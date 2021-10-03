Growing Barrie Cricket League makes pitch for new playing field

Started as a group of friends who played together in 2010, the Barrie Cricket League is looking to grow

The Barre Cricket League (BCL) started in 2010 with just a few friends at Georgian College looking for a way to play the game and has grown into a multi-team league having just played a championship friendly against its Shelburne- counterparts.

The Barrie Royals cricket team defeated the Shelburne Stars in a friendly on the grounds of the Shelburne Cricket Club on September 26.

BCL president Jashank Vyas says the game was meant to bring two communities closer together through a mutual love of the game, and to show others how much fun it can be.

“We wanted to enjoy a game outside our city and meet other people who are playing and those who are not playing and wanted to see them,” Vyas said on Sunday. “It was a really fun day and we hope to do this more often in the future.”

The Barrie side took home the inaugural Sunday Cup that day and now hopes to continue building that excitement into something bigger in Barrie.

The field on which the league plays is in Maitland Park on the east side of Barrie. The location is typically a baseball field. And while the players are grateful to have something to play on, it’s not ideal.

“Most low-maintenance facilities in Canada or countries with colder climates basically have to put concrete or asphalt on the bottom and an AstroTurf over it,” Vyas said. “It clears up faster when there is rain or snow.

“Right now it takes days to clean up.”

In 2011, the City of Barrie initially agreed to provide the field the league needed, but upon review it was realized that with the baseball diamond there, the field could not be altered to have a solid ground.

Vyas hopes that the BCL, and it’s more than 100 players, can get a separate field soon as they continue to attract people from across the community.

“When we started, the competition was mostly made up of students from Georgian College, students who had come from other countries and wanted to play their familiar game,” says Vyas. “But now we’re seeing more people who are already here in the community coming to play and join in. It’s nice to see and shows that there is interest.”

Vyas came from India to attend Georgian, where he graduated in 2010, and admits he still cheers for his native Mumbai Indians of the Indian Premier League.

“But I also lived in New Zealand for about four years and loved the game and the teams that played there,” said Vyas.

Vyas lives in Barrie and works as a technical quality manager at a company on the south side. Vyas enjoys his community and is part of something like the BCL, which he knows everyone involved will continue to help grow.

“No one works full-time in the league, it’s seasonal and we all have permanent jobs. But the passion for the game is there and everyone helps in one way or another to keep it going,” said Vyas.

The competition usually starts in early to mid-June and ends in late September to the first or second week of October.

For more information about the Barrie Cricket League, visit their website or Facebook page.