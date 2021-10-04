Sports
Oakland Ashes Game #162: Ashes hit 4 home runs but lost last game of the season to Houston Astros
That’s the end of the 2021 season for the Oakland Ashes.
They didn’t go easy, hitting two homeruns in the top of the ninth to tie the score, but the game and the year came to a familiar end when the bullpen allowed a walk-off run in the bottom of the inning. The Ashes lost to the Houston Astros by a 7-6 final at Minute Maid Park.
*** Click here to re-watch today’s Game Thread! ***
The result didn’t matter in the standings, with Oakland already ticketed for a trip home for the winter after missing the playoffs, but they put on a show with four dingers and a dramatic late comeback. Seth Brown hit two, Tony Kemp went against the field, and with two outs in the 9th Khris Davis came through to tie it with his first long ball since returning to the team in September.
However, the Astros also went four deep and in the bottom of the ninth, they had three hits to drive in the winning run.
***
It was a seesaw affair for the first six innings, as the two teams had HR Derbys of their own.
Oakland opened it in the 2nd inning, with Brown launching a rocket from 394 feet.
Houston responded with their own bottom half solo home run to tie it up.
In the top of the third, Kemp found the corner of the Crawford Boxes in left field for a solo homer.
And in the bottom of the inning, the Astros hit another one to even things out.
The Ash tried a different approach in the 5th. Starting Outfielder Luis Barrera hit a single the other way, then veteran shortstop Pete Kozma hit one in the middle, moving the runner into third place. Kemp threw a sacrifice fly to score Barrera. For Kemp it was another high point in a huge run against his former club in Houston, and for Kozma it was his first MLB hit since 2018.
But the Astros just kept going. A two-run homerun in the 6th, an RBI-double in the 7th and a solo homerun in the 8th gave Houston a 6-3 lead.
Oakland was in their last inning and they didn’t give up. Chad Pinder led off with a single and Brown backed himself for his second dinger of the day.
The lead was narrowed to one, but the next two batters were retired, causing Barrera to head over. Instead, Davis was called to pinch-hit, still looking for his first homer since returning to Oakland in early September. Taking the team to their finals of the season, Davis worked 3-1 and then destroyed a pending slider. It was 105.4 mph off the bat, 409 feet in the seats, to tie the game.
Never give up! There would be a bottom of the 9th.
Unfortunately it didn’t last long. Lou Trivino gave up a leadoff single, then got an out, then was tagged for a double off the wall and a bloop single to drive home the walk-off run.
On the pitching side, starter Cole Irvin came one out of a quality outing, until a two-out, two-run homer in the 6th cost him the lead.
- irvin: 6 ip, 4 runs, 4 Ks, 1 BB, 3 HR, 5 hits, 82 pitches, 93.5 mph EV
He finishes the season with a 4.24 ERA in 32 starts, which is more or less league average. Not bad for a 27 year old bought for money!
The end
This is how a disappointing 2021 season comes to an end. The Ashes had to win one more title, but instead, so much went wrong that they missed the play-offs completely.
When they lost, it was heartbreaking, and even when they won, it never seemed as satisfying as it should have been. It started with bad omens, from spring injuries to the brutal opening streak against the Astros. It ended with a womp womp, which blew up a series of saves in the last few weeks and was then sunk by the Mariners.
But in between it was still six months of baseball, and now it’s going to be a long winter without it.
Pitchers and catchers will report to spring training in approximately 135 days.
