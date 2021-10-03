Sports
Growing Barrie Cricket League makes pitch for new playing field
Started as a group of friends who played together in 2010, the Barrie Cricket League is looking to grow
The Barre Cricket League (BCL) started in 2010 with just a few friends at Georgian College looking for a way to play the game and has grown into a multi-team league having just played a championship friendly against its Shelburne- counterparts.
The Barrie Royals cricket team defeated the Shelburne Stars in a friendly on the grounds of the Shelburne Cricket Club on September 26.
BCL president Jashank Vyas says the game was meant to bring two communities closer together through a mutual love of the game, and to show others how much fun it can be.
“We wanted to enjoy a game outside our city and meet other people who are playing and those who are not playing and wanted to see them,” Vyas said on Sunday. “It was a really fun day and we hope to do this more often in the future.”
The Barrie side took home the inaugural Sunday Cup that day and now hopes to continue building that excitement into something bigger in Barrie.
The field on which the league plays is in Maitland Park on the east side of Barrie. The location is typically a baseball field. And while the players are grateful to have something to play on, it’s not ideal.
“Most low-maintenance facilities in Canada or countries with colder climates basically have to put concrete or asphalt on the bottom and an AstroTurf over it,” Vyas said. “It clears up faster when there is rain or snow.
“Right now it takes days to clean up.”
In 2011, the City of Barrie initially agreed to provide the field the league needed, but upon review it was realized that with the baseball diamond there, the field could not be altered to have a solid ground.
Vyas hopes that the BCL, and it’s more than 100 players, can get a separate field soon as they continue to attract people from across the community.
“When we started, the competition was mostly made up of students from Georgian College, students who had come from other countries and wanted to play their familiar game,” says Vyas. “But now we’re seeing more people who are already here in the community coming to play and join in. It’s nice to see and shows that there is interest.”
Vyas came from India to attend Georgian, where he graduated in 2010, and admits he still cheers for his native Mumbai Indians of the Indian Premier League.
“But I also lived in New Zealand for about four years and loved the game and the teams that played there,” said Vyas.
Vyas lives in Barrie and works as a technical quality manager at a company on the south side. Vyas enjoys his community and is part of something like the BCL, which he knows everyone involved will continue to help grow.
“No one works full-time in the league, it’s seasonal and we all have permanent jobs. But the passion for the game is there and everyone helps in one way or another to keep it going,” said Vyas.
The competition usually starts in early to mid-June and ends in late September to the first or second week of October.
For more information about the Barrie Cricket League, visit their website or Facebook page.
Sources
2/ https://www.barrietoday.com/local-news/growing-barrie-cricket-league-making-a-pitch-for-a-new-playing-field-4481051
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]in.com