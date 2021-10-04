Southern NH Beats Women’s Tennis in NE10 Clash of Regionally Ranked Teams, 6-1









Ormesher was a double winner for the Skyhawks in her Senior Day game. EASTON, Massachusetts (October 3, 2021) – Southern New Hampshire University, number 8 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division II East Region rankings, recorded a 6-1 victory over Stonehill College, number 2 in the region, in a Northeast-10 conference women’s tennis match between regionally ranked teams at Charles Watt Tennis Courts this morning. The details Prior to the match, Stonehill recognized his two senior captains Emma Markaryan and Samantha Ormesher for Senior Day and their contributions to the program over their four-year career. The duo have been members of three NCAA Tournament teams, winning two NE10 Tournament championships and two regular season NE10 titles, with the Skyhawks posting a double match record of 41-15, including 32-5 in NE10 play to date. throughout their career.

and for Senior Day and their contributions to the program over their four-year career. The duo have been members of three NCAA Tournament teams, winning two NE10 Tournament championships and two regular season NE10 titles, with the Skyhawks posting a double match record of 41-15, including 32-5 in NE10 play to date. throughout their career. This morning senior Alexxa Etienne and postgraduate Natalie Kallmunzerova led the double Southern New Hampshire winners to victory. The duo started with a 6-2 win over No. 1 doubles and then Kallmunzerova secured the deciding point with her 6-4, 6-2 win over Stonehill junior Cristina Solorzano Valencia , ranked No. 4 in the Eastern Region singles rankings, at No. 1 singles.

and postgraduate led the double Southern New Hampshire winners to victory. The duo started with a 6-2 win over No. 1 doubles and then Kallmunzerova secured the deciding point with her 6-4, 6-2 win over Stonehill junior , ranked No. 4 in the Eastern Region singles rankings, at No. 1 singles. Etienne battled from a set down to take a win over Markaryan at number 3 singles in a third set tiebreaker.

Ormesher was a double winner in the match for Stonehill as she and Markaryan took a joint win at No. 2 doubles. Ormesher followed that up by fighting back from a set-down at number 4 singles against junior Isabella Andrade for a 5-7, 6-2, 10-3 triumph.

for a 5-7, 6-2, 10-3 triumph. Senior Elizabeth Dwyer and Magdalena Hubicková were also double winners in the competition for SNHU.



Ormesher (left) and Markaryan received their Senior Day recognition ahead of this morning’s game against SNHU. Next one Stonehill (4-2, 4-2 NE10) returns to the courts on Wednesday, when it visits Bentley University for a NE10 game at 3pm. The Skyhawks return home on Wednesday, October 13 to host the University of New Haven at 3 p.m. Southern NH (6-1, 6-1 NE10) hosts Assumption University on Tuesday at 3 p.m. For the latest Stonehill Athletics news, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter, facebook and Instagram. Fans can also use the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” Mobile App, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stonehillskyhawks.com/sports/wten/2021-22/releases/20211003rres4t The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos