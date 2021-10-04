Chicago Bears Show Resilience With Week 4 Win Over Detroit Lions I Quick Hits





Big improvement: Fields’ second NFL start on Sunday was much more impressive than his first in Cleveland. The rookie quarterback completed 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards, including a 64-yard bomb to Darnell Mooney and took down a wrench in first with an 11-yard scramble on third-and-4 of the Lions’ 20 that scored a touchdown. drive up. “Now Justin is rebounding from last week, what a great job for him to be able to respond to what happened; to learn, to get better,” Nagy said. “That’s what this game is all about, isn’t it? You’re a rookie quarterback in a tough environment your first start, you come home and you bounce back, and he did. He made great plays. He made great throws, great decision-making. His teammates stood up for him: the defense did, the special teams, his coaches, and that’s why I’m proud of all those guys.” see red: As remarkable as the rebounding attack was the miserly act of the defense in the red zone. The Bears held the Lions to just one touchdown on five trips within their 20. Detroit failed to score after hitting the 8, 5 and 3 on their first three possession and then again the 8 late in the game. On those four drives, the defense generated two takeaways and forced the Lions to turn the ball twice on downs via incomplete passes from the fourth down. Bilal Nichols found a failed shotgun snap and Robert Quinn’s strip/bag of Jared Goff produced a fumble that Khalil Mack recovered. “[To] make sure you have those stops, that’s important,” Nagy said. ‘You take points off the board. If you play like that, you can win football matches.” To the ground: You can also win football games if you rush for 188 yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries like the Bears did on Sunday. David Montgomery ran for 106 yards and two TDs on 23 attempts, while Damien Williams added 55 yards and one TD on eight carries. Unfortunately, both running backs left Sunday’s game with injuries. Montgomery left after hurting his knee in a 5-yard carry with 11:00 left in the fourth quarter, and Williams injured his quad while being dropped for a 3-yard loss with 2:35 to play. Rookie Khalil Herbert ended the game in the backfield. Dating back to last season, Montgomery has rushed 10 touchdowns in his last nine games and reached 100 yards five times in his last 10 games. “David is a leader,” Fields said. “He’s one of the team captains. He talks to us before every game. I mean, he’s a dog. He brings the same energy to training every day and every game. I hope it’s not too serious. But you know, even if it is, he will still be a leader in this team and still continue to lead this attack every day.” The Bears also lost their defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to a groin injury sustained in the Lions’ first game during a scrimmage attempting to tackle Jamaal Williams’ running back. Group effort: Nagy acknowledged that offensive coordinator Bill Lazor shouted “plays Sunday” but also stressed that game scheduling is a group effort. “On the play-calling side, Bill did a great job,” Nagy said. “But we all come together, we all talk about what we’re going to call the game, and we do that when I call play-calls. We as a staff come together. I think it’s important for everyone to know. “If we make a game plan together, be it the attacking coach with Juan [Castillo], whether it’s our tight ends coach (Clancy Barone), or wide receiver coach (Mike Furrey), etc., we do it together. Then I finally have a great opportunity as a head coach to say, ‘Yes, I like this’ or ‘No, I don’t’.” Welcome back: Nose tackle Eddie Goldman played in his first regular season game since December 2019. The 6-3, 325-pounder stepped out of the 2020 campaign due to concerns over COVID-19 and went on to miss the first three games of this year with a knee injury. “Eddie Goldman influences plays by just being there,” Nagy said. “He can influence other players who get good results because he’s out there. He’s very, very undervalued. I’m excited to watch the tape and see what he did and how he influenced the game.”

