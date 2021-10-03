Cubs’ roller coaster season officially comes to an end with victory over the Cardinals

NS. LOUIS The Cubs 2021 season was unlike any other in franchise history, and the highs and lows were a wild swing. But after the Cubs’ 3-2 victory over the Cardinals in Sunday’s final, the teams’ nasty season has officially come to an end.

The Cubs finished 71-91, their first losing season since 2014.

When you consider what has happened since the team signed up for spring practice in Mesa, Arizona, and the variety of events that followed nearly eight months ago, it’s almost like the Cubs played two different seasons.

The first half of the season has been on the rise and the team appeared poised to make a playoff push, finishing for first place in the National League Central on June 24. But that was in many ways the beginning of the end, as the team would go on an 11-game losing streak, signaling that the time for a change had come.

I’d say every year is different anyway, said starter Kyle Hendricks. You learn a lot about yourself, about the team. But this year for sure [felt different]. There were a number of different circumstances specific to the deadline that you know you would see happen someday and just something you can’t prepare for

The organization’s seismic shift happened on July 30 when the team swapped out its three biggest superstars and eventually split the World Series core, sending Kris Bryant to the Giants, Javy Baez to the Mets, and Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees.

The two months that followed were a dramatic difference from the previous seven years with new faces and for the first time since 2014, the team did not play for a spot in the postseason.

The Cubs season also closed the book on manager David Ross’ second year at the helm and his first season of 162 games. It didn’t end in a postseason appearance like his freshman year, but it did offer the Cubs skipper plenty to think about.

It has been a nice learning process. Lots of ups and downs. Lots of emotions. Lots of growth on many fronts, Ross said. Then there is something to be proud of in the sense of reaching this point. All the transitions and changes we’ve had. Definitely grown a lot.

I can continue to implement my kind of ways I want things done and [put] my stamp on this organization. But I never want to lose the winning ways, the culture, the ability to know what winning looks like and guys who have been able to compete on that podium and have success.

The Cubs are now entering an off-season with great expectations as President Jed Hoyer has a long list of things to accomplish to bring his team back to the playoff-level expectations the franchise has created over the past seven years.

The first step in the process is to renew the team layout even more. The Cubs set a Major League-record with 69 players this season on Sunday, breaking the 2019 Mariners record.

Only seven players from the Cubs Opening Day roster were on the teams’ active roster on Sunday, excluding Willson Contreras, David Bote and Austin Romine, who all finished the season on the injured list.

If there’s one thing fans can expect this off-season, it’s a change. But as the Cubs try to turn the page on one of the most significant seasons in the team’s history, Ross wants to keep the winning mentality that the teams have developed over the years and carry it through to 2022.

As much as there will be some change, you want to hold onto some of that tradition of winning and what’s expected here, Ross said. I know the fans, the media, this organization still expects to play at a high level and compete for championships. Those guys made here [those] expectations and I don’t want that to go away while I’m here, that’s for sure.