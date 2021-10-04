Why the men responsible for cricket should make women’s tests longer





As part of the new multi-format series, Australia will also play a Test against England this summer, the first time they have played two Tests in one season in England since 2005. They haven’t played two Tests in an Australian summer in almost 20 years. Under the format first developed by Australia and England, and now used for the first time in an Australia-India series, teams play three one-day matches, a Test and three Twenty20 games. Two points are awarded for one day and T20 wins, and four points are at stake in the Test. Shafali Verma runs Sunday after being fired by Georgia Wareham. Credit:Getty Australia led the series 6-4 after winning the one-day series 2-1 and dividing the points for the drawn test. Australian coach Matthew Mott favors the format but wants to see five-day Tests for women. The five days before me [is the best solution]said Mott. The last few tests we lost a full day of cricket [to rain] so they essentially played a three-day game on a surface that shows no wear. It is difficult. If this match had been over for another day, I think we would have seen a very good test match. If you’re going to spend that time on it [four days] I don’t think it’s much to ask for an extra day. The wider debate, which has taken place internally within Australian cricket, is whether the money invested in Women’s Test cricket would be better spent on having more Women’s Big Bash League matches on free-to-air television. The WBBL has been a major driver of female participation. The increase in the number of children registered as participants last season was driven by girls, with a 17.5 percent increase despite the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time, girls accounted for a fifth of all participants in Woolworths Cricket Blast. Loading India dominated the Test after batting in the third day and Australia struggled to avoid the follow-on. In the end, less than three reports, including two on the last day, offered a real chance of success after half of the first two days had been washed away. Mott agreed that there could be more discussion about the points system for a test, but suggested that five-day tests were the real answer. Once it was six points [for a Test], now it’s four. We may need more discussion to bring it down to two so that teams are willing to roll the dice a little more, he said. We would have loved to play the game, but it’s the chance to give up four points to India as well.

