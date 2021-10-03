Kessler advances to first professional final at 15k Pro Tennis Open





Overall, Kessler set a record 11-3 sets and went into only one super tiebreak.

LUBBOCK, Texas McCartney Kessler advanced to her first professional final at the 15k ITF Pro Tennis Open after making her way through qualifying and taking a further four wins in the main draw to claim second place in the tournament. advanced to her first professional final at the 15k ITF Pro Tennis Open after making her way through qualifying and taking a further four wins in the main draw to claim second place in the tournament. During qualifying, she had a first round bye before beating both Sophie Williams and Olivia Peet to secure a spot in the main draw. In the second round, Kessler placed a bagel in the first set and allowed Williams to win just two games in the second set, as she won the match 6-0, 6-2. She came out of qualifying with a hard-fought match against Peet. Kessler went down 4-6 in the first set, but came back to dominate the second set and the super tiebreak to win 6-1, 10-1. Kessler kept her winning streak alive when she won her first round match in the main draw against Metka Komac in just two sets, 6-4, 6-1. She then defeated her opponent Fernanda Labrana 6-0, 6-2 to advance to the quarter-finals. The Gator advanced to her first professional final after knocking out Anita Sahdiieva and Anhzelika Isaeva in the quarter-finals and semi-finals in two sets respectively. Kessler easily defeated Sahdiieva 6-0, 6-2 and then overtook Isaeva 6-4, 6-2. Kessler’s final appearance was against Adriana Reami, who is ranked No. 986 in the ITF rankings, but fell in an uphill battle 6-7 (6), 1-6 to finish second at the Pro Tennis Open in West Texas. FOLLOW THE GATORS

