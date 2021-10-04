Men’s UMD Hockey: Bulldogs Beat Badgers in Front of a Packed, Passionate Crowd in Chippewa Falls

A chippy game in the second period Badger’s senior wing Roman Ahcan and Bulldogs junior wing Quinn Olson were both awarded large penalty and misspellings at the end of the period after Ahcan Olson hit the boards at the buzzer, and Olson retaliated and an intense In the third period it was a close game with the Bulldogs leading by one goal, UMD coach Scott Sandelin said his team got what it was looking for from the 288-mile round trip on US Highway 53 on Sunday. to a town made famous by a family of brewers.

There was emotion and passion, which is good, because you’re going to see that for the rest of the season, said Sandelin, whose team will open the regular season at 7:07 p.m. Friday in Bemidji State before the Beavers host at 7:07 p.m. . p.m. Saturday at Amsoil Arena. It was good to have a little of that. There is always some testiness that goes on. I thought it was good for our boys and I’m sure it was good for their boys.

Freshman forward Carter Loney, real senior defender Hunter Lellig and fifth-year senior transfer Miami-based Casey Gilling scored for the Bulldogs in the second period with real senior wing Tanner Laderoute assisting Lellig and Gilling, while real senior center Jesse Jacques iced the game via an empty goal with 2.2 seconds to go.

UMD played all three goalkeepers in a match without official shots and statistics, with red shirt senior Ben Patt UMD backstopping in a scoreless first period. Junior Ryan Fanti conceded a goal in the second game to Badger’s junior wing Ryder Donovan of Duluth, who tied the game 1-1 in just 24 seconds. Lellig promptly put UMD back one, before Gilling moved the advantage to two and went in third.

It was great, Lellig said of the match. For example, the atmosphere was great, and when we came in here too, we wanted to play a fast game, a physical game. It’s a very good hockey team, but we did well. We like the result, that’s for sure.

Cohasset’s second-year goalkeeper Zach Stejskal sealed the win for UMD under heavy pressure and was run over in the third minute three times before by a small penalty on one of his goals.

The only goal Stejskal surrendered with 12:17 to go in the third period was a controversial goal from Wisconsin sophomore Sam Stange from nearby Eau Claire. The kids of the area’s shot appeared to hit the bottom of the bar and bounced off, but it was ruled a goal by the Big Ten’s crew on duty and the local goal judge behind the net. No video replay rating was available at the home of the Chippewa Youth Hockey Association and North American Hockey Leagues Chippewa Steel.

Minnesota Duluth defenseman Jake Rosenbaum (27) will be checked by Wisconsin forward Tarek Baker (16) at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena in Chippewa Falls on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

In addition to bringing in one on Stanges’ goal, the Badgers on the power play went one of two advantages in the third for the Badgers who killed the Bulldogs. Both teams finished 0-for-4 in the power play, with Stejskal making two big saves on the final UMD penalty kill that started with 4:18 remaining in the game.

It got pretty intense, Jacques said of the third period. They were pretty used to that. A lot of us older guys are used to tight games and holding the lead.

We knew Wisconsin would be a good team fast and tough. We were prepared all week, ready for them.

All proceeds from Sunday’s exhibit went to an endowment fund that helps children in the Chippewa Falls area play hockey. The event was run by local volunteers and local sponsors covered all costs of the game.

Fans wait to queue for the Wisconsin and Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey game on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena in Chippewa Falls. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Both coaches praised the local community’s experience and hospitality for hosting an event that came together in about a month after a temporary waiver granted by the NCAA that allowed NCAA teams to compete in exhibitions this season.

Chippewa Falls and the organization here, what they’ve done to organize this in a very quick turnaround time and to get all these excited hockey fans, it was a spectacular event, said Badgers coach Tony Granato. It was two teams competing like crazy. You wouldn’t think it was the first game.

It was great, it was fun to play for fans, said Sandelin. The building, it’s nice. I haven’t played in a building like this (in a long time). It was great to see how excited the community was and we were thankful we worked it out with Wisconsin to play.