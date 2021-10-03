Can Michigan make the lights go out?

Camp Randall Stadium was not always a fortress impregnable to Michigan football.

The Wolverines visited a few dozen times in the first 80 years or so and only lost three times.

But then, in 2003, the kids started playing that damn rap music and… Jump around everywhere, and, well, it must have just scared the ghosts of winning Wolverines past from making the trip across Lake Michigan.

And so UM lost five games in a row at Camp Randall 2005, 2007, 2009, 2017 and, finally, 2019 by an average of 15 points per game.

Then again, maybe those winning Wolverines minds were beset by the upheaval in Big Ten football around 2011 that dispersed the Badgers and Wolverines into separate divisions. Hey, if we couldn’t always remember which was the Leaders Division and which was the Legends Division, how was Ectoplasmic Should Yost handle? and prevented Michigan from visiting Madison for seven seasons.

Whatever the reason, the magic in the stands at Camp Randall has diminished a bit now, especially after that Michigan players competed in the jump Saturday before taking out the Badgers, 38-17.

We wanted to be ahead of the game and then steal their juice, said UM safety Daxton Hill after the cleansing win. And that’s what we did.

With the Wolverines win just a few weeks after the Buckeyes finally fell home, we wonder what the next untouchable Big Ten mountain will be, sharing misery this is the Big Ten misery index, after all, for everyone who visits it.

Will it be Mel Tuckers Woodshed in East Lansing? Perhaps, though Michigan State Football’s fervent habit of allowing an average of 500 yards over the past two games, makes it a little more like the Tinder box (but not, you know,Which friendly).

Or Scott Frosts Memorial Stadium, that went full Roxanne and turned on the red lights for the final quarter of Nebraska’s tearing up of Northwestern? Well, probably this weekend when Michigan makes its third ever visit to Lincoln (and second since the stadium opened in 1923).

But while we were waiting for that, let’s run through the misery index, from least miserable to most:

14. Michigan: W, 38-17, over Wisconsin

file: 5-0, 2-0 Big Ten. Last week: 9.

Twenty years is indeed a long damn time for the Wolverines between victories in Madison. (Don’t look up when the Wolverines last won in Columbus. On the other hand, current UM secondary coach Ron Bellamy remembers.)

13. Ohio State: W, 52-13, above Rutgers

file: 4-1, 2-0. Last week: 14.

The Buckeyes have won the Scarlet Knights eight times since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014. They have never scored less than 49 points against them and have a average profit margin of 42.5 points. Folks, you can’t even buy that kind of performance from a non-conference opponent these days. (Just ask Illinois about paying UTSA.) Ohio State should pay Rutgers a little extra in the future; say $200,000. (We know the Scarlet Knights) can use the dough.)

12. Nebraska: W, 56-7, Over Northwest

file: 3-3, 1-2. Last week: 3.

Speaking of past blasts, the Huskers dug up their triple-option playbook and rolled 427 yards on 53 carries against the Wildcats. Got to watch the tape, but man, have we done better, said head coach Scott Frost, who managed to throw just one player under the bus this week (quarterback Adrian Martinez for a failed option in a halftime interview on BTN). The 49-point margin, their biggest against a conference foe since joining the Big Ten, was also a holdover from Huskers’ past: their biggest win over a Power Five school since beating Northwestern 49 in the Alamo Bowl on 30 Dec 2000.

11. Iowa: W, 51-14, over Maryland

file: 5-0, 2-0. Last week: 6.

About the only handout the Iowans didn’t get in the DC area after six picks by Maryland QBs Taulia Tagovailoa and Reece Udinski, which isn’t a made-up name at all, plus was a fumble for good measure an increase in the ethanol subsidy.

10. Michigan State: W, 48-31, about western Kentucky

file: 5-0, 2-0. Last week: 11.

Don’t consider WKU’s 15-6 second half a defensive failure, CoachTucker see it as a way to ensure all fans stay in The Woodshed after your Spartans rolled up 42 points in the first half.

9. Penn State: W, 24-0, over Indiana

file: 5-0, 2-0. Last week: 13.

Receiver Jahan Dotson had eight catches for 84 yards and two TDs, a rush for one yard and was 1-for-1 for 21 yards; it may not be quarterback Sean Clifford doing the Nittany Lions offense, they said.

8. Illinois: W, 24-14, above Charlotte

file: 2-4, 1-2. Last week: 4.

Running back Chase Brown rushed 26 times for 257 yards for the Illini, which was, yes, a career high. The former West Michigan back came in on Saturday with just two career 100-yard games won in consecutive weeks against Rutgers and Nebraska in November 2020, in which he had a total of 241 yards.

7. Minnesota: W, 20-13, over Purdue

file: 3-1, 1-1. Last week: 1.

The Gophers trailed 13-10 in the second half before rallying for their first-half comeback win in 18 tries under coach PJ Fleck. Which is weird, because all the gophers we know are… great to come back in the end.

6. Purdue: L, 20-13, to Minnesota

file: 3-2, 1-1. Last week: 5.

Receiver David Bell returned to action on Saturday after a terrifying hit against Notre Dame last week with six catches for 120 yards, becoming the 12th player in Boilermakers history with at least 2,000 yards reception.

5. Northwest: L, 56-7, to Nebraska

file: 2-3, 0-2. Last week: 8.

A week after 373 yards against Ohio (on 51 attempts), the Wildcats only managed 37 yards on the ground against Nebraska (on 26 attempts) 1.4 yards and a cloud of dust may not be the offensive motto they want to stick to.

4. Rutgers: L, 52-13, to Ohio State

file: 3-2, 0-2. Last week: 10.

It’s hope that kills you. A week after the Scarlet Knights arguably played out the Wolverines half way, they thought they might be able to deal with the Buckeyes, and maybe sneak away with a win in Piscataway. (Hey, a Sopranos prequel came out Friday; it’s a big week in Jersey.) Then what? bing. Incomplete pass on fourth-and-8. Two plays later? bada. Touch, Buckeyes. Two plays after that? Tree. Pick six for the Buckeyes. Three games after that? Point! OSU field goal! Rutger’s point! Five games after that? Touchdown for the Buckeyes and a 24-0 lead. (Again, more Scarlet Knights action than you probably wanted, but that’s what happens when we click on BTN instead of HBO Max.)

On the other hand, it sounded like Greg Schiano would have preferred to watch The Many Saints of Newark too: we wouldn’t fix everything that happened out there. There are some things that happened there, just flush and move on.

3. Wisconsin: L, 38-17, to Michigan

file: 1-3, 0-2. Last week: 2.

The Badgers honored former football coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez by naming the field at Camp Randall Stadium after him. The field is also expected to become interim coach when Paul Chryst leaves for Badgers’ next bowl game.

2. Maryland: L, 51-14, to Iowa

file: 4-1, 1-1. Last week: 12.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras wasn’t quite kidding when he described the Terps second quarter drives like this: You sit on the bench for two seconds, you’re out right away. Marylands second quarter drives: a kickoff return fumble, an interception of their next play of scrimmage, an interception two plays later, a three-play drive that lost two yards but added 80 seconds and ended in a punt and an interception on third game of their last drive of the half.

1. Indiana: L, 24-0, to Penn State

file: 2-3, 0-2. Last week: 8.

The Hoosiers attack was supposed to be fun, with Michael Penix Jr. who threw at Ty Fryfogle and Peyton Hendershot. And then there was Saturday night, with only one ride that lasted at least three minutes, eight punts, two interceptions thrown, a turnover on downs, a missed field goal and the end of the game. Oh, and star QB Michael Penix Jr. was injured again, this time in his throwing shoulder.

Google Michael Penix Jr. injuries (and are) all careful typing) and you get a list of ailments similar to what happened the six million dollar man: Gentlemen, we can rebuild it. We have the technology. We have the opportunity to create the world’s first bionic human. On the other hand, if Indiana had $6 million laying around, they wouldn’t have had to visit Bowling Green, Kentucky, last week.

