUp pic.twitter.com/4V60dOrCCS FGCU Women’s Tennis (@FGCU_WTEN) October 3, 2021

“This weekend was a great way to kick off our fall season,” said head coach Courtney Vernon . “Having Alba [Retortillo] and Isa [Colmenares] in the doubles final and letting Isa win the singles is a huge achievement as a freshman. We will try to build further this weekend and we are grateful for the opportunity we have had to compete.”

On the first day of the tournament on Friday, Colemenares took four wins, two singles and two doubles. She defeated Anique Kattenberg (UCF), 6-2, 6-4, before beating Margriet Timmermans (USF), 6-1, 6-7(7), 10-8, while she and Retortillo defeated teams from FAU and UNF to advance in doubles to the semifinals.

Retortillo also took a singles win on Friday, beating FAU’s Millie-Mae Matthews, 6-4, 7-5.

Junior Ida Ferding (Vasteras, Spain/Akademi Bastad Gymnasium) and sophomore Jordana Ossa (Miami, Fla./John A. Ferguson Senior HS/Wisconsin) also took straight-set singles victories on Friday.

Ferding and junior Emma Bardet (Vichy, France/Long Beach State) defeated a USF pair for a doubles while sophomore Fanny Norin (Stockholm, Sweden) and Ossa took victories over Bethune-Cookman and North Florida duos on Friday.

On Saturday, Colmenares defeated Ines Bekrar of FIU, 6-1, 6-2 and Grace Eland of USF, 5-7, 6-2, 10-7 to advance to the final. In the doubles, she and Retortillo defeated an FIU pair 6-2 in the semifinals.

Also on Saturday, Ossa took a hard-fought 1-6, 6-2, 10-8 singles win over Stetson’s Tess Menten before beating Anslee Long (UNF), 6-2, 2-6, 10-8.

Norin defeated Katerina Filip of FAU, 3-6, 7-5, 10-7 on Saturday while freshmen Lola Glantz (Lueneberg, Germany) got her first win of the weekend by beating Laia Pasini of Stetson 6-1, 6-3.

The Eagles are back in action when they compete at the ITA Regionals October 14-17 in Orlando.

Follow the Eagles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @FGCU_WTEN and online at www.FGCUAthletics.com for full coverage of FGCU women’s tennis. You can also sign up to receive news about FGCUwomen’s tennis or other programs straight to your inbox by visiting www.fgcuathletics.com/email.

HEAD COACH COURTNEY VERNON

FGCU’s women’s tennis team is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the Year Courtney Vernon (9th season)who led the Eagles to back-to-back ASUN regular season crowns in its fifth season in 2018. She has mentored her student athletes to earn 63 ASUN All-Conference and All-Academic honors, including 2014, 2016, and 2017 ASUN Freshman of the Year as well as the 2016, 2017 and 2019 Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the 2018 Player of the Year. Vernon led the Greens and Blues to an overall record of 85-64 (.570) and 36-10 conference records (.782).

EAGLE CAMPAIGN

IT TAKES A TEAM to achieve our latest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and conditioning, as well as department needs facilities expansion and improvement, as well as mentoring and leadership training for coaches and employees. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join our team andpledge your gift todayto help the Eagles of tomorrow!

#FEEDFGCU

FGCU Athletics sponsors events in November and April to benefit the FGCU Campus Food Pantry (www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), the FGCU Athletics charities. For more information, including how to contribute, visit www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry and use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness.

ABOUT FGCU

FGCU teams have collectively won an incredible 85 conference regular season and tournament titles in just 13+ seasons at the Division I level. In addition, in just nine seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had 42 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. Eight FGCU programs have achieved top 25 national rankings in their respective sports – including Women’s Basketball (No. 21, 2020-21), Beach Volleyball (No. 20, 2021), and both Men’s Soccer (2018, 2019) and Women’s Soccer (2018) and three of the most recent. In 2016-17, the Green and Blue took a division best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and the top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018/19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the top seven teams from the state of Florida earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic progress in their sports. FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.50 GPA in the classroom in the fall 2020 semester, outperforming the general university undergraduate population for 23 consecutive semesters. Fall 2019, Spring 2020, and Fall 2020 each achieved a new milestone as all 15 programs achieved a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also put in a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017—and were recognized as one of two runner-up winners for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.