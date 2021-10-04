Reviewing Sports Inclusiveness at U of T for Students with Disabilities – The Varsity

In early September of this year, the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games concluded with Canada winning 21 medals. Despite the fact that COVID-19 has led to the postponement of competitions and made training almost impossible, a record 4,403 athletes took part in the Paralympic Games. International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons said the Paralympic Games are needed now more than ever to put disability at the heart of the inclusion discourse, and it appears that, with the Paralympic Games boasting an astonishing 4.25 billion viewers , such inclusion is highly possible.

Although the Paralympic Games are over, people with physical or mental disabilities continue to fight for participation in sports. You or T students should also fight for inclusion in sports, so The Varsity conducted research into sports options for students with a disability at the university.

What it means to make adjustments in sports

Marissa Juanita Bangyay, a life sciences freshman and a person with hearing loss, has found success in athletics. Bangyay grew up playing various sports including football, basketball, tennis, volleyball and swimming. In high school, she played on the girls’ basketball team and she hopes to try out for the women’s basketball team Varsity in the coming years.

When she joined her high school team, she informed her coaches about her hearing impairment and her coaches immediately made adjustments for her. Although Bangyay uses hearing aids, she stated that during the exercises her team had implemented several ways to communicate, such as wearing the FM system closer to [Bangyay], [and] try not to go too far to the gym where it reverberates. In addition, the Bangyays team would be in a huddle situation during the games, allowing everyone to hear each other. When she was on the field and her coaches needed her attention, they would yell for her and approach them to hear further instructions.

Bangyay hopes similar adjustments can be made again when she starts working out at U of T. Not only have her accommodations helped Bangyay to exercise at the same level as her peers, but they also show that they can be simple. Accommodations, of course, vary depending on the type of disability a student has, and some accommodations require more work than others; however, they are possible to implement, which is what this is about.

motionball U from T

Sports opportunities for students with disabilities don’t stop at the Varsity Blues. The National Nonprofit Organization movement ballFounded in 2002 by three brothers Paul, Mark and Sean Etherington, it works to engage Canadian youth in the Special Olympics, a sporting event for students with intellectual disabilities. By hosting inclusive sports and social events, motionball creates a supportive environment that celebrates differences through interactive and meaningful experiences.

Chloe Ellard, a fourth-year student in the Faculty of Kinesiology and Physical Education (KPE), is co-event director of motionball U of T, an all-volunteer club hosted at 33 other universities.

Ellard said motionball mainly works with students with intellectual disabilities, so they try to take into account the space that [theyre] play in case someone needs certain accommodations. Motionball partners with Special Olympic athletes and hosts two main events: the Marathon of Sports and the #NoGoodWay campaign. The first focuses on half- to full-day sporting events where teams of 10 come together to play a variety of custom sports.

motionball organizes its sporting events so that participants of all levels can easily understand the rules through repetition and demonstration. Instructions are given both verbally and in writing, and if volunteers find that participants are having difficulty during the game, they make sure to help. motionball hopes to create a space where students feel comfortable asking questions or asking for help by ensuring that its volunteers never assume anyone’s skill level or level of knowledge.

[motionball] at U of T actually started four years ago, Ellard says. In this short time, Ellard has discovered that motionball at U of T has worked well for people with mental or physical disabilities.

Ellard is raising awareness of the accessibility needs of students with disabilities through her academic program. In the third year we take a Adapted Physical Activity course, in which we learn everything about how to make sport inclusive for people with disabilities, [and] how to make sport more fun, more accessible. Courses like these are mandatory for KPE students so that KPE students are constantly learning how to interact with different people in such environments.

U or Ts Accessibility Policy

It can be challenging to navigate U of T websites looking for information about accommodations for athletes, but the university does offer some options.

Sports Policy, along with additional resources including You or Ts Declaration of Commitment with respect to Persons with Disabilities, can be found on the UTSC websites. UTSC’s Department of Athletics and Recreation lists [creating] a community that includes all persons as one of many charitable obligations.

The Toronto Pan Am Sports Center supports this goal by making the center itself fully accessible and recently provided a state-of-the-art wheelchair accessible facility at their tennis center.

In addition, UTSC Athletics and Recreation also lists the programs it has established to promote inclusivity on her website, such as fitness classes designed for all levels, educational courses, and opportunities such as recreational sports and intramural college teams. With sports ranging from yoga and archery to table tennis and basketball, it is fair to say that UTSC is committed to making sports accessible to all students.

Furthermore, at UTSG the KPEs website has several resources related to sports and athletics. In addition, they offer outreach programs for students in partnership with Sports and Recreation Diversity and Equity Team, a group of UTSG students that promotes diversity and inclusion in addition to physical and mental health, and MoveU, a tri-campus initiative that promotes healthy living through social interaction.

KPEs First year welcome guide also includes a brief statement on their commitment to creating an inclusive environment and removing structural barriers, including competence. Although it is short and there are few sources in the guide that explicitly mention U of T’s sports opportunities, it does mean that the faculty is committed to making room for students with disabilities.

In addition, in the past, KPE has mainly held sporting events for students with disabilities, such as Para sport, in 2016 in collaboration with the Equity Movement faculty in the hope of promoting inclusiveness. The event included adapted boules, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball and blindfolded soccer.

Tracy Schmitt, a four-time amputee and Paralympic bronze medalist in downhill skiing, was a featured speaker at the event. She spoke about encouraging students to make sports more accessible. By holding such events, KPE educates attendees and gives people with disabilities a platform to be heard, seen and represented.

UTSG students can also use Hart Houses website to find information about the types of accessibility support, such as lifts to all floors of the building.

The future of inclusion

There are many sports options at U of T for students with disabilities, and there are many students with disabilities who are interested and determined to participate in it.

I wouldn’t say it was more difficult to participate in sports and athletics, Bangyay says. I knew I could keep up with the team and my coaches because we all have that love for basketball. Players’ attitudes to their handicaps in an athletic context can of course vary according to the handicaps they live with, but that doesn’t mean that everyone has passions and should have the opportunity to refine them. And sometimes, as Bangyay points out, it’s just about having fun playing custom games.

Much can be done to create sports opportunities for people with disabilities. U of T is off to a good start, but it can do more, from building more accessible gyms to providing more sports clubs for people with disabilities.

We must continue to provide opportunities in sport for people with disabilities and build representation. You should not be defined based on [on] your handicap, Ellard said. You must be defined based on [on] your assets.

Disclosure: Simran Randhawa is a member of The Varsitys Board of Directors.