Grading violation Kansas State football, defense in loss to Oklahoma

MANHATTAN Kansas State was still in the game at halftime, trailing 13-10, but Oklahoma scored on its two possessions in the third quarter and the Wildcats went hunting for points the rest of the way.

K-State’s best chance to get back in came late in the third quarter after Skylar Thompson hit Deuce Vaughn with a touchdown pass to narrow the deficit to 27-17, and kicker Ty Zentner recovered his own onside kick. The piece survived a video review, which said the ball had traveled 10 yards, but Oklahoma won a second challenge that showed Zentner kicked the ball twice.

Here are the numbers from K-State’s 37-31 loss to Oklahoma, which dropped the Wildcats to 3-2 with a 0-2 Big 12 record:

Attack: Skylar is back. Enough said.

Sixth-year senior quarterback Skylar Thompson returned after missing the previous two games with a knee injury and immediately injected much-needed life into the Wildcat offense.

The quarterback run game was off the table to protect his knee, Thompson took passing play to a new level and set career highs in completions and attempts as he went 29 for 41 for 320 yards and three touchdowns. He also distributed those supplements to 10 different recipients.

“The kid was on point today,” K-State coach Chris Klieman said of Thompson.

More importantly, two of the touchdowns went to Phillip Brooks and Landry Weber, the first this season for the wide receiver corps.

K-State’s running game, which came to a halt at Oklahoma State last week, produced 100 yards an average of 3.7 yards per carry against an OU defense, allowing only 79 per game and 2.5 per attempt on average. Deuce Vaughn ran 51 yards left with 10 catches for 104 and a touchdown and Joe Ervin had 33 yards on seven attempts.

The Wildcats also defeated Oklahoma overall, 420 yards to 392.

The only negative, which turned out to be significant given the final score, was the reversal of Jacardia Wright’s fumble on Oklahoma’s 13-yard line on the opening run of the game. OU linebacker Nik Bonitto scooped it up and threw it 70 yards the other way, leading to a faster field goal and a six-point minimum swing.

Thompson got into the clutch big time and time again as K-State converted four of five fourth-down plays, the fifth being destroyed at review when Weber was judged to have caught the ball on the ground. The Wildcats were also 8 out of 15 in third-down conversions.

Figure: AN-

Defense: not enough stops

K-State’s attack did its part to keep the defense off the field against a powerful attack in Oklahoma, but it wasn’t enough.

The Wildcats controlled the ball for 19 1/2 minutes into the first half and tied the game at 10 on Taiten Winkel’s field goal with 1:30 to go, but that was enough time for Oklahoma to get within the field goal range and go back to the front at the break with two seconds left on the clock. The Sooners then drove 75 and 90 yards on their first two possessions of the second half to rise by 17, and the Wildcats played the rest of the way from behind.

Oklahoma didn’t kick once and only suffered seven thirds down the entire game, converting four, while also taking points on all six red zone chances.

“Give their offense credit. They have great football players,” Klieman said. “When we blew, they cracked our extra player in charge of the flat, and we just couldn’t collect,” Klieman said. “And we haven’t handled exceptionally well defensively, but Oklahoma is a really good attacking team that can play some games and make people miss, so it’s something we have to keep improving.”

It didn’t help that Sooner quarterback Spencer Rattler played his best game of the season, with 22 of 25 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. And running back rushed for 91 yards, the most by an OU so far this year.

The Wildcats reacted defensively twice, the first after OU fumbled on the game’s opening drive to K-State 19 and scored a second goal on the 1. A bad snap, false start penalty and Timmy Horne’s 5-yard sack they were able to limit the damage by holding the Sooners against a field goal.

The defense also limited damage after K-State recovered an onside kick in the third quarter, but it was quashed on review. Julius Brents intercepted Rattler on subsequent possession.

Figure: C-

Special teams: Knowles and Zentner lead the way

Malik Knowles’ 93-yard kickoff return touchdown at 1:20 left his second score in as many weeks, narrowing the final margin to 37-31 and giving the Wildcats a glimmer of hope.

Oklahoma recovered the onside kick and ran out of the clock.

But that was the Wildcats’ second onside attempt, who got one late in the third quarter with a chance to narrow a 10-point lead in Oklahoma. Ty Zentner bounced the kick 10 yards and recovered himself, a statement confirmed on video review, but an OU challenge showed Zentner touched the ball twice on the kick, which was an illegal touch, giving the Sooners possession. could keep.

The Wildcats also didn’t allow any returns, with two of Zentner’s three kickoffs going for touchbacks and the other resulting in a fair catch. His lone punt was 60 yards to the Oklahoma 20, and with a penalty on the return, the Sooners pinned back to their 10.

Taiten Winkel was good on his only field goal, a 30-yarder late in the first half and is now 6 of 7 for the season, plus perfect on 18 points after tries.

Figure: AN

Coaching: Klieman and staff play to win

Klieman, not known for being a gambler he never really needed to be, while winning four FCS National Championships in North Dakota State in five years, unusually went broke against Oklahoma.

Starting with the opening drive, every time the Wildcats crossed midfield, it became four-down territory, and it paid off with four conversions in five attempts. He played to win and that clearly led to more attacks.

The Wildcats’ first touchdown came on a 2-yard completion from Thompson to Phillip Brooks on a misleading play. Klieman presented his senior quarterback with three options and Thompson made the right choice, leaving Brooks free to race for the right corner flag.

Then there was the surprising on-side kick in the third quarter that worked to perfection and took two separate video reviews to nullify.

Offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham and Thompson were in sync the entire game as the Wildcats only fired once. If only they could have called a few more stops, it would have been a holiday for the coaches.

Figure: AN-