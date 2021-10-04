Don’t blame Zach Calzada for Aggies’ shortcomings





The Texas A&M soccer team has seen this season’s worst-case scenario come to fruition in just five games in 2021. At the time, many fans hoped that the Aggies would prepare to defeat Alabama and take control of SEC West. Instead, they are 3-2 with losses to Mississippi State and Arkansas. They still want to beat Alabama, but with two conference losses already, first place looks like a dream in the air. And at the center of the criticism surrounding this team, you’ll find Jimbo Fisher’s backup quarterback in Zach Calzada, who underperformed in place of Haynes King. That said, none of this is his fault. Don’t blame Texas A&M football QB Zach Calzada for the Aggies’ shortcomings It’s easy to use Zach Calzada as a scapegoat for this team’s tough start. Once he came to, it got difficult. Fortunately for Calzada, it’s not that simple. Blaming Calzada is the lazy route. The man puts his heart into every match. Watch this video of him after the home loss to MSU. Football is a sport. It’s a sport we put a lot of passion, money and emotions into, but ultimately these are students on the field. While we are not happy with our record, we have and will always love and respect #10. pic.twitter.com/ISCjrWrSUL — Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) October 3, 2021 We’re talking about a man who lost the quarterback league to a younger player in Haynes King. A Calzada man who, despite his rush for a 25-yard touchdown against Mississippi State, is not a mobile quarterback. With a runaway offensive line, this was the worst-case scenario for any quarterback. It would also be premature to say that Haynes King would have made too much of a difference for this team. As a starter King was decent but disappointing. Against a stingy but generally weak Kent State offensive, he threw three interceptions. Still, he managed to throw nearly 300 yards through the air while completing 63.6% of his passes. Against Colorado, the attack struggled – even with King on the field. I’m not saying Calzada was better than King, but we have to be realistic about what the original quarterback was doing. Context matters. Heck, Calzada has been undeniably worse, passing five touchdowns and four interceptions on the year. He’s not immune to criticism – there are a few things you can blame him directly for. His 60% completion against Mississippi State was a season highlight, which is not good. Jimbo Fisher still believes in him, saying that Calzada has improved. By saying that Calzada should be on the bench, you’re actually saying you know more about football than one of the best coaches in the game. If you’re on the “bank Calzada” train, the post below might be a good one for you. But consider the circumstances before you throw Aggie’s backup quarterback under the bus. Heck, if nothing else, the third-year quarterback improves and puts everything in every game.

