Canterbury’s rural cricket season kicks off with spectacular double century of rising star





Sport 3 Oct. 2021

The new cricket season for the country kicked off with Weedons taking a hard-fought win over Sefton. Pictured is the team that played against Leeston-Southbridge last year. Photo / Included

The new cricket season for the country kicked off on Saturday with Weedons taking a hard-fought win over Sefton, and rising star Rhys Mariu firing off a spectacular double century to propel Ohoka to an impressive win over Lincoln. There were also wins for Darfield and Cheviot in the opening round of the 2021/22 CRV Ambreed Country Premier One Day 2021/22 competition over the weekend. At Weedons Domain, the home XI won the toss and chose to bat first against a strong Sefton side with high ambitions to defend their title. And the Sefton Seals would have been happy with their first innings, rolling Weedons within 30 overs for just 135, with opener Todd Inness a shining beacon and a run-a-ball 87. Only Canterbury rep Blake Coburn offered any other resistance as the Sefton bowlers tore through the batting lineup. Veteran campaigner, the wily Jeff Jones showed he is ready for another round, claiming four wickets, while Barry Cross came in with three. Chasing the meager score, Sefton’s innings stuttered by losing regular wickets, and not a single batsman was able to kick up and lead the team home. The triumvirate of Coburn, Charlie Robson and Sam Clarke each took three wickets and sent Sefton over in the 30th to take a solid 22-point win. A remarkable innings by Ohoka opener Rhys Mariu secured a whopping 214-run victory over Lincoln in Mandeville. Leading the bat, former New Zealand Under-19 captain Mariu was in a league above when he racked up an unbeaten 202 while Ohoka made 368/4 in their allotted 45 overs. Mariu’s innings came from just 128 deliveries and spanned a century alone, along with six sixes, sharing a 138-run partnership with Will Hamilton, who backed him up well with 68 runs off 60 balls. Related articles Lincoln fought hard in their second innings without ever threatening the massive total and were all out for 154 in the 39th left, with five Ohoka bowlers splitting the wickets. At Rangiora’s MainPower Oval, Cheviot rode to a six-wicket victory over Southbrook, despite an unbeaten century by Canterbury star Jack Boyle. Boyle’s 109 not out lifted Southbrook to a first innings score of 208/4, but it wasn’t enough, with the Magpies chasing it with 20 balls left, thanks to a classy unbeaten 86 by Archie Redfern. Darfield defended 195 at their home court against Oxford-Rangiora after a solid team effort. Short scorecards: Weedons 135 (T Inness 87, B Coburn 21; J Jones 4/23, B Cross 3/20, C Warner 2/26)

Defeat Sefton 113 (L Taylor 23; Coburn 3/21, S Clarke 3/23, C Robson 3/24). Ohoka 368/4 (R Mariu 202no, W Hamilton 68, A Hamilton 33, P Miller 28)

Defeat Lincoln 154 (A Gulati 41, T Cross 35, J Suzana 31; P Miller 2/14, G Belcher 2/16, R Mariu 2/18, H Williams 2/31). Southbrook 208/4 (J Boyle 109no, S Stewart 35, G Mowat 22; W Smith 2/61)

Lost to Cheviot 212/4 (A Redfern 86, H Fitzpatrick 44, H Darling 43; T Bruce 2/40). Darfield 195 (B Innes 41, T Dempster 40, Z Foulkes 36; M Murphy 2/28, J Waghorn 2/31, S Fleming 2/35, L Stove 2/41)

Defeat Oxford-Rangiora 155 (D Fulton 48, M Murphy 24; W Greenslade 3/23, Z Foulkes 2/13, L Foulkes 2/26, R Hughes 2/28).

