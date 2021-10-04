Special Skilled Cricket Team Announced





Excelsior correspondent

JAMMU, October 3: J&K Physically Challenged Cricket Association (PCCA) has announced the 20-member team of specially skilled cricketers to participate in the North Zone Senior Level Cricket Tournament to be played in Punjab.

The trials were conducted at KC Sports Cricket Ground Jammu, which involved 50 players from across the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The expert roster panel included Rajesh Gill, Rakesh Koul Former Ranji Players and Saleem Ur Rehman. The J&K team of specially skilled cricketers will compete in the North Zone Senior Level Cricket Tournament in Punjab from October 23, 2021.

The selection penalty led by Rajesh Gill Former Ranji player and member of the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) conducted an introductory session with all participating players. The selection criteria for selecting the team were discussed with the participating players and each player was given equal opportunities. The selection committee assured the participating players of more cricket activities for them in Jammu in the near future.

Rajesh Gill further said that their main aim is to provide a maximum platform for J&K’s specially skilled cricketers and determined to help them for their participation in international level matches.

It should be mentioned here that with the sincere efforts of the executive committee of J&K PCCA, three players from J&K2 from Kashmir and 1 from Reasi have already represented the country at the international level.

Rajesh Gill expressed his gratitude to Arjun Choudhary, Managing Partner KC Sports Club Jammu, who provided cricket turf from KC Sports Cricket Ground for conducting trials.

The list of selected players includes Nadeem Ahmad (Captain), Jagmohan Singh (Vice Captain), Firdous Ahmad, Vivek Sharma, Vishnu Dev Singh, Ranjeet Singh, Ravi Sharma, Ayaz Ahmad (WK), Mohammad Younus Mir, Mohammad Danish, Nikhal Manhas , Yawar Ahmad, Tariq Ahmad, Umar Zahid, Shakir Ahmad, Mohammad Iqbal Earlier, Arjun, Zahoor, Bhargav Sambyal and Imtiaz Wagey. The standbys include Abid Husain, Gopal Sharma, Pawan, Veeru Singh and Nasrul Gaffar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyexcelsior.com/jk-pcca-announces-specially-abled-cricket-team/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos