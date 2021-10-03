Buckeyes crushed by undefeated Wolverines

Ohio State Hockey renewed its rivalry against Michigan Sunday, but it did not come with a winning result.

the no. 2 Michigan Wolverines (9-0, 2-0 Big Ten) continue their undefeated season with a 1-0 shutout win over the No. 18 Buckeyes (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten).

The classic rivalry between the two programs once again lived up to expectations, as this marked the first time the two teams had met since last April’s Big Ten Tournament Championship Game.

The game drew a season-high crowd of 516 in attendance at Buckeye Varsity Field.

The Buckeyes lost their third straight season after starting the season 6-1 on a five-game winning streak.

We played some great teams in both our winning and losing streak. We must continue to prepare for these kinds of games, said head coach Jarred Martin.

In the highly contested matchup, Michigan’s senior midfielder Sofia Southam scored the winning goal in the third period.

Southam is the country’s number 1 scorer, with a total of 14 goals. The reigning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week also leads the nation in points per game with 4.50.

Michigan came into play and had one of the most skillful offenses in the country, averaging five egoals per game, and led the NCAA. The Wolverines also lead the country in points per game with 13.25.

Although the goals didn’t come their way, the Wolverines were in control of the attack.

Michigan finished the game with 16 shots and 11 on target. They had seven shots in the third period, resulting in the goal.

Our defensive side on the ball was great. Michigan is a very fast and athletic team and we played well then, said Martin.

While the Buckeyes played a great defensive game, they couldn’t find their way on the offensive end.

We knew we would be fighting them on the offensive, said senior midfielder Emma Goldean. We had to take advantage of what we could and unfortunately we couldn’t score today.

This was the first time this season where the Buckeyes were held winless. The last time they failed to score was also in the Big Ten Tournament Championship game against Michigan.

We were good for a few steps, but we rushed, said Martin. Overall, we were unable to generate anything on the offensive end.

This was also the first time this season that Ohio State has not shot three periods.

The Buckeyes ended the game with three shots, all in the fourth period.

We wanted to have a good first quarter and we succeeded, said Martin. We wanted to start strong and that was the best first quarter we’ve played all year.

When the Buckeyes fell behind late in the fourth period, Ohio State replaced senior goalkeeper Aaliyah Hernandez with an extra player to generate more offensive opportunities.

This was the second time Ohio State has used this tactic this season to try and get more offensive opportunities.

I felt for us that there were not many scoring opportunities. We practiced this and knew the strategy, but couldn’t reach the ultimate goal, Martin said.

The Buckeyes continue their five-game stand as they welcome Indiana to Buckeye Varsity Field in Columbus Friday.

The opening face-off between the Buckeyes and Hoosiers will take place at 3 p.m. and will be streamed on BTN+.