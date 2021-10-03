Sports
Grading violation Kansas State football, defense in loss to Oklahoma
MANHATTAN Kansas State was still in the game at halftime, trailing 13-10, but Oklahoma scored on its two possessions in the third quarter and the Wildcats went hunting for points the rest of the way.
K-State’s best chance to get back in came late in the third quarter after Skylar Thompson hit Deuce Vaughn with a touchdown pass to narrow the deficit to 27-17, and kicker Ty Zentner recovered his own onside kick. The piece survived a video review, which said the ball had traveled 10 yards, but Oklahoma won a second challenge that showed Zentner kicked the ball twice.
Here are the numbers from K-State’s 37-31 loss to Oklahoma, which dropped the Wildcats to 3-2 with a 0-2 Big 12 record:
More:Skylar Thompson’s Long-Awaited Return Isn’t Enough As No. 4 Oklahoma Outlasts Kansas State
Attack: Skylar is back. Enough said.
Sixth-year senior quarterback Skylar Thompson returned after missing the previous two games with a knee injury and immediately injected much-needed life into the Wildcat offense.
The quarterback run game was off the table to protect his knee, Thompson took passing play to a new level and set career highs in completions and attempts as he went 29 for 41 for 320 yards and three touchdowns. He also distributed those supplements to 10 different recipients.
“The kid was on point today,” K-State coach Chris Klieman said of Thompson.
More importantly, two of the touchdowns went to Phillip Brooks and Landry Weber, the first this season for the wide receiver corps.
K-State’s running game, which came to a halt at Oklahoma State last week, produced 100 yards an average of 3.7 yards per carry against an OU defense, allowing only 79 per game and 2.5 per attempt on average. Deuce Vaughn ran 51 yards left with 10 catches for 104 and a touchdown and Joe Ervin had 33 yards on seven attempts.
The Wildcats also defeated Oklahoma overall, 420 yards to 392.
The only negative, which turned out to be significant given the final score, was the reversal of Jacardia Wright’s fumble on Oklahoma’s 13-yard line on the opening run of the game. OU linebacker Nik Bonitto scooped it up and threw it 70 yards the other way, leading to a faster field goal and a six-point minimum swing.
More:Skylar Thompson returned for Kansas State against Oklahoma. This is what it meant.
Thompson got into the clutch big time and time again as K-State converted four of five fourth-down plays, the fifth being destroyed at review when Weber was judged to have caught the ball on the ground. The Wildcats were also 8 out of 15 in third-down conversions.
Figure: AN-
Defense: not enough stops
K-State’s attack did its part to keep the defense off the field against a powerful attack in Oklahoma, but it wasn’t enough.
The Wildcats controlled the ball for 19 1/2 minutes into the first half and tied the game at 10 on Taiten Winkel’s field goal with 1:30 to go, but that was enough time for Oklahoma to get within the field goal range and go back to the front at the break with two seconds left on the clock. The Sooners then drove 75 and 90 yards on their first two possessions of the second half to rise by 17, and the Wildcats played the rest of the way from behind.
Oklahoma didn’t kick once and only suffered seven thirds down the entire game, converting four, while also taking points on all six red zone chances.
More:Kansas State Hall of Famer Darren Sproles inspired a generation of little running backs
“Give their offense credit. They have great football players,” Klieman said. “When we blew, they cracked our extra player in charge of the flat, and we just couldn’t collect,” Klieman said. “And we haven’t handled exceptionally well defensively, but Oklahoma is a really good attacking team that can play some games and make people miss, so it’s something we have to keep improving.”
It didn’t help that Sooner quarterback Spencer Rattler played his best game of the season, with 22 of 25 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. And running back rushed for 91 yards, the most by an OU so far this year.
The Wildcats reacted defensively twice, the first after OU fumbled on the game’s opening drive to K-State 19 and scored a second goal on the 1. A bad snap, false start penalty and Timmy Horne’s 5-yard sack they were able to limit the damage by holding the Sooners against a field goal.
The defense also limited damage after K-State recovered an onside kick in the third quarter, but it was quashed on review. Julius Brents intercepted Rattler on subsequent possession.
Figure: C-
Special teams: Knowles and Zentner lead the way
Malik Knowles’ 93-yard kickoff return touchdown at 1:20 left his second score in as many weeks, narrowing the final margin to 37-31 and giving the Wildcats a glimmer of hope.
Oklahoma recovered the onside kick and ran out of the clock.
But that was the Wildcats’ second onside attempt, who got one late in the third quarter with a chance to narrow a 10-point lead in Oklahoma. Ty Zentner bounced the kick 10 yards and recovered himself, a statement confirmed on video review, but an OU challenge showed Zentner touched the ball twice on the kick, which was an illegal touch, giving the Sooners possession. could keep.
The Wildcats also didn’t allow any returns, with two of Zentner’s three kickoffs going for touchbacks and the other resulting in a fair catch. His lone punt was 60 yards to the Oklahoma 20, and with a penalty on the return, the Sooners pinned back to their 10.
Taiten Winkel was good on his only field goal, a 30-yarder late in the first half and is now 6 of 7 for the season, plus perfect on 18 points after tries.
Figure: AN
Coaching: Klieman and staff play to win
Klieman, not known for being a gambler he never really needed to be, while winning four FCS National Championships in North Dakota State in five years, unusually went broke against Oklahoma.
Starting with the opening drive, every time the Wildcats crossed midfield, it became four-down territory, and it paid off with four conversions in five attempts. He played to win and that clearly led to more attacks.
The Wildcats’ first touchdown came on a 2-yard completion from Thompson to Phillip Brooks on a misleading play. Klieman presented his senior quarterback with three options and Thompson made the right choice, leaving Brooks free to race for the right corner flag.
Then there was the surprising on-side kick in the third quarter that worked to perfection and took two separate video reviews to nullify.
Offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham and Thompson were in sync the entire game as the Wildcats only fired once. If only they could have called a few more stops, it would have been a holiday for the coaches.
Figure: AN-
Sources
2/ https://www.cjonline.com/story/sports/2021/10/03/grading-kansas-state-footballs-offense-defense-loss-oklahoma-skylar-thompson-chris-klieman/5944395001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]