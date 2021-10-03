Falcons vs. Washington Football team final score predictions





The Falcons are now 1-2, having knocked out the Giants after a couple of heavy losses to start the season. The opportunity now lies before them to tie a few wins together with two relatively easy matchups ahead, starting with Washington at home today. As usual, we turned to the writers and editors at The Falcoholics to predict how the upcoming game will play out. As usual, if you’ve checked out ours, be sure to share yours in the comments. Falcons 21 – WFT 20 On paper, this looks like another nightmare scenario for the Falcons’ line of attack. Kaleb McGary opposite Chase Young is the stuff of nightmares. Still, I choose to believe that the progress we’ve seen in the trenches is real. That’s not to say I expect a dominant performance, but I do think they’ll be good enough. Taylor Heinicke is not the kind of QB to take over a game and I think Pees will find a way to force him into some important mistakes. If Antonio Gibson doesn’t play on Sunday, this score difference could get bigger. I still think the offense will be especially difficult as they continue to adapt to the new schedule and new starters, but Atlanta will move to 2-2 for their trip to London next week. -David Walker Falcons 24 – WFT 23 I’m having trouble placing this Falcons team. Is this a team with 4 wins? 8+ wins? There are certainly some reasons for optimism: Dante Fowler and Isaiah Oliver look great, the offensive line is gelling, Cordarrelle Patterson is a legitimate offensive weapon, Kyle Pitts is getting more targets and the new coaching staff seems to have better understanding with this team can and cannot. However, the list is still pretty bad. The offense is allergic to deep play. The defense is still full of holes. But they play a soccer team with similar questions and concerns. The football team is on its backup QB, the defense is underperforming and they are dealing with some significant injuries. This might be a bit of a homer pick, but this game (on paper) should be close. – Matt Chambers Falcons 23 – Football Team 14 One thing is clear for the first three weeks of the season: the Atlanta Falcons are improving. The Eagles game was a disaster, the Buccaneers game was an expected loss, and the Giants game was a nail biter to the end. It’s hard to know for sure what’s going to happen today. Maybe the Falcons win, maybe they lose. But I believe in this game specifically, whoever wins between the Falcons’ front line and Washington’s line of defense will ultimately decide the game. Washington’s defensive front has struggled unexpectedly in their first three games, so hopefully this isn’t a good game for them. While I could see these both ways, I roll with the Falcons to get to 2-2. – Evan Birchfield Falcons 24 – Soccer Team 21 Washington’s line of defense against the Falcons’ line of attack makes me incredibly nervous. That said, Atlanta can attack this secondary offense, their defense should be able to keep even the quality players in Washington from going wild, and Taylor Heinicke is probably the worst quarterback the Falcons have seen yet, even if he’s not exactly bad. If the small steps Atlanta has made so far are real and lasting, a little more improvement this week plus the opponent should bring a win. Assuming, of course, that the offense eventually has enough time to do anything at all. – Dave Choate

