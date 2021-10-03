Team attitude drives success for Oakmont hockey





The Oakmont Regional hockey team is on track for another postseason date, starting last week with two shutout wins in 48 hours after losing 4-1 to Nashoba Regional. The Spartans are 7-2-1, the other defeat comes against Shrewsbury. North Middlesex Regional fought Oakmont to a 1-1 draw. Senior Captain Allyson Foley likes what she saw early. And Foley has lived through its fair share of field hockey, competing in tournament-bound Spartan squads, tasting victory and defeat, and enduring the woes of COVID-19, the latter with restrictions and seven-on-seven competition. “We’re finally going to have a ‘normal’ season 11 against 11, and I think that’s why the team is very focused,” said Foley. “Oakmont’s hockey program has always had hard-working, close-knit teams. These qualities really seem to shine through this season.” Foley, a center-middle, started playing hockey in high school. She immediately liked the sport and was particularly impressed by the team aspect that good programs emphasize. It was enticing to see 11 players working together for a common goal. “And I like the relationships I create while on a team,” Foley said. “The feeling of winning a hard-fought game is something I think everyone should experience. Field hockey creates lifelong friendships and memories, and it also keeps you in shape.” Foley is a key cog in Oakmont’s attack and excels as a playmaker. She thrives in this role and is at her best at distributing the ball and encouraging teammates. Hockey at Oakmont is a team deal and Foley is at her best in these kinds of environments. “Our passing and connections on the pitch have been great and improve every game,” said Foley. “Coach (Leanne) Roy has produced a team that is very focused, and our aim is to use what we have worked hard for in every training session and in every game we play.” Junior forward Avery Duteau, the Spartans’ scoring leader, reflects Foley’s feelings. “This program would not be what it is today without the dedication of all my teammates,” said Duteau, “and we have all worked incredibly hard to achieve the record we currently hold.” Duteau, a captain, looks at the Oakmont line-up and sees speed, a legitimate team strength. She also sees a squad that learns from its mistakes. “We are a fast team, fast on the ball and fast on the net,” said Duteau. “After the game, we also focus on what we struggled with. We’re working on it and we’ll show that in the next game.” Duteau understands her role “As an inside right (attacker), I am responsible for being the first line of defense against an opponent’s attack,” noted Duteau. “I have to be an option for my teammates to pass when they are cornered, or to travel onto the pitch during our attack. By cutting into open spaces, I’m not just an option for a pass, it draws the defender who marks me and creates new lanes for the ball to travel through.” Duteau thanks the Oakmont coaches and her teammates for the dedication and effort they have put into the program. She suspects that with the arrival of October, the Spartans will continue to improve their pass-to-stick, shoot at target faster and improve the team’s ball movement. Contact Craig Holt at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegram.com/story/sports/high-school/2021/10/03/team-attitude-drives-success-oakmont-field-hockey/5970477001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos